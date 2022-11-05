Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Festival of Trees Returns Just in Time for the Holidays
I hope you marked your calendar! The highly anticipated holiday event, Festival of Trees, returns to Central Florida from November 11-20. Orlando Health returns as the platinum presenting sponsor. Festival of Trees allows Central Floridians to celebrate the many blessings given during the holidays. This year’s theme is “Gifts of...
New education program looks to curb nursing shortage in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A new hands-on program is helping curb the nursing shortage in Central Florida. The dedicated education unit at AdventHealth Winter Park provides students with a nursing teacher and a clinical instructor. A total of 550 people are enrolled right now. The program plans to have...
orangeobserver.com
West Orange Rec Center opening as storm shelter
Orange County Government’s Emergency Operations Center is opening two shelters — one in West Orange County — in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Shelter will be available starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the West Orange Recreation Center, 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden. This is a pet-friendly shelter. The other is the South Econ Recreation Center/South Econ Community Park, 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando.
hot1015tampabay.com
Win a Christmas at Gaylord Palms Package
There is no better way to celebrate the holidays than gathering your family for Christmas at Gaylord Palms in Orlando. With signature events like ICE!, classic holiday activities such as photos with Santa, and thrilling experiences like ice skating, there’s something for everyone, and you can do it all during SO. MUCH. CHRISTMAS. at Gaylord Palms.
fox35orlando.com
AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues
Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
Central Florida amendment roundup: Rent stabilization, transportation tax
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida voters have let their voices be heard on several amendments. Here are the results from the biggest amendments on this year’s ballot. A measure to stabilize rent in Orange County is heading toward approval by voters, according to early results. The rent stabilization...
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
click orlando
Susan Plasencia leads incumbent Carlos Guillermo Smith in Florida House 37
ORLANDO, Fla. – Republican Susan Plasencia is on track to unseat incumbent Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith in Florida House District 37 Tuesday night. With 97.2% of the precincts reporting, Plasencia was leading Smith 52% to 48%. Smith, the six-term state representative and first openly-gay Hispanic member of the Florida...
Healthcare IT News
Orlando Health to launch Hospital Care at Home program
Orlando Health on Monday announced that it's been approved by Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration to start delivering hospital-level acute care in adult patients’ homes. WHY IT MATTERS. The health system is planning to launch its Hospital Care at Home initiative in February, and make it available to...
Orange County offers benefits, incentives to attract new school bus drivers
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County school district is hoping to hire more bus drivers during a job fair it is hosting Monday. The district is offering new benefits to help find new drivers. That includes a 20-years’ experience credit and an incentives package valued at more than $9,000....
click orlando
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issued a rabies alert for neighborhoods in the western Sanford area after a bat tested positive for the disease in that area. In a statement released by the health department, it warned residents and visitors in the area...
WALA-TV FOX10
3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home
ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
Bay News 9
Orange County's rental notice ordinance helps some tenants stay housed
When rent went up from $1,000 to $1,500 earlier this year at the duplex Ivette Luna had rented month-to-month for seven years, the level of her stress increased as well. The Orange County Commission unanimously passed a rental notice Ordinance in July. The ordinance requires landlords to provide their tenants...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Suspends New Park Reservations as Subtropical Storm Nicole Shifts to Central Florida
Yesterday, we reported that The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which included Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Today, the National Hurricane Center projected the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole has shifted north with a landfall closer to Brevard...
WESH
Sanford officials concerned about Lake Monroe flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Many of our local communities are just starting to recover from the extreme flooding that Hurricane Ian caused. Now, people are bracing for the waters to rise again. Parts of the waterfront in Sanford are still pretty messy from Hurricane Ian. The road on East...
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: How Florida prosecutors used forensic science in Tommie Lee Andrews' case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the kind of science that’s generated spectacular headlines in recent years: DNA solves cold case murder, DNA proves wrong man convicted and jailed, DNA proves family is related to royalty or one of our founding fathers. And certainly, DNA is routine in...
westorlandonews.com
Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor
Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
click orlando
Results 2022: Jason Brodeur wins Florida Senate District 10 race against Goff-Marcil
ORLANDO, Fla. – Incumbent Jason Brodeur won out over Joy Goff-Marcil Tuesday for a Florida Senate District 10 seat — a newly redistricted area that covers Seminole and parts of Orange County. Goff-Marcil served in the Florida House while Brodeur already serves in the Florida Senate. Brodeur’s current...
Anyone else think these rentable scooters and bikes are an eyesore? They litter the sidewalks everywhere.
I get that they're convenient, and don't get me wrong, I love the service and usage they're providing. But they can get ugly littered around everywhere. They should have specific docking stations like Citi Bikes in New York City. That'd make it a lot prettier, and they could charge people who don't return them.
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Kids hid under blankets as man shot 4 family members dead in Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
