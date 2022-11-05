ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

3 NFL coaches who earned their pink slips in Week 9

These three NFL coaches did not do themselves any favors in terms of job security in Week 9. The NFL season has entered its ninth week, and the scheduled set of games were not exactly the most enticing. Even so, there were some interesting results, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets handing the Buffalo Bills their second loss of the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
NJ.com

Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

KC Chiefs: What is happening with Harrison Butker?

There are some questions that need to be asked in the face of Harrison Butker’s recent injury and subsequent struggles in his return to the field. It is a question that needs to be asked: what is going on with Harrison Butker?. Kansas City’s kicker is normally lights out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Insane stat shows how bad Raiders, Josh McDaniels are failing

Things were already going poorly for new coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They didn’t get any better in that game. The Jaguars defeated the Raiders 27-20, moving Las Vegas to 2-6. More frustrating for the Raiders and their fans is that Vegas held 17-0 in the second quarter. Even worse than that, those blown leads have been a theme of the season — to a staggering degree.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jeff Saturday’s Raiders tweet

Jeff Saturday is going from the ESPN studio to the NFL sidelines in a hurry. The new interim Indianapolis Colts head coach will make his debut this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team he just so happened to say looked “horrible” just last week. Something tells...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy