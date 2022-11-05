Read full article on original website
Hayden Rucci embracing the role of an unsung hero in Wisconsin's run game
MADISON, Wis. -- It's a dirty job, but somebody's gotta do it. When Hayden Rucci signed his national letter of intent with Wisconsin as part of the 2019 recruiting class, he likely envisioned himself catching more passes than he does, but the 6-foot-4, 256-pound has fallen in love with being the x-factor of the Badger run game.
BREAKING: Three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin finally has its quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, with roughly a month and a half until the start of the early signing period. On Monday, Broomfield (Colo.) quarterback Cole LaCrue announced his commitment to the Badgers, having just received his scholarship offer on Oct. 31. "They told me...
Iowa Football: How to watch, listen, stream Iowa looking to knock off Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have won back-to-back games and are hoping to keep their Big Ten West hopes alive. On Saturday, they'll welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to town. The Badgers have won four out of the last five in Iowa City. Prior to the matchup, let's dive into a few notes and information about how to watch the contest.
big10central.com
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over South Dakota
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team didn’t have a pretty start to the season. It took them the entire first half to get a double digit lead over South Dakota. The Badgers start out the season 1-0 after defeating South Dakota 85-59 on Monday. Chucky Hepburn’s first...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard downplays B1G West odds, says Wisconsin has 'a chance to cause pressure' in November
Jim Leonhard is getting his team ready for the final November stretch after starting the month with a win. The Wisconsin Badgers had a dominant performance against the Maryland Terrapins last Saturday, 23-10. So far, Leonhard is confident for the rest of the season and took to his Monday afternoon...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Wisconsin
After a 5-4 start and the most complete performance of the season against Purdue, Iowa returns home to host Wisconsin in what is a must-win game to stay alive in the Big Ten West. “It’s not fun playing in some of the games that we played in, three, four weeks...
247Sports
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
wisfarmer.com
School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure
It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on debut, a player he's "ecstatic about," the bench and more
Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard was happy with his team's 71-49 win over Niagara on Monday, his first game as the Terps' coach. It was choppy at times, but that was to be expected with a new roster of players in a real game situation for the first time in a new system.
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin vs. South Dakota: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The South Dakota Coyotes and the Wisconsin Badgers are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Kohl Center. South Dakota was on the positive side of .500 (19-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Wisconsin went 25-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Iowa State Cyclones 54-49.
Kirby Toon joins Forward Community Investments as director of marketing and communications
Kirby Toon was well on her way up the corporate ladder when family tragedy brought everything to a halt. The former Middleton High School and University of Wisconsin volleyball standout – and daughter of beloved UW wide receiver Al Toon – was working at medical device company Coloplast in Minneapolis when, in April 2021, her sister Molly died suddenly.
Badger Herald
Vote to create regional fire protection force provides greater efficiency, equity across Wisconsin public services
Dane, Rock and Jefferson counties voted this past Wednesday to combine their fire protection forces to provide greater and more efficient services across a larger portion of the state. The vote to combine forces came mainly as a result of staffing crises and financial struggles within local fire departments across the state.
Quarterfinal round playoff times set for Rockford area football teams
(ROCKFORD, Ill.) –The kickoff times are set for our local football teams for the third round of the IHSA playoff this Saturday. Football Playoffs Round 3 (Quarterfinals)6A#2 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (10-1) at #11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (8-3), Sat., Nov. 12, 5:00 pm(Winner vs. 8 Niles (Notre Dame) (8-3) at #4 Chicago (St. […]
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.” In a statement to News 3 Now Monday evening, the company said it is making the move “to allocate our...
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
spectrumnews1.com
Cologuard developer to cut hundreds from its workforce
MADISON, Wis. — Biomedical giant Exact Sciences announced Monday they will lay off 250 Wisconsin workers, reducing about 5% of their workforce. The Madison-based cancer detection company is best known for its Cologuard product, which screens for colon cancer. In a statement, the company cited “inflation, market volatility and...
247Sports
