ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 NFL coaches who earned their pink slips in Week 9

These three NFL coaches did not do themselves any favors in terms of job security in Week 9. The NFL season has entered its ninth week, and the scheduled set of games were not exactly the most enticing. Even so, there were some interesting results, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets handing the Buffalo Bills their second loss of the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

KC Chiefs: What is happening with Harrison Butker?

There are some questions that need to be asked in the face of Harrison Butker’s recent injury and subsequent struggles in his return to the field. It is a question that needs to be asked: what is going on with Harrison Butker?. Kansas City’s kicker is normally lights out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?

A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
FanSided

South Dakota State vs. Boise State Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, November 9 (Broncos Roll at Home)

The Boise State Broncos open their 2022-23 season against the 0-1 South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Wednesday night. The Jackrabbits lost a close game to Akron, 81-80 in their season opener. After making the NCAA Tournament last season, the Jackrabbits lost Baylor Scheierman to the transfer portal but still returned several other players from last year’s squad.
BROOKINGS, SD
FanSided

NFL predictions, Week 10: Chiefs popular choice over Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs avoided a close call on Sunday but they’re still the heavy favorites against the Jaguars in Week 10. The latest round of NFL picks and predictions are out from experts across the world wide web, and it looks as if the close call endured last Sunday by the Kansas City Chiefs isn’t doing much to move the level of belief in them—at least when it comes to the level of competition coming to town in Week 10.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy