The Eagles are 8-0, the lone undefeated team remaining in the NFL, and have a bit of a cakewalk the rest of the season with only five games against teams with winning records. If you're looking for a long shot bet on them, +1100 odds to go 17-0 is likely your only remaining shot. Philly now has the second-lowest odds to win the Super Bowl (+500), are -390 to win the NFC East, and its win total OVER/UNDER sits at 14.5 with the OVER a even-money (+100) underdog to the UNDER (-120).

DALLAS, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO