Small Details Only Hardcore Modern Warfare 2 Fans Noticed
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has released, ushering in a new take on the blockbuster first-person shooter. The game delivers a bombastic single-player campaign, frenetic multiplayer, and will bring a refresh of the series' popular battle royale in the form of "Warzone 2.0." Fans who pre-ordered the game gained early access to its single-player campaign, with the game's multiplayer offering starting in earnest with the game's full launch on October 28, 2022.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Fix Connection Issues
To a hardcore FPS gamer, nothing is worse than losing your connection mid-match. Maybe you were on a kill streak, or perhaps you were falling behind — either way, once the connection is lost, so is any chance of finishing. All record of that kill streak is gone forever, or you'll never get the chance to get revenge on those annoying enemy players. Worse, maybe the connection issues are so bad that you can't even start a match in the first place.
Why Modern Warfare 2 Players Might Want To Avoid Weapon Attachments
Believe it or not, there's more to "Call of Duty" gunplay than simply running forward and shooting. Since the franchise's titles in the mid-2000s, the game series has prioritized giving players a great deal of agency in customizing the perks and features of their weapon loadouts. Often, this customizability directly takes the form of weapon attachments, which the player can unlock and add to their guns for some sort of bonus effect.
Call Of Duty Makes Game-Changing Move Against Toxic Players
Toxic gamers are one of the biggest problems in many game communities, players who take things a little bit too seriously — and angrily. In first-person shooters and online competitive games, toxicity usually takes the form of making offensive statements, getting angry at teammates, or raging over an impending loss. Though there is an option to mute voice chat in most "Call of Duty" games, there's never been a way for a player to be fully silenced for everyone. Now, for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" and the highly anticipated "Warzone 2.0," a brand-new reporting and punishment feature will allow moderators to ban specific players entirely from using the in-game chat, both via voice and text.
Modern Warfare 2 Composer Disowns Soundtrack After Frustrating Development
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has had quite a controversial time already. While players were furious over the phone requirements and cross-play options for PC, the most recent "Call of Duty" title had a better opening weekend than any other game in the franchise's long history. There was also some discord on the developers' side of the game as well, which caused game composer Sarah Schachner to step down before the release of the "Modern Warfare 2" soundtrack.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
The Interesting Story Behind Sega Genesis' Online Capabilities
Gamers who were around in the early '90s may remember the heated competition that took place between the Sega Genesis and Nintendo SNES. Nintendo was the reigning king of gaming at the time and Sega was seen as the young upstart company challenging Nintendo for the throne. To this end, Sega launched several aggressive ad campaigns aimed at convincing prospective buyers that it had the superior gaming system. These largely focused on technical specifications, such as the much-touted and little understood Blast Processing, but Sega and Nintendo also competed in another arena: attachable accessories.
How To Unlock Arcana In Vampire Survivors
"Vampire Survivors" is an indie bullet-hell game where players collect random weapons and attempt to survive a 30-minute run. The game has been available on Steam in early access for most of the year, recently hitting 1.0 and joining Xbox Game Pass on console on November 10. While some players might have missed this indie PC title, those who have spent time with the game know how vital unlocking new features and attacks are — including the all-important Arcana. Arcana are unique cards players can obtain during a run that offer massive boosts, but they will need to be unlocked first.
Fortnite: How To Access The Tutorial Mode
It's been over five years since "Fortnite" first blasted onto players' screens, taking the world by storm. And since then, the game has shown little signs of slowing down as it still captivates a massive audience of 250 million monthly players (via activeplayer.io). Much of its success can be attributed to the game's ease of access, as players can battle it out on PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Android. But with millions of new gamers joining in on the "Fortnite" fun for the first time, some may struggle to grasp the game's more intricate mechanics without prior knowledge.
How Super Mario World Became The Best-Selling Game For The SNES
"Super Mario World" easily ranks as one of the best "Super Mario" games of all time. After the "Super Mario Bros." trilogy seemingly perfected 2D platforming on the NES, "Super Mario World" was released as a launch title for the SNES, shattering that ceiling. In terms of gameplay, graphics, and overall quality, suddenly so much more was possible in the Mushroom Kingdom.
God Of War Ragnarok: Mid-Boss Checkpoints Explained
For as long as the "God of War" series has been around, one of its most core components have been its boss battles. As Kratos, players have been forced to battle with powerful demigods over the years — and fans of the series have likely had to withstand failure after failure when taking on these foes from a litany of different mythologies. Sometimes these bouts could prove to be extremely time consuming and difficult, but "God of War Ragnarok" is adding a feature that can drastically change how much of an annoyance these boss battles can be.
Why You Need To Download God Of War Ragnarok's Day One Patch
"God of War Ragnarok" has finally arrived. As one of the most anticipated games of the year, it's enjoying its time on the front page of every major gaming outlet. It's a well-deserved victory lap, too. Almost every critic agreed that the game is nearly perfect, finely honed and ready to sweep end-of-the-year gaming awards. Many fans are still enjoying the game, as it will take a considerable amount of time to beat. That said, those fans might want to make sure their game file is updated to the latest version, or else they might be missing out on some important fixes.
Why Super Mario Party Is The Nintendo Switch's Most Disappointing Mario Game
Like any longstanding franchise in gaming, the "Mario" series has had its ups and downs. There are plenty of genre-defining games in the series, but there are also several that disappointed fans and aren't remembered as fondly as a result. In recent years, there haven't been any truly awful "Mario" games — nothing that comes close to being as bad as "Mario Is Missing," to say the least. But there have been some major disappointments — games that "Mario" fans were hyped for that ended up being among the most despised in the franchise.
Why Street Fighter 6 Will Be A Blessing For Button-Mashers
Capcom has revealed a new type of control scheme for "Street Fighter 6," which aims to make it so even less skilled players like button-mashers can still do cool moves and win. As reported by Game Informer after a hands-on demo, the new control scheme is called Dynamic controls, a third option alongside Classic and Modern. The Dynamic controls allow players to use the face button to perform attacks, with the "Street Fighter 6" filling in the gaps so their on-screen character performs full combos and attacks. Since this control-scheme is viewed as more of an easy mode than just a different set of buttons, it is only available in local play, but that option should help fighting game newbies settle into the game and make the jump over to the new control schemes.
Xbox Boss Weighs In On The Future Of StarCraft
Blizzard's "Starcraft" is an RTS series that's stood the test of time, with "Starcraft 2" holding a special place in many gamers' hearts. The tactical combat and incredible skill ceiling of "Starcraft 2" make it one of the most frustrating but rewarding games out there. As a result, "Starcraft 2" remains a staple in the esports scene over a decade later. And after the game went free-to-play in 2017, thousands of new gamers dove into "Starcraft" for the first time, reigniting the series' popularity.
The Halo Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
"Halo" is a fan-favorite first-person shooter series best known for its revolutionary PvP multiplayer. But that's not to say its single-player and cooperative content isn't also beloved. Throughout the "Halo" series, players have battled through missions against the covenant as Master Chief, Noble 6, and even an ODST. Additionally, these campaigns have their fair share of variety — with different types of action, often including vehicle combat.
Xbox Series X Controller Won't Connect: Here's How To Fix It
Though Sony's PlayStation 5 is outpacing Xbox in a major way, the Xbox Series X|S has done well to firmly establish Microsoft's footing in this generation of gaming. The systems sport respectable performance in the console market and Xbox's subscription service, Game Pass, continues to be worth getting despite some warnings from former Xbox execs. That said, even with its impressive specifications and features, the Xbox Series X|S consoles aren't without their issues.
EA Patents A Controller That Challenges The Player Holding It
For many gamers, especially those on consoles, a controller remains their go-to gaming peripheral. But not all controllers are alike, as they can come in different shapes and sizes, in addition to offering various features. For example, the PlayStation 5 uses a slimmer DualSense controller, while the Xbox series consoles use the bulkier Xbox Wireless controller. But as many gamers already know, more controller options are available to suit one's needs.
Kojima Shoots Down Death Stranding Stadia Sequel Rumors
Hideo Kojima is something of a magnet for internet rumors and speculation, in part thanks to the enigmatic persona he has created for himself over the years. After his highly publicized departure from Capcom in 2016, Kojima Productions released "Death Stranding" and began to develop other titles too — in fact, we may already know what Kojima's upcoming game is. Recently, fan theories have been especially rampant, possibly thanks to all the new teasers for his next game, and now Kojima has stepped in to put a stop to two rumors in particular: that a sequel to "Death Stranding" was canceled by Google Stadia, and that he was secretly involved in Blue Box Game Studios and its horror game "Abandoned."
Sonic Frontiers Has Critics Mixed On The New Direction
In the lead up to its release, "Sonic Frontiers" has been a contentious talking point amongst longtime fans of the "Sonic the Hedgehog" series. Originally presented as a side-scrolling platformer in which players control the titular anthropomorphic hedgehog as he travels through loops and over gaps, the "Sonic" franchise has changed over the years. But the core of what makes each title a "Sonic" game has more or less remained. However, developer Sonic Team has been rather ambitious in regards to "Sonic Frontiers" and how it approached its design.
