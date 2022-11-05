ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
3 NFL coaches who earned their pink slips in Week 9

These three NFL coaches did not do themselves any favors in terms of job security in Week 9. The NFL season has entered its ninth week, and the scheduled set of games were not exactly the most enticing. Even so, there were some interesting results, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets handing the Buffalo Bills their second loss of the season.
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault

New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Buccaneers have to make two major changes after win over Rams

It’s fair to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) saved their season thanks to their last-minute, come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams (3-5). The Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing skid and are now back atop the NFC South thanks to the Atlanta Falcons’ (4-5) losing effort against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3).
