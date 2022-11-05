ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Ex-rugby league player Hodgson becomes England defense coach

LONDON (AP) — Former Australian rugby league player Brett Hodgson has switched codes to become England’s defense coach in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup. Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold in the role, England said Tuesday, and will start after the autumn internationals. He has, however, joined up with England’s backroom staff ahead of the test against Japan on Saturday and “will shadow Seibold in the upcoming weeks,” England said.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Antonio Conte 'confident' Son Heung-min will be fit

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is confident South Korea forward Son Heung-min will be fit to feature in the World Cup later this month. The Spurs attacker suffered a fracture around his left eye during their 2-1 win at Marseille on Tuesday. The 30-year-old had surgery on Friday, missing Tottenham's 2-1...
BBC

Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support

Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. J﻿urgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. S﻿peaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
BBC

Man Utd draw Barcelona in Europa League knockout round play-off

Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round play-offs. The stage of the competition features eight runners-up from their Europa League groups, which includes United, playing the eight teams who were third in their Champions League group. Former United manager Jose Mourinho's Roma side will...
NME

Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish) Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun) Arsenal remain interested in signing...
BBC

Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change

Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
The Associated Press

LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center. He is likely to miss the World Cup for Canada, although the team didn’t confirm it. Crépeau was injured when he charged out of his net and collided with Philadelphia’s Cory Burke to prevent a clear scoring path to a potential go-ahead goal in a 2-2 games. Crépeau was taken off the field on a cart. Los Angeles finished play with 10 men, giving up a late goal before Gareth Bale’s dramatic equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time. Backup keeper John McCarthy then won the MLS Cup MVP award by making two saves in the penalty shootout.
LOS ANGELES, CA

