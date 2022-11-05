Read full article on original website
IUP READY FOR PSAC VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
IUP’s women’s volleyball team opens postseason play tonight with a PSAC quarterfinal match at Clarion. It’s IUP’s first playoff season since 2017. IUP is the third seed out of the PSAC West while Clarion is the second seed after losing to Gannon last weekend. With their win, Gannon took the top seed. Gannon plays fourth seeded Edinboro tonight. In the East, top seed Shepherd hosts number four West Chester and second seed Shippensburg will welcome number three East Stroudsburg.
IUP REMAINS THIRD IN REGIONAL RANKINGS
The IUP Football team remains at number three in the NCAA Super Region One Rankings, but amazingly, IUP fell to number 19 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, despite their blowout win over Clarion on Saturday. The Crimson Hawks will play Shepherd for the PSAC Championship on Saturday at George P....
IUP AIMS FOR PSAC CHAMPIONSHIP
Following Saturday’s crushing defeat of Clarion, IUP is set to play Shepherd on Saturday for the PSAC championship. IUP finished in a three-way tie with Slippery Rock and Gannon for first place in the PSAC West, but the Crimson Hawks win the tiebreakers and get to play for the conference title.
NCAA Football: West Virginia at Pittsburgh
Asked how he would employ his talented cadre of running backs Saturday at Virginia, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi joked that he was waiting for media advice.
Double-double for new forward as Pitt wins opener
4 new starters from last season and without John Hugley, Pitt had new players step up in a rout of Tennessee-Martin in the season opener Monday
PIRATES ANNOUNCE MNIOR LEAGUE PLAYER AWARDS
The Pirates yesterday announced their first round of minor league player honors, naming Altoona outfielder Matt Gorski the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, Curve pitcher Tyler Samaniego the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year, Curve third baseman Jared Triolo the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year (for the second straight season), and Bradenton infielder Tsung-Che Chang the Omar Moreno Baserunner of the Year.
Four Takeaways from Pitt Basketball's Season Opener
The Pitt Panthers looked as impressive and cohesive as they have in years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones
Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
AREA RUNNERS AT STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET
Marion Center’s Dillon Green was the top runner from area teams at the state Cross Country championships in Hershey on Saturday. Green finished in 18th place in Class A with a time of 17:46.6. Others to race in Boys Class A from the area included Gabe Kavulic of Apollo...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 WR Ardell Banks “Shocked and Speechless” After Offer From Pitt
The Pitt wide receiver depth chart has experienced some turnover over the last few weeks. First, sophomore Jaden Bradley made the decision to transfer mid-way through the season. Then, 2023 three-star recruit Daidren Zipperer decided to de-commit just a few weeks after joining Pat Narduzzi’s program. Since then, Zipperer has committed to Utah.
RONALD LAWRENCE DECKER, 61
Ronald Lawrence Decker 61, of Blairsville, PA (Burrell Twp.) passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Johnstown, PA. The son of Harry L. and Vivian L. (Gordish) Decker, he was born July 30, 1961 in Indiana, PA. Mr. Decker worked for Local #66 and was a member of the...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
wtae.com
Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County
Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
Mon Valley celebrates Fetterman, Lee victories in midterm election
PITTSBURGH — The boroughs of Braddock and North Braddock have a combined population of about 6,000. On Wednesday, however, it was all about two residents: John Fetterman and Summer Lee, big names who made history in the midterm election. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, NBC News projected Fetterman to be...
ONE HURT AS CAR COLLIDES WITH PEDESTRIAN IN INDIANA
A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a car in Indiana Borough Saturday night. Police say that at 6:26 PM on November 5th, a vehicle driven by Lisa Pellegrene was going in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue when it hit a 41-year-old un-named man from Windber as he was crossing mid-block. Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time. The condition of the victim was not released.
Daycation: Smicksburg offers a rural retreat 60 miles from Pittsburgh
Unplug and unwind with a rural road trip retreat to Amish country in Indiana County. A daycation to Smicksburg offers a glimpse into a large Amish population living a simpler, agricultural lifestyle rich in their religious beliefs. More than 300 Amish families reside in the Smicksburg area, co-existing among those...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont shines with annual Fall Festival
Oakmont Borough celebrated the Halloween season with the annual Fall Festival that took place in the center of town. The most anticipated part was the Halloween parade, which kicked off the Oct. 29 festivities at 11 a.m. Led by the Riverview High School Marching Band, a group of costumed children and their parents lined up behind the Kwik-Fil on Washington Avenue and marched along Allegheny River Boulevard all the way to Pennsylvania Avenue, past numerous booths and vendors.
wtae.com
Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
