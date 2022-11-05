Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
3 NFL coaches who earned their pink slips in Week 9
These three NFL coaches did not do themselves any favors in terms of job security in Week 9. The NFL season has entered its ninth week, and the scheduled set of games were not exactly the most enticing. Even so, there were some interesting results, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets handing the Buffalo Bills their second loss of the season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Tom Brady heads to Munich for Seahawks showdown
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 10 Week 10 – vs Seattle Seahawks (Munich) Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
atozsports.com
Buccaneers have to make two major changes after win over Rams
It’s fair to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) saved their season thanks to their last-minute, come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams (3-5). The Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing skid and are now back atop the NFC South thanks to the Atlanta Falcons’ (4-5) losing effort against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3).
Bills-Vikings Spread Plummets Following Latest Josh Allen Injury Update
Betting on the NFL, especially early in the week is a gamble onto itself. Back the right side, and you're sitting pretty with terrific CLV, or closing line value, while the rest of the betting public is chasing after a much-worse number on a game. Back the wrong side of the move, then perhaps the joke is on you.
Beware Betting Najee Harris Props This Week in Saints vs. Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6, have lost two games in a row and are struggling to find a spark offensively. Pittsburgh is 31st in points per game, 28th in yards per game and 31st in yards per play. We knew the passing game would be a struggle coming into the...
Carolina Panthers Stand No Chance In Rematch Versus Atlanta Falcons
The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons finish their season series this week on Thursday Night Football. The last meeting was electric, with the Falcons winning 37-34 in overtime. Both teams lost last week. Atlanta lost at the buzzer to Los Angeles and the Panthers got demolished by the “Cincinnati...
What USF’s AD said about Jon Gruden as a coaching candidate
TAMPA — USF athletic director Michael Kelly didn’t even get a chance to formally begin Tuesday’s news conference when he was asked the question that the Tampa Bay area has been buzzing about since Monday morning. Would you hire Jon Gruden as the Bulls’ next football coach,...
Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Lauds Tom Brady's 'Tremendous' Accomplishment
Bill Belichick used the words 'tremendous,' 'phenomenal,' and 'amazing' when describing Tom Brady's legacy.
