Related
Ex-rugby league player Hodgson becomes England defense coach
LONDON (AP) — Former Australian rugby league player Brett Hodgson has switched codes to become England’s defense coach in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup. Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold in the role, England said Tuesday, and will start after the autumn internationals. He has, however, joined up with England’s backroom staff ahead of the test against Japan on Saturday and “will shadow Seibold in the upcoming weeks,” England said.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Antonio Conte 'confident' Son Heung-min will be fit
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is confident South Korea forward Son Heung-min will be fit to feature in the World Cup later this month. The Spurs attacker suffered a fracture around his left eye during their 2-1 win at Marseille on Tuesday. The 30-year-old had surgery on Friday, missing Tottenham's 2-1...
Liverpool owner FSG tests water on value for a crown-jewel football brand
The tantalising prospect of buying a slice of one of the world’s few crown jewel football brands – just as prestige clubs get set to cash-in on a post‑pandemic commercial boom – has analysts speculating that Liverpool could be valued at as much as $7bn. Fenway...
BBC
Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support
Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. Jurgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. Speaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
BBC
Man Utd draw Barcelona in Europa League knockout round play-off
Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round play-offs. The stage of the competition features eight runners-up from their Europa League groups, which includes United, playing the eight teams who were third in their Champions League group. Former United manager Jose Mourinho's Roma side will...
NME
Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years
Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo
Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish) Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun) Arsenal remain interested in signing...
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
BBC
Mark Hudson: Interim Cardiff City manager offered role 'until end of season', says owner Vincent Tan
Cardiff City have offered Mark Hudson the manager's position to the end of the season. Former captain Hudson stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September. Hudson met club owner Vincent Tan ahead of Tuesday night's 3-2 Championship home defeat to Hull City, where he...
LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center. He is likely to miss the World Cup for Canada, although the team didn’t confirm it. Crépeau was injured when he charged out of his net and collided with Philadelphia’s Cory Burke to prevent a clear scoring path to a potential go-ahead goal in a 2-2 games. Crépeau was taken off the field on a cart. Los Angeles finished play with 10 men, giving up a late goal before Gareth Bale’s dramatic equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time. Backup keeper John McCarthy then won the MLS Cup MVP award by making two saves in the penalty shootout.
