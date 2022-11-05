ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

'A long time coming': Curtis Neal making strides as true freshman season winds down

MADISON, Wis. — The play was one few people noticed in real-time, but it almost perfectly defined Curtis Neal's true freshman season. With the Wisconsin Badgers ahead 23-3 this past Saturday, the 6-foot, 290-pound nose tackle showed impressive hustle when he chased Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa from behind. About 13 yards down the field, Neal made the tackle and nearly forced Tagovailoa to fumble.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Insider’s Preview: Navy

Today’s guest analyst at Irish Illustrated has seen enough Navy football to witness the Mids engineer a stunning upset against heavily favored Notre Dame. More than twice. And he’s likewise seen ranked Navy teams take it on the chin at Notre Dame Stadium when the Mids were supposed to play close—more than once.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy