Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man will head to trial next March for shooting man during heated dice game

A Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting two years ago will head to trial next spring. Rickey Murry, 50, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for shooting Corey Jordan, 51, of Columbia in August of 2020. According to court records, the pair were playing dice when they began arguing. Murry allegedly left the area and returned with a gun, shooting Jordan.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Court documents reveal baby was unharmed in Saturday double homicide

Supporting documents for criminal charges filed against a Columbia man reveal Columbia police officers found a baby unharmed at the site of a Saturday night shooting that left two women dead. In his initial arraignment Monday in the 13th Circuit Court, Cadilac M. Derrick, 35, was charged with two counts...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces three felonies after she allegedly shot another woman in the leg on Sunday morning, according to a probable cause statement. Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Jefferson City police were called to 807 Stadium Boulevard The post Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County.  Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY

An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Kendrick wins Boone County presiding commissioner seat

Democrat Kip Kendrick won the Boone County presiding commissioner seat Tuesday, with about 56% of the complete and unofficial vote. Kendrick beat out Republican Connie Leipard, who said she ran as a non-politician local business-owner.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store

A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Fitzpatrick wins state auditor race

After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green’s 36% and Hartwig’s 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

