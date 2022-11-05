Read full article on original website

owegopennysaver.com
Enter the rebuild; Two more benefits set as Rudin Family continues to rebuild farm
It has been a little over two weeks since fire destroyed the large barn and homestead at Rudin’s Farm, located on Gaskill Road in Owego. The outpouring of support received by the family has been overwhelming, and as the rebuild begins. With a GoFundMe remaining active at https://gofund.me/6b8db7b0 to...
United Way of Broome Grant Applications Open
Proposals are open for the United Way of Broome County’s Strategic Communities Grant Program. Nonprofit organizations serving Broome County have until January 27, 2023 to submit proposals for the funding opportunity. A Request for Proposal (RFP) form and instructions can be downloaded at www.uwbroome.org/nonprofit-fundingsp. To access an online application,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First Ever STIC Craft Fair
Some people got a head start on their holiday shopping in Binghamton. The Southern Tier Independence Center held its first ever Holiday Craft Fair at its Frederick Street location. The organization helps people with disabilities and the money raised today will help STIC pay for expenses like advocacy work, which...
Government plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge
State Senator Fred Akshar has recruited a powerful ally in his effort to have the state office building retain the coveted golden yam can.
First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield Fire, and Tompkins County 911
– First responders are true heroes. From police officers catching criminals to firefighters rushing into a burning building, or an EMT performing life-saving interventions, you forgot how first responders put their lives on the line to make our lives safer every day. But how do they know where to go? That is where the role of the dispatcher comes into play.
Hygiene item fundraiser for low-income residents
New York Dental is collecting donations of items such as shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine products, tissues, hand sanitizer, and shaving cream just to name a few.
M-E students help lost child and reunite family
Three Maine Endwell Middle School students were commended for reuniting a young kid with his family.
owegopennysaver.com
The Importance of Maintaining the Greenway
At the beginning of October, Carantouan Greenway board members, along with volunteers, removed over 100 invasive barberry shrubs, and more than a dozen young Tree-of-Heaven. As the volunteers approached the pinewoods to begin clearing the plants they could hear the sound of Paul Barber’s excavator crossing the alfalfa field. The excavator was used to deepen the outlet pool so that this fall’s foliage would not block the outlet pipe at the Wildwood Reserve pond in the town of Barton.
LECOM Students hold winter coat giveaway in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As winter draws closer and temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to remember a coat when going out into the cold. Unfortunately, a winter coat is something not everyone can obtain, but thanks to students at LECOM, those unable to get a coat otherwise, had the chance to get one Saturday, […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
German Club Holds Harvest Festival
Binghamton's German Club is ending its year of events with a Harvest Festival. After a year of festivities, the German Club held a small sit-down dinner for the community. The night featured a range of German cuisine, including porkloin and sauerbraten. A live band also added to the fun. Most...
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community Award
Since the launch of the Ithaca Green New Deal, cities all over the country have adopted similar programs.(Courtesy City of Ithaca) (ITHACA, NY) An ambitious initiative by the City of Ithaca to achieve carbon neutrality community-wide by 2030 is being awarded the 2022 Climate Champion Community Award Winner by the US Green Building Council.
wskg.org
No reparations, but Juneteenth will become city holiday in Ithaca
The Ithaca Common Council voted unanimously last week to adopt June 19 — or Juneteenth — as a city holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when formerly enslaved people in Texas learned of their emancipation. The holiday, long celebrated by Black Americans, was declared a federal holiday...
NewsChannel 36
United With Voices at Tioga Downs Casino Resort
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga United Way is hosted a singing competition, Friday evening, at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Tioga United Way's Executive Director, Meredith Sagor, helped organize “United with Voices.” Sagor said this event raises money for 32 agencies in Tioga County. “We support anybody from...
NewsChannel 36
New Restaurant to Open in the Arnot Mall
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new farm-to-table restaurant is opening next week in the Arnot Mall. Ella's Acres Homestead Kitchen is a fresh and organic restaurant with ingredients straight from the farm. "We want to bring better food to the area. There's not a ton of super great food. We...
Fire Damages Endicott Home
Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire on Sunday, November 6 that damaged a home in Endicott. Authorities were called to the house at the corner of North Page Avenue and West Franklin Street after 6 a.m. and a second alarm was sounded. Firefighters and apparatus from four...
NewsChannel 36
Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society Sells Limited Edition Ornament
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society is continuing its tradition of selling its annual Christmas ornament. The organization revealed its new ornament for 2022 - a turtle from the Turtle Chaser Kiddie Ride. "The ornament is one of our major fundraisers for the association 501c3 non-profit....
Cornell Daily Sun
Local Republican Zachary Winn Runs for City Mayor
This article is the third in a series profiling the candidates for city mayor. Read The Sun’s profile of Democratic candidate Acting Mayor Laura Lewis and Independent candidate Katie Sims. Zachary Winn is a lifelong, politically-active resident of Ithaca. He decided to run for mayor on the Republican ticket...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: October 31 to November 6
During the week of Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 6, the Owego Police Department had 83 service calls, 8 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. An 11-year-old from Owego was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat after an investigation into a suspicious condition at Owego...
Binghamton Man Sentenced for Louisa Street Burglary
A Binghamton man will spend seven years in New York State prison for breaking into a home on Louisa Street October 14 of last year. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 20-year-old Cory Nedley pleaded guilty to felony Burglary in the incident in which he and another person went into the home with the intent to commit a crime.
