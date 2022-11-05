ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

centralfloridalifestyle.com

Festival of Trees Returns Just in Time for the Holidays

I hope you marked your calendar! The highly anticipated holiday event, Festival of Trees, returns to Central Florida from November 11-20. Orlando Health returns as the platinum presenting sponsor. Festival of Trees allows Central Floridians to celebrate the many blessings given during the holidays. This year’s theme is “Gifts of...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

West Orange Rec Center opening as storm shelter

Orange County Government’s Emergency Operations Center is opening two shelters — one in West Orange County — in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Shelter will be available starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the West Orange Recreation Center, 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden. This is a pet-friendly shelter. The other is the South Econ Recreation Center/South Econ Community Park, 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
hot1015tampabay.com

Win a Christmas at Gaylord Palms Package

There is no better way to celebrate the holidays than gathering your family for Christmas at Gaylord Palms in Orlando. With signature events like ICE!, classic holiday activities such as photos with Santa, and thrilling experiences like ice skating, there’s something for everyone, and you can do it all during SO. MUCH. CHRISTMAS. at Gaylord Palms.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues

Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Susan Plasencia leads incumbent Carlos Guillermo Smith in Florida House 37

ORLANDO, Fla. – Republican Susan Plasencia is on track to unseat incumbent Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith in Florida House District 37 Tuesday night. With 97.2% of the precincts reporting, Plasencia was leading Smith 52% to 48%. Smith, the six-term state representative and first openly-gay Hispanic member of the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Healthcare IT News

Orlando Health to launch Hospital Care at Home program

Orlando Health on Monday announced that it's been approved by Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration to start delivering hospital-level acute care in adult patients’ homes. WHY IT MATTERS. The health system is planning to launch its Hospital Care at Home initiative in February, and make it available to...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issued a rabies alert for neighborhoods in the western Sanford area after a bat tested positive for the disease in that area. In a statement released by the health department, it warned residents and visitors in the area...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home

ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford officials concerned about Lake Monroe flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Many of our local communities are just starting to recover from the extreme flooding that Hurricane Ian caused. Now, people are bracing for the waters to rise again. Parts of the waterfront in Sanford are still pretty messy from Hurricane Ian. The road on East...
SANFORD, FL
westorlandonews.com

Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor

Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sheriff: Kids hid under blankets as man shot 4 family members dead in Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
ORLANDO, FL

