If this week is any indication so far, things are looking up for the Miami Hurricanes.

Reports are optimistic that quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will be back under center as the Hurricanes (4-4 overall, 2-2 ACC) get set to face the Florida State Seminoles. Van Dyke missed last week's 14-12 quadruple-overtime win over Virginia with a shoulder injury.

Nick Garcia got the win in place of Van Dyke, but Van Dyke will bring a slightly more dynamic style under center.

The Seminoles (5-3, 3-3) are coming off a big 41-16 win over Georgia Tech, where Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes and FSU notched more than 600 total yards on offense.

Where and when will the Florida State Seminoles play the Miami Hurricanes?

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

How can I watch Florida State vs. Miami on TV, streaming?

TV: ABC

Live stream: Watch

How can I listen to FSU vs. Miami on radio?

Radio : (FSU) Seminoles Radio Network/WTNT 103.1 FM, Sirius XM Channel 384; (Miami) 560 WQAM, Sirius XM Channel 203

Online radio: (FSU) Seminoles.com , SiriusXM.com; (Miami) IHeartRadio.com, SiriusXM.com

What's the latest betting line for FSU vs. Miami?

Florida State is a 7.5-point favorite over Miami according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY . The over-under is 53 points.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Live score: Miami Hurricanes take on the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium