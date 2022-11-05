ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense, Riby-Williams' header push Montpelier to D-II boys soccer title

By Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Save after save. Block after block. The green Montpelier defense and its goalie, Brio Levitt, withstood waves of pressure and quality looks from Harwood in Saturday's Division II high school boys soccer championship game.

And they conceded nothing for 80 minutes.

Top-seeded Montpelier parlayed its 12th clean sheet of the season with Ronnie Riby-Williams' set-piece header goal early in the second half into a 1-0 victory over No. 3 Harwood for the program's second title in three years.

"Brio is a dog. He’s that guy. He’s the best keeper in the state, I’ll say that. He’ll do anything for us," Riby-Williams said.

"Brio played out of his mind today. He made some saves that you generally don’t see in high school soccer," Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said.

Levitt, the junior goalkeeper, totaled 12 saves while sophomore Clayton Foster and freshman Colby Sterling-Proulx stood their ground as center backs against an onslaught of rushes and shots to keep star Jordan Shullenberger and Harwood's high-scoring offense flustered for much of the contest.

The Solons completed an unbeaten campaign at 17-0-1.

"We knew this would be a dogfight. We accepted the challenge and did what had to be done," said Riby-Williams, a senior. "We dove, we put a body on the ball, we were aggressive. We did the little things right. I’m just so proud our defense, our young defense."

And Riby-Williams, like his older brother Leo did in the 2020 title game, rose to the occasion for the game's lone goal. On a restart in front of the Montpelier bench, about 35 yards from net, Noah Samuelsen delivered a curling service to the far post where Riby-Williams leaped and nodded a glancing header past Harwood goalie Liam Combs for his 27th goal this fall.

It was Montpelier's first shot on target — about five minutes into the second half.

"We practiced those quite a bit this year. I want to say we scored 15 goals this year on (set pieces)," Bagley said. "We have multiple players who have a knack for winning those balls in the air. Ronnie went up and attacked that and it was a great header from him."

For Harwood, it was painfully familiar. Those same players — Samuelsen and Riby-Williams — connected on a restart goal in last year's semifinals to oust the Highlanders. It was also a troubling, season-long trend for the Highlanders in 2022.

"I think we have gave up eight of our 12 goals on set pieces," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. "As much focus as we’ve had (on set pieces), it still that thing that always seems to bite us. We tried everything from not fouling to zone-marking to man-marking and it still wasn’t enough."

Harwood (15-3) opened Saturday's contest between Capital Division rivals with pace and movement, throwing numbers at Montpelier's back line. But the Highlanders couldn't latch onto dangerous crosses and saw Levitt gobble up or knock clear several promises goal-scoring opportunities. Levitt's first eye-opening save came on a Harwood corner kick, with the Montpelier goalie lunging to his right full-extension to punch away Nicolas Moran's header.

After Riby-Williams' tally 5:06 into the second half, Levitt offered up back-to-back saves on Shullenberger's blast from distance and Cooper Olney's follow-up attempt from deep inside the 18. Minutes later, Moran pushed a left-footed shot from a through ball just wide and Eamon Langlais had a pair of chances miss the target by thin margins.

"We are proud that we created as many chances as we did. We should be proud with how we played today," Yalicki said. "When the game was even, we did a really good job of creating chances and defending really well. Once we down, the ball was in their end a lot and it was just so hard to do much more than cross it in and play it over the top."

And Montpelier defenders were fearless in blocking Harwood shots and keeping to their assignments.

"It’s a matter being in the right position at the right time and I thought our shape was really good for the most part and we wanted to keep them in front of us and that allowed us to make those blocks," Bagley said.

Over its three title-game appearances since the start of the 2020 season, Montpelier put together a 42-5-1 record with a pair of titles.

"We have great community that pushes us, in school, at home and on the field," Riby-Williams said. "We know that to represent our school we have to hold ourselves to a certain standard and we do that every single day. It pays off on the field."

