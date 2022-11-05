Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park Mall welcomes Santa Claus, other holiday eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
3 NFL coaches who earned their pink slips in Week 9
These three NFL coaches did not do themselves any favors in terms of job security in Week 9. The NFL season has entered its ninth week, and the scheduled set of games were not exactly the most enticing. Even so, there were some interesting results, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets handing the Buffalo Bills their second loss of the season.
KC Chiefs: What is happening with Harrison Butker?
There are some questions that need to be asked in the face of Harrison Butker’s recent injury and subsequent struggles in his return to the field. It is a question that needs to be asked: what is going on with Harrison Butker?. Kansas City’s kicker is normally lights out...
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
Beware Betting Najee Harris Props This Week in Saints vs. Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6, have lost two games in a row and are struggling to find a spark offensively. Pittsburgh is 31st in points per game, 28th in yards per game and 31st in yards per play. We knew the passing game would be a struggle coming into the...
Bills-Vikings Spread Plummets Following Latest Josh Allen Injury Update
Betting on the NFL, especially early in the week is a gamble onto itself. Back the right side, and you're sitting pretty with terrific CLV, or closing line value, while the rest of the betting public is chasing after a much-worse number on a game. Back the wrong side of the move, then perhaps the joke is on you.
Carolina Panthers Stand No Chance In Rematch Versus Atlanta Falcons
The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons finish their season series this week on Thursday Night Football. The last meeting was electric, with the Falcons winning 37-34 in overtime. Both teams lost last week. Atlanta lost at the buzzer to Los Angeles and the Panthers got demolished by the “Cincinnati...
South Dakota State vs. Boise State Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, November 9 (Broncos Roll at Home)
The Boise State Broncos open their 2022-23 season against the 0-1 South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Wednesday night. The Jackrabbits lost a close game to Akron, 81-80 in their season opener. After making the NCAA Tournament last season, the Jackrabbits lost Baylor Scheierman to the transfer portal but still returned several other players from last year’s squad.
NFL predictions, Week 10: Chiefs popular choice over Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs avoided a close call on Sunday but they’re still the heavy favorites against the Jaguars in Week 10. The latest round of NFL picks and predictions are out from experts across the world wide web, and it looks as if the close call endured last Sunday by the Kansas City Chiefs isn’t doing much to move the level of belief in them—at least when it comes to the level of competition coming to town in Week 10.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0