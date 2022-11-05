Read full article on original website
Farmers hope the lame duck session can change the immigration system
This election cycle has highlighted the growing divide in American politics over immigration. But people who advocate for and employ immigrants are still hoping that some targeted measures can get through Congress in the upcoming lame duck session. NPR's Joel Rose reports. JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: It's apple season in the...
Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling
WASHINGTON — Voters in five states — including GOP-dominated Kentucky — backed abortion rights Tuesday, signaling that while the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority no longer believes the procedure is protected within the U.S. Constitution, many Americans want their states to do just that. California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont residents voted to support abortion […] The post Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling appeared first on Michigan Advance.
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie
Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Many midterm voters are concerned about abortion but inflation is the top issue
Throughout this election season, we have been talking with voters about how they're going to make their choices. As voting wraps up tomorrow, We want to look back at two major issues that shaped this campaign - the higher costs of gas, food and rent and the fight over abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Joining me now, national correspondent Sarah McCammon, who covers abortion policy, and White House correspondent Asma Khalid, who's been reporting on the effects of inflation. Good morning to you both.
The battleground state of Pennsylvania had closely watched Midterm races
We're going to think about the state of Pennsylvania right now because there are several races there that could influence who controls Congress. NPR's Laura Benshoff is here to update us on races in the Keystone State. Hey, Laura. LAURA BENSHOFF, BYLINE: Good morning, Rachel. MARTIN: So big news out...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
U.N. climate conference opens with alarming warnings about the global climate
The United Nations' annual climate conference has opened to stark warnings about greenhouse gas emissions threatening the globe. Over the next two weeks, around 100 world leaders, including President Joe Biden, are expected to speak at the COP 27 conference. It's being held in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. And questions are being raised about why that country should be the host. NPR's Ruth Sherlock joins us from there now. Hey, Ruth.
Sen. Mark Kelly is in a tough Senate reelection bid in swing state Arizona
Some time after today, we find out if a tradition of politics endures. Normally - though, not always - the president's party loses seats in Congress in a midterm election. Republican strategist Scott Jennings told us yesterday that is why his party enters the vote counting with a perceived advantage.
How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results
It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
As Netanyahu brings in the far-right, the U.S. is paying attention
In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is set to become prime minister again after last week's election and to have a majority coalition in parliament. And what could make this conservative government different from Netanyahu's previous ones is that he's expected to partner with some of the most far-right figures on the Israeli political scene. Israel's friends in the U.S. and the region are paying close attention, as NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv.
One of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races is in Pennsylvania
Good morning to you on this Election Day. We're going to start in Pennsylvania, where one contest could tip the balance of power in U.S. Senate. Republican Pat Toomey is retiring. If Democrats win his Senate seat, it could help them keep their thin majority in the Senate. If they lose it, Republicans have a better chance of taking control. NPR's Jeff Brady is watching the race from Pittsburgh and joins us now. Good morning, Jeff.
The results of Midterm elections are being tallied across the country
We examine how midterm election results are taking shape across the country, and what it means for President Biden's agenda.
Climate summit aims to convince nations to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions
We're going to go to Egypt now, where the COP27 climate summit is taking place, and join Rachel Cleetus. She's a policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists. Rachel, thank you so much for being with us. RACHEL CLEETUS: Thank you for having me. MARTIN: She joins us from...
