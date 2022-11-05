Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Lawrence school district launches survey to get public input on budget reductions, including staff cuts, school closures
The Lawrence school district is conducting a community survey to help inform the district’s budget decisions. The Futures Planning Committee, which is tasked with coming up with budget and potential school closure recommendations for further discussion by the school board, will use the survey responses to inform its recommendation. The board will make the ultimate decision about budget reductions.
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board discusses priorities for upcoming budget discussion, potential school closures
With some opposing viewpoints expressed, Lawrence school board members struggled to formulate their direction to the committee tasked with coming up with budget and potential school closure recommendations for the school district. RSP & Associates, the consultant the district hired to facilitate the process, provided an update on the committee’s...
LJWORLD
Environmental advocate says road project in Douglas County’s next Capital Improvement Plan could have ‘cascading consequences’
As the Douglas County Commission prepares to vote on its next five-year Capital Improvement Plan on Wednesday, local advocacy groups are voicing concerns about the potential environmental consequences of one of the road projects in the plan. The Sustainability Action Network, the Lawrence Sunrise Movement and Lawrence Ecology Teams United...
LJWORLD
Eudora 10-year-old wins statewide contest about traffic safety
A 10-year-old Eudora girl has won a statewide competition related to traffic safety. Reaghan Breshears is one of three northeast Kansas winners in the 2022 “Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day” poster contest. Reaghan, the daughter of Rick and Candice Breshears, was also selected as the statewide winner in the 8-10 age category.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commissioner Patrick Kelly wins reelection by wide margin in 1st District
Incumbent District 1 Douglas County Commissioner Patrick Kelly handily retained his seat in Tuesday’s general election, beating out Libertarian Steve Jacob and Republican Justin Spiehs by a wide margin. With about 70% of precincts in the 1st Commission District reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kelly had won 7,278...
LJWORLD
Johnny’s Tavern to close North Lawrence location until city makes changes to growing homeless camp
The owners of Johnny’s Tavern are closing the business’s iconic North Lawrence location for the foreseeable future in an effort to pressure officials to make changes to a city-operated homeless camp next to the bar. Owner Rick Renfro told the Journal-World Monday afternoon that he plans to close...
LJWORLD
Douglas County voters approve expanding the Douglas County Commission from 3 members to 5
In Tuesday’s general election, Douglas County voted to add two more County Commission districts, increasing the size of the county’s governing body from three seats to five. As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday with about 60% of precincts reporting, 18,631 votes were in favor of the ballot question, good...
LJWORLD
Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education
Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing the moderate board further to the right. In District 3, covering southern Johnson County and part of Miami County, incumbent Michelle Dombrosky won the race against newcomer Sheila Albers by just over 6,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
LJWORLD
Final, unofficial vote totals from Douglas County for local races , governor, attorney general, other statewide races
Douglas County has finished counting votes for the evening and has released unofficial vote totals for the county. Here’s a look at major races. Douglas County Commission expansion. Voters are asked to decide whether the Douglas County Commission should expand to five members, up from three today. A yes...
LJWORLD
Business leaders push for city ordinance that would prohibit camping in downtown as homeless concerns grow
An ordinance to prohibit the homeless from camping in downtown Lawrence continues to be pushed for after a two-hour meeting between business and city leaders on Monday left unresolved downtown safety concerns. About 60 people attended a Downtown Lawrence Inc. meeting on Monday morning, with several business owners saying their...
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commission to consider 5-year Capital Improvement Plan that includes funding for extending Wakarusa Drive
The Douglas County Commission at its meeting Wednesday will consider whether to adopt a draft version of the county’s next five-year Capital Improvement Plan that includes funding for extending Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and building a bridge over the Wakarusa River. The proposed CIP calls for $9 million...
LJWORLD
Lawrence buses to be free all day Tuesday for Election Day
The City of Lawrence’s transit service will operate free of charge for Election Day. The city said in a news release that Lawrence Transit is offering free rides to customers on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to encourage all residents to get out and vote. All fixed-route and paratransit buses will be free all day.
lawrencekstimes.com
Voters hit the polls in Douglas County
Voter turnout at polling places in Douglas County as of Tuesday afternoon ranged from just short of 10% at one polling place to more than 60% at another. According to data from the clerk’s office, as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, KU’s Burge Union, 1565 Irving Hill Road, had only seen about 10% turnout. Clinton Township Hall, however, had seen about 63% turnout, and the average turnout across the county was about 41%. (See the full PDF below.)
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Papa Keno’s temporarily closed due to staffing shortage
David Hawley, the president and owner of Papa Keno’s Franchise Systems LLC, said this means the restaurant needs to hire at least 15 new employees in order to reopen. It may also mean the restaurant’s corporate office in Lawrence will step in to help the Overland Park franchisee reopen the restaurant.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence plans to hire more staff to support campsite for those experiencing homelessness
Lawrence business owners, residents, social service providers and people experiencing homelessness spoke to city leaders Tuesday evening about the city’s response to homelessness and the management of a camp in North Lawrence. During the public comment portion of the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting Tuesday, commissioners heard from about 20...
KMBC.com
Overland Park man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of 10-year-old Eudora girl
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A tragic case has come to a close in the Douglas County court system. An Overland Park, Kansas, man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash. The May 2022 incident killed a 10-year-old Eudora girl and caused injuries to...
LJWORLD
Man fatally shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police officers shot and killed a man after he fired at them, the department said Wednesday. Officers were investigating a report of a stolen car early Wednesday when they saw a “suspicious” car, according to a statement from the department.
Overland Park family write novel to change negative narratives around dyslexics
An Overland Park family is empowering others to be an advocate for their children. Megan Nicolas wrote a graphic novel called aiming to change the negative narratives surrounding dyslexics.
1 sent to hospital with severe injuries after Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department reports that one person is in the hospital with severe injuries following a shooting in Central Topeka. The TPD said that around 7:08 p.m. officers were sent to the area of SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. on a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
