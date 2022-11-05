ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

wccsradio.com

IUP READY FOR PSAC VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

IUP’s women’s volleyball team opens postseason play tonight with a PSAC quarterfinal match at Clarion. It’s IUP’s first playoff season since 2017. IUP is the third seed out of the PSAC West while Clarion is the second seed after losing to Gannon last weekend. With their win, Gannon took the top seed. Gannon plays fourth seeded Edinboro tonight. In the East, top seed Shepherd hosts number four West Chester and second seed Shippensburg will welcome number three East Stroudsburg.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP REMAINS THIRD IN REGIONAL RANKINGS

The IUP Football team remains at number three in the NCAA Super Region One Rankings, but amazingly, IUP fell to number 19 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, despite their blowout win over Clarion on Saturday. The Crimson Hawks will play Shepherd for the PSAC Championship on Saturday at George P....
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP AIMS FOR PSAC CHAMPIONSHIP

Following Saturday’s crushing defeat of Clarion, IUP is set to play Shepherd on Saturday for the PSAC championship. IUP finished in a three-way tie with Slippery Rock and Gannon for first place in the PSAC West, but the Crimson Hawks win the tiebreakers and get to play for the conference title.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

PIRATES ANNOUNCE MNIOR LEAGUE PLAYER AWARDS

The Pirates yesterday announced their first round of minor league player honors, naming Altoona outfielder Matt Gorski the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, Curve pitcher Tyler Samaniego the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year, Curve third baseman Jared Triolo the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year (for the second straight season), and Bradenton infielder Tsung-Che Chang the Omar Moreno Baserunner of the Year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones

Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
LATROBE, PA
wccsradio.com

AREA RUNNERS AT STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET

Marion Center’s Dillon Green was the top runner from area teams at the state Cross Country championships in Hershey on Saturday. Green finished in 18th place in Class A with a time of 17:46.6. Others to race in Boys Class A from the area included Gabe Kavulic of Apollo...
HERSHEY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2023 WR Ardell Banks “Shocked and Speechless” After Offer From Pitt

The Pitt wide receiver depth chart has experienced some turnover over the last few weeks. First, sophomore Jaden Bradley made the decision to transfer mid-way through the season. Then, 2023 three-star recruit Daidren Zipperer decided to de-commit just a few weeks after joining Pat Narduzzi’s program. Since then, Zipperer has committed to Utah.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

RONALD LAWRENCE DECKER, 61

Ronald Lawrence Decker 61, of Blairsville, PA (Burrell Twp.) passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Johnstown, PA. The son of Harry L. and Vivian L. (Gordish) Decker, he was born July 30, 1961 in Indiana, PA. Mr. Decker worked for Local #66 and was a member of the...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Tribune-Review

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County

Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE HURT AS CAR COLLIDES WITH PEDESTRIAN IN INDIANA

A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a car in Indiana Borough Saturday night. Police say that at 6:26 PM on November 5th, a vehicle driven by Lisa Pellegrene was going in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue when it hit a 41-year-old un-named man from Windber as he was crossing mid-block. Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time. The condition of the victim was not released.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont shines with annual Fall Festival

Oakmont Borough celebrated the Halloween season with the annual Fall Festival that took place in the center of town. The most anticipated part was the Halloween parade, which kicked off the Oct. 29 festivities at 11 a.m. Led by the Riverview High School Marching Band, a group of costumed children and their parents lined up behind the Kwik-Fil on Washington Avenue and marched along Allegheny River Boulevard all the way to Pennsylvania Avenue, past numerous booths and vendors.
OAKMONT, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....

