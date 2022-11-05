The South Dakota Coyotes and the Wisconsin Badgers are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Kohl Center. South Dakota was on the positive side of .500 (19-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Wisconsin went 25-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Iowa State Cyclones 54-49.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO