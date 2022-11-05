Indiana has found itself deep into quarterback troubles for the second consecutive season. Last season, it was then-true freshman Donaven McCulley who was thrown into action. This season, it is Brendan Sorsby , who is making his college debut against Penn State.

Sorsby is a true freshman from Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, Texas. Part of the 2022 high school class, Sorsby was ranked as the No. 66 quarterback nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. According to his Twitter page, his first Power 5 conference offer was from IU. He committed to IU not long after, then signing in February.

"Really excited about what he brings," IU coach Tom Allen said earlier this year. "And I’ll tell you he’s a big young man that has tremendous athleticism and arm talent and the ability. I think, the upside is really, really high for him. And has not played the position as many years as a lot of guys that have that are in his recruiting class here."

Sorsby, listed at 6-3 and 221 pounds, is making his IU debut against Penn State amid what has become a quarterback carousel. Connor Bazelak, who started IU’s first eight games of the season, is out Saturday. Jack Tuttle got the start , but went down in the second quarter, sending Sorsby into the game.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Who is Brendan Sorsby? The IU football freshman QB thrust into the fire vs. Penn State.