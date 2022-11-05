ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Michigan Advance

Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling

WASHINGTON — Voters in five states — including GOP-dominated Kentucky — backed abortion rights Tuesday, signaling that while the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority no longer believes the procedure is protected within the U.S. Constitution, many Americans want their states to do just that. California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont residents voted to support abortion […] The post Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
MARYLAND STATE
Connecticut Public

Many midterm voters are concerned about abortion but inflation is the top issue

Throughout this election season, we have been talking with voters about how they're going to make their choices. As voting wraps up tomorrow, We want to look back at two major issues that shaped this campaign - the higher costs of gas, food and rent and the fight over abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Joining me now, national correspondent Sarah McCammon, who covers abortion policy, and White House correspondent Asma Khalid, who's been reporting on the effects of inflation. Good morning to you both.
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

U.N. climate conference opens with alarming warnings about the global climate

The United Nations' annual climate conference has opened to stark warnings about greenhouse gas emissions threatening the globe. Over the next two weeks, around 100 world leaders, including President Joe Biden, are expected to speak at the COP 27 conference. It's being held in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. And questions are being raised about why that country should be the host. NPR's Ruth Sherlock joins us from there now. Hey, Ruth.
Connecticut Public

How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results

It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
Connecticut Public

As Netanyahu brings in the far-right, the U.S. is paying attention

In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is set to become prime minister again after last week's election and to have a majority coalition in parliament. And what could make this conservative government different from Netanyahu's previous ones is that he's expected to partner with some of the most far-right figures on the Israeli political scene. Israel's friends in the U.S. and the region are paying close attention, as NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv.
WASHINGTON STATE
Connecticut Public

One of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races is in Pennsylvania

Good morning to you on this Election Day. We're going to start in Pennsylvania, where one contest could tip the balance of power in U.S. Senate. Republican Pat Toomey is retiring. If Democrats win his Senate seat, it could help them keep their thin majority in the Senate. If they lose it, Republicans have a better chance of taking control. NPR's Jeff Brady is watching the race from Pittsburgh and joins us now. Good morning, Jeff.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

