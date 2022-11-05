At the beginning of October, Carantouan Greenway board members, along with volunteers, removed over 100 invasive barberry shrubs, and more than a dozen young Tree-of-Heaven. As the volunteers approached the pinewoods to begin clearing the plants they could hear the sound of Paul Barber’s excavator crossing the alfalfa field. The excavator was used to deepen the outlet pool so that this fall’s foliage would not block the outlet pipe at the Wildwood Reserve pond in the town of Barton.

BARTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO