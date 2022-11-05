Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
3 NFL coaches who earned their pink slips in Week 9
These three NFL coaches did not do themselves any favors in terms of job security in Week 9. The NFL season has entered its ninth week, and the scheduled set of games were not exactly the most enticing. Even so, there were some interesting results, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets handing the Buffalo Bills their second loss of the season.
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
KC Chiefs: What is happening with Harrison Butker?
There are some questions that need to be asked in the face of Harrison Butker’s recent injury and subsequent struggles in his return to the field. It is a question that needs to be asked: what is going on with Harrison Butker?. Kansas City’s kicker is normally lights out...
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Beware Betting Najee Harris Props This Week in Saints vs. Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6, have lost two games in a row and are struggling to find a spark offensively. Pittsburgh is 31st in points per game, 28th in yards per game and 31st in yards per play. We knew the passing game would be a struggle coming into the...
3 Best NFL Teams to Bet the UNDER on This Season Heading Into Week 10
UNDERS continue to be the way to go this season in the NFL. Through the first nine weeks of the regular season, they are hitting at a 59.7% rate, which is fantastic. As a result, certain teams have given bettors plenty of opportunities to make money off their inability to score points consistently.
Bills-Vikings Spread Plummets Following Latest Josh Allen Injury Update
Betting on the NFL, especially early in the week is a gamble onto itself. Back the right side, and you're sitting pretty with terrific CLV, or closing line value, while the rest of the betting public is chasing after a much-worse number on a game. Back the wrong side of the move, then perhaps the joke is on you.
Eagles Odds to Go Undefeated Remain Tantalizingly Long
The Eagles are 8-0, the lone undefeated team remaining in the NFL, and have a bit of a cakewalk the rest of the season with only five games against teams with winning records. If you're looking for a long shot bet on them, +1100 odds to go 17-0 is likely your only remaining shot. Philly now has the second-lowest odds to win the Super Bowl (+500), are -390 to win the NFC East, and its win total OVER/UNDER sits at 14.5 with the OVER a even-money (+100) underdog to the UNDER (-120).
South Dakota State vs. Boise State Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, November 9 (Broncos Roll at Home)
The Boise State Broncos open their 2022-23 season against the 0-1 South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Wednesday night. The Jackrabbits lost a close game to Akron, 81-80 in their season opener. After making the NCAA Tournament last season, the Jackrabbits lost Baylor Scheierman to the transfer portal but still returned several other players from last year’s squad.
Carolina Panthers Stand No Chance In Rematch Versus Atlanta Falcons
The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons finish their season series this week on Thursday Night Football. The last meeting was electric, with the Falcons winning 37-34 in overtime. Both teams lost last week. Atlanta lost at the buzzer to Los Angeles and the Panthers got demolished by the “Cincinnati...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0