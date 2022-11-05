Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas as it heads toward Florida coast
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas as it heads toward Florida coast. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Massachusetts voters choose to keep new law allowing immigrants in country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters choose to keep new law allowing immigrants in country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Michigan votes to protect abortion rights in reflection of swing-state voter sentiment that negates 1931 state ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan votes to protect abortion rights in reflection of swing-state voter sentiment that negates 1931 state ban. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Summer Lee wins election to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Summer Lee wins election to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe, targets Trump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, “Are you ready to fight?” in warning against extremism and former President Donald Trump’s “treasonous insurrection,” which he said too many Republicans embrace.
Republican Mark Amodei wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 2nd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Mark Amodei wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 2nd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment in conservative state with near-total ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment in conservative state with near-total ban. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Illinois will see a total lunar eclipse this week
CHICAGO — Illinois will experience a total lunar eclipse Tuesday along with the rest of North, Central and South America, according to a recent announcement from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. But you’ll have to set your alarms pretty early Tuesday morning, or stay up late Monday — the...
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins election for governor in Arkansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins election for governor in Arkansas. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey easily won a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state, after surviving both a health scare and multiple Republican challengers in the primary. Smiling broadly...
As Democrats sweat GOP surge, politicians led by Biden fan out across Illinois ahead of Election Day
CHICAGO - Politicians fanned out across the state on the final weekend of the 2022 general election campaign, led by President Joe Biden, who spoke in Joliet on Saturday amid concerns that a Republican surge on Election Day could cost Democrats control of both Illinois’ political agenda and Congress.
Scherer reelected to 96th House seat
DECATUR — Following an election season dominated by debate over Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, incumbent State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, has won reelection over her opponent in the race for the 96th Illinois House District. With 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, unofficial results showed Scherer defeating political newcomer...
