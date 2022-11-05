Read full article on original website
Related
U.N. climate conference opens with alarming warnings about the global climate
The United Nations' annual climate conference has opened to stark warnings about greenhouse gas emissions threatening the globe. Over the next two weeks, around 100 world leaders, including President Joe Biden, are expected to speak at the COP 27 conference. It's being held in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. And questions are being raised about why that country should be the host. NPR's Ruth Sherlock joins us from there now. Hey, Ruth.
Here's what happened on day 3 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks
International climate negotiations rolled on today in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The leaders of dozens of countries took the stage to describe how climate change is killing and injuring their citizens and hurting their economies. Scientists weighed in on how humans can adapt to a hotter planet. And the United Nations tried to crack down on companies that lie about how much they are reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.
Climate summit aims to convince nations to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions
We're going to go to Egypt now, where the COP27 climate summit is taking place, and join Rachel Cleetus. She's a policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists. Rachel, thank you so much for being with us. RACHEL CLEETUS: Thank you for having me. MARTIN: She joins us from...
As Netanyahu brings in the far-right, the U.S. is paying attention
In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is set to become prime minister again after last week's election and to have a majority coalition in parliament. And what could make this conservative government different from Netanyahu's previous ones is that he's expected to partner with some of the most far-right figures on the Israeli political scene. Israel's friends in the U.S. and the region are paying close attention, as NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv.
A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away
Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
As Netanyahu forms Israeli government, U.S. may boycott one of his far-right allies
TEL AVIV — Some of Israel's allies abroad are concerned about the possibility that Benjamin Netanyahu will appoint far-right politicians to key positions as he forms a new government. Netanyahu, who was prime minister for more than a decade until being ousted last year, is making his way back...
IMF steps in to bailout Bangladesh's struggling economy
Bangladesh has been called an economic miracle. The South Asian country has seen some of the world's fastest economic growth. Millions of people have emerged from poverty in recent decades. But that success story could now be sabotaged by a global economic slowdown. This week the International Monetary Fund has a team in Bangladesh negotiating a rescue package. Let's turn now to NPR's Lauren Frayer, who covers South Asia, including Bangladesh, but happens to be in our studios here in Washington, D.C., this week - same with me. It's nice to see you, Lauren.
How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results
It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
Italy says dozens of migrants stuck on a ship near its coast aren't welcome
Italy's new right-wing government is taking a harder line on the NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. Migrants from Africa and Asia who are trying to get to Europe. Italy is blocking men from leaving the ships, and that has prompted at least one standoff at a Sicilian port.
Investors have trillions to fight climate change. Developing nations get little of it
One of the thorniest issues at the United Nations' annual climate negotiations in Egypt is how to get money to low-income countries to help them cope with climate change. Governments of industrialized countries, whose emissions have largely driven global warming, have pledged help. But public funds alone can't cover the trillions of dollars developing countries need to deal with rising temperatures.
Morning news brief
Mail-in voting might keep election night from being results night. Supreme Court takes up Indian Child Welfare Act and adoption. Italy's new government is taking a hard line on Mediterranean migrants.
Breaking down gubernatorial election results from across the country
Thirty-six governor seats were up for grabs in midterm elections. There are 20 that Republicans currently occupy, and another 16 in Democratic hands. How did the parties fare election night?. Laura Benshoff. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she...
Russia orders troops out of Kherson in major reversal
Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Wednesday in a further major blow to its campaign amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive. As Ukrainian troops have gradually advanced in the south, Surovikin told Shoigu on Wednesday that some 115,000 people had been removed from the western bank of the Dnipro, which includes Kherson city.
Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia's military said Wednesday it's withdrawing from the only Ukrainian regional capital it's captured, but Kyiv was skeptical and an analyst warned this could be a ruse to lure Ukraine's forces into a deadly trap. A forced pullout from the city of Kherson would mark one of Russia's worst setbacks in the 8-month-old war.
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a Russian penal colony
MOSCOW — Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved from a detention center outside of Moscow and is being sent to a Russian penal colony to begin serving out her nine-year sentence on drug smuggling charges, her lawyers said Wednesday. A statement released by Griner's legal team...
They made a material that doesn't exist on Earth. That's only the start of the story.
It sounds like the plot of a science fiction movie: humans are destroying the Earth, gouging huge scars in its crust, and polluting the air and the ground as they mine and refine a key element essential for technological advance. One day, scientists examining an alien meteorite discover a unique metal that negates the need for all that excavation and pollution. Best of all, the metal can be replicated, in a laboratory, using base materials. The world is saved!
A Russian businessman linked to Putin admits to U.S. election meddling
Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. "Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0