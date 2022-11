LANDOVER, Md. -- T.J. Hockenson put himself through one final set of drills Saturday night before heading to bed. He wasn't working on route running or blocking technique. No, Hockenson just wanted to "at least know what I was doing" in his first game since the Minnesota Vikings acquired him in a trade-deadline deal with the Detroit Lions, he said. So he met at the team hotel with Vikings practice squad quarterback David Blough, his teammate for parts of three seasons in Detroit, to take a final run through the call sheet the Vikings would use Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO