BREAKING: Three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin finally has its quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, with roughly a month and a half until the start of the early signing period. On Monday, Broomfield (Colo.) quarterback Cole LaCrue announced his commitment to the Badgers, having just received his scholarship offer on Oct. 31. "They told me...
Iowa Football: How to watch, listen, stream Iowa looking to knock off Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have won back-to-back games and are hoping to keep their Big Ten West hopes alive. On Saturday, they'll welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to town. The Badgers have won four out of the last five in Iowa City. Prior to the matchup, let's dive into a few notes and information about how to watch the contest.
'A long time coming': Curtis Neal making strides as true freshman season winds down
MADISON, Wis. — The play was one few people noticed in real-time, but it almost perfectly defined Curtis Neal's true freshman season. With the Wisconsin Badgers ahead 23-3 this past Saturday, the 6-foot, 290-pound nose tackle showed impressive hustle when he chased Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa from behind. About 13 yards down the field, Neal made the tackle and nearly forced Tagovailoa to fumble.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Wisconsin
After a 5-4 start and the most complete performance of the season against Purdue, Iowa returns home to host Wisconsin in what is a must-win game to stay alive in the Big Ten West. “It’s not fun playing in some of the games that we played in, three, four weeks...
Five Notable Comments from Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees ahead of Navy
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup between Notre Dame and Navy, Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke with the media. Here are some notable comments he made this week about the win last weekend over Clemson and the upcoming game with the Midshipmen. On his on-field celebration with the team...
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
Insider’s Preview: Navy
Today’s guest analyst at Irish Illustrated has seen enough Navy football to witness the Mids engineer a stunning upset against heavily favored Notre Dame. More than twice. And he’s likewise seen ranked Navy teams take it on the chin at Notre Dame Stadium when the Mids were supposed to play close—more than once.
