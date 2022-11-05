Read full article on original website
Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant
Police officers took several people into custody Tuesday afternoon after a report of a disturbance involving a gun at a central Columbia fast food restaurant. The post Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
krcgtv.com
Dispatch logs show Columbia Police responded to 19 shots fired incidents in 38 days
COLUMBIA — Following a double homicide over the weekend, Columbia Police have responded to 19 different calls for shots fired incidents since the start of October, according to dispatch logs, averaging one such incident every two days. Columbia's online 911 dispatch records don't appear to go past November 2021,...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man will head to trial next March for shooting man during heated dice game
A Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting two years ago will head to trial next spring. Rickey Murry, 50, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for shooting Corey Jordan, 51, of Columbia in August of 2020. According to court records, the pair were playing dice when they began arguing. Murry allegedly left the area and returned with a gun, shooting Jordan.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced to seven years in prison for attacking elderly man with axe
A Columbia man is sentenced for attacking an elderly man with an axe four years ago. Keiran Butler pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault in August. He was sentenced last Friday to seven years in prison. The attack happened in 2018 when the 72-year-old victim heard a noise...
Columbia Missourian
Court documents reveal baby was unharmed in Saturday double homicide
Supporting documents for criminal charges filed against a Columbia man reveal Columbia police officers found a baby unharmed at the site of a Saturday night shooting that left two women dead. In his initial arraignment Monday in the 13th Circuit Court, Cadilac M. Derrick, 35, was charged with two counts...
Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces three felonies after she allegedly shot another woman in the leg on Sunday morning, according to a probable cause statement. Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Jefferson City police were called to 807 Stadium Boulevard The post Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault
A man accused of pistol-whipping another person after his mother shot a separate victim was arrested Tuesday morning. The post Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man convicted for pushing more than 2,000 lbs of meth through Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a California man of organizing and directing at least three meth rings in Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
abc17news.com
Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence
Jefferson City police say they arrested a woman and are seeking her son on charges related to a string of violence early Sunday that included a shooting and a separate assault. The post Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City
Jefferson City police say they arrested a man Monday on accusations that he shot at another driver. The post Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County. Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
Columbia Missourian
2022 Boone County, Missouri election results
Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State and Boone County clerk as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. For Missouri House races and county races, all precincts are reporting.
Columbia Missourian
Kendrick wins Boone County presiding commissioner seat
Democrat Kip Kendrick won the Boone County presiding commissioner seat Tuesday, with about 56% of the complete and unofficial vote. Kendrick beat out Republican Connie Leipard, who said she ran as a non-politician local business-owner.
kjluradio.com
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
Columbia Missourian
Fitzpatrick wins state auditor race
After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green’s 36% and Hartwig’s 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
