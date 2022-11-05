Read full article on original website
Going into the election, the GOP controlled about two-thirds of state legislatures
In Michigan, Democrats flipped the state house. Minnesota is another place where a state chamber flipped: the senate switched from Red to Blue. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY, Philadelphia's NPR Member station. There, she most recently focused on the economy and immigration. She has reported on the causes of the Great Resignation, Afghans left behind after the U.S. troop withdrawal and how a government-backed rent-to-own housing program failed its tenants. Other highlights from her time at WHYY include exploring the dynamics of the 2020 presidential election cycle through changing communities in central Pennsylvania and covering comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trials.
Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling
WASHINGTON — Voters in five states — including GOP-dominated Kentucky — backed abortion rights Tuesday, signaling that while the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority no longer believes the procedure is protected within the U.S. Constitution, many Americans want their states to do just that. California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont residents voted to support abortion […] The post Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Democrat Wes Moore was elected governor in a historic Maryland race
Democrat Wes Moore speaks with NPR's Steve Inskeep after being elected Maryland's first Black governor. Moore won the office over Republican Dan Cox.
Check in with three battleground states: Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin
Let's look now at three states where voter turnout could make all the difference and help determine the balance of power in Washington. Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin are all swing states, and we've got reporters in each of them, starting with NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben in Oconomowoc, Wis. Danielle, what's on the minds of voters that you've been talking with today?
Republicans pushed hard for the Latino vote in Nevada and Florida, to mixed results
María Urbina, former staffer to the late Nevada Senator Harry Reid and managing director at Indivisible, joins NPR to discuss Nevada's election results and the Democrats' campaign strategies.
6 takeaways from the 2022 midterm election that's not over yet
Follow live updates and election results here. This is why it's always important to remember never to assume you know exactly what's going to happen in an election – and to keep an open mind for potential surprises. We've been saying for months these elections were expected to be...
Your election night guide, hour-by-hour
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Counting in these midterm elections could likely go on a while. Results and control of Congress might not be known for days or weeks. But if you want to get an idea of which way things might be headed, we've...
