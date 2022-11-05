Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
3 NFL coaches who earned their pink slips in Week 9
These three NFL coaches did not do themselves any favors in terms of job security in Week 9. The NFL season has entered its ninth week, and the scheduled set of games were not exactly the most enticing. Even so, there were some interesting results, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets handing the Buffalo Bills their second loss of the season.
Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
KC Chiefs: What is happening with Harrison Butker?
There are some questions that need to be asked in the face of Harrison Butker’s recent injury and subsequent struggles in his return to the field. It is a question that needs to be asked: what is going on with Harrison Butker?. Kansas City’s kicker is normally lights out...
Insane stat shows how bad Raiders, Josh McDaniels are failing
Things were already going poorly for new coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They didn’t get any better in that game. The Jaguars defeated the Raiders 27-20, moving Las Vegas to 2-6. More frustrating for the Raiders and their fans is that Vegas held 17-0 in the second quarter. Even worse than that, those blown leads have been a theme of the season — to a staggering degree.
Look: Tony Dungy Questions NFL Officiating Crew For Controversial Non-Call
NFL officials have been under fire frequently this season. The latest criticism comes from former head coach Tony Dungy, one of the most respected voices around the sport. Dungy pointed out that Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not draw a penalty flag for taking his helmet off following ...
NFL world reacts to Jeff Saturday’s Raiders tweet
Jeff Saturday is going from the ESPN studio to the NFL sidelines in a hurry. The new interim Indianapolis Colts head coach will make his debut this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team he just so happened to say looked “horrible” just last week. Something tells...
Bills-Vikings Spread Plummets Following Latest Josh Allen Injury Update
Betting on the NFL, especially early in the week is a gamble onto itself. Back the right side, and you're sitting pretty with terrific CLV, or closing line value, while the rest of the betting public is chasing after a much-worse number on a game. Back the wrong side of the move, then perhaps the joke is on you.
Carolina Panthers Stand No Chance In Rematch Versus Atlanta Falcons
The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons finish their season series this week on Thursday Night Football. The last meeting was electric, with the Falcons winning 37-34 in overtime. Both teams lost last week. Atlanta lost at the buzzer to Los Angeles and the Panthers got demolished by the “Cincinnati...
I've been a football fan most of my life. But I can't watch anymore
On Saturday, as third-ranked Georgia played top-ranked Tennessee, I took my family to the zoo. In past years I would've been on the couch with my brother, eating wings and bellowing at the TV. I texted my brother to say I was sorry.
