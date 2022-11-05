ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.N. climate conference opens with alarming warnings about the global climate

The United Nations' annual climate conference has opened to stark warnings about greenhouse gas emissions threatening the globe. Over the next two weeks, around 100 world leaders, including President Joe Biden, are expected to speak at the COP 27 conference. It's being held in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. And questions are being raised about why that country should be the host. NPR's Ruth Sherlock joins us from there now. Hey, Ruth.
Here's what happened on day 3 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks

International climate negotiations rolled on today in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The leaders of dozens of countries took the stage to describe how climate change is killing and injuring their citizens and hurting their economies. Scientists weighed in on how humans can adapt to a hotter planet. And the United Nations tried to crack down on companies that lie about how much they are reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.
As Netanyahu brings in the far-right, the U.S. is paying attention

In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu is set to become prime minister again after last week's election and to have a majority coalition in parliament. And what could make this conservative government different from Netanyahu's previous ones is that he's expected to partner with some of the most far-right figures on the Israeli political scene. Israel's friends in the U.S. and the region are paying close attention, as NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv.
A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away

Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
IMF steps in to bailout Bangladesh's struggling economy

Bangladesh has been called an economic miracle. The South Asian country has seen some of the world's fastest economic growth. Millions of people have emerged from poverty in recent decades. But that success story could now be sabotaged by a global economic slowdown. This week the International Monetary Fund has a team in Bangladesh negotiating a rescue package. Let's turn now to NPR's Lauren Frayer, who covers South Asia, including Bangladesh, but happens to be in our studios here in Washington, D.C., this week - same with me. It's nice to see you, Lauren.
How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results

It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
Investors have trillions to fight climate change. Developing nations get little of it

One of the thorniest issues at the United Nations' annual climate negotiations in Egypt is how to get money to low-income countries to help them cope with climate change. Governments of industrialized countries, whose emissions have largely driven global warming, have pledged help. But public funds alone can't cover the trillions of dollars developing countries need to deal with rising temperatures.
Morning news brief

Mail-in voting might keep election night from being results night. Supreme Court takes up Indian Child Welfare Act and adoption. Italy's new government is taking a hard line on Mediterranean migrants.
AFP

Russia orders troops out of Kherson in major reversal

Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Wednesday in a further major blow to its campaign amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive. As Ukrainian troops have gradually advanced in the south, Surovikin told Shoigu on Wednesday that some 115,000 people had been removed from the western bank of the Dnipro, which includes Kherson city.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia's military said Wednesday it's withdrawing from the only Ukrainian regional capital it's captured, but Kyiv was skeptical and an analyst warned this could be a ruse to lure Ukraine's forces into a deadly trap. A forced pullout from the city of Kherson would mark one of Russia's worst setbacks in the 8-month-old war.
They made a material that doesn't exist on Earth. That's only the start of the story.

It sounds like the plot of a science fiction movie: humans are destroying the Earth, gouging huge scars in its crust, and polluting the air and the ground as they mine and refine a key element essential for technological advance. One day, scientists examining an alien meteorite discover a unique metal that negates the need for all that excavation and pollution. Best of all, the metal can be replicated, in a laboratory, using base materials. The world is saved!
CALIFORNIA STATE
