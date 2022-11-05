ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Lawrence school district launches survey to get public input on budget reductions, including staff cuts, school closures

The Lawrence school district is conducting a community survey to help inform the district’s budget decisions. The Futures Planning Committee, which is tasked with coming up with budget and potential school closure recommendations for further discussion by the school board, will use the survey responses to inform its recommendation. The board will make the ultimate decision about budget reductions.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Environmental advocate says road project in Douglas County’s next Capital Improvement Plan could have ‘cascading consequences’

As the Douglas County Commission prepares to vote on its next five-year Capital Improvement Plan on Wednesday, local advocacy groups are voicing concerns about the potential environmental consequences of one of the road projects in the plan. The Sustainability Action Network, the Lawrence Sunrise Movement and Lawrence Ecology Teams United...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Eudora 10-year-old wins statewide contest about traffic safety

A 10-year-old Eudora girl has won a statewide competition related to traffic safety. Reaghan Breshears is one of three northeast Kansas winners in the 2022 “Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day” poster contest. Reaghan, the daughter of Rick and Candice Breshears, was also selected as the statewide winner in the 8-10 age category.
EUDORA, KS
LJWORLD

Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education

Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing the moderate board further to the right. In District 3, covering southern Johnson County and part of Miami County, incumbent Michelle Dombrosky won the race against newcomer Sheila Albers by just over 6,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Lawrence buses to be free all day Tuesday for Election Day

The City of Lawrence’s transit service will operate free of charge for Election Day. The city said in a news release that Lawrence Transit is offering free rides to customers on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to encourage all residents to get out and vote. All fixed-route and paratransit buses will be free all day.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Voters hit the polls in Douglas County

Voter turnout at polling places in Douglas County as of Tuesday afternoon ranged from just short of 10% at one polling place to more than 60% at another. According to data from the clerk’s office, as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, KU’s Burge Union, 1565 Irving Hill Road, had only seen about 10% turnout. Clinton Township Hall, however, had seen about 63% turnout, and the average turnout across the county was about 41%. (See the full PDF below.)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Man fatally shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police officers shot and killed a man after he fired at them, the department said Wednesday. Officers were investigating a report of a stolen car early Wednesday when they saw a “suspicious” car, according to a statement from the department.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

1 sent to hospital with severe injuries after Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department reports that one person is in the hospital with severe injuries following a shooting in Central Topeka. The TPD said that around 7:08 p.m. officers were sent to the area of SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. on a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy