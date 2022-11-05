Voter turnout at polling places in Douglas County as of Tuesday afternoon ranged from just short of 10% at one polling place to more than 60% at another. According to data from the clerk’s office, as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, KU’s Burge Union, 1565 Irving Hill Road, had only seen about 10% turnout. Clinton Township Hall, however, had seen about 63% turnout, and the average turnout across the county was about 41%. (See the full PDF below.)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO