Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Lake Creek ends College Station’s season with 3 set sweep in Regional Quarterfinals
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night following a 3 set loss to district rival Lake Creek 25-18, 25-10, 25-23. Lady Cougars won its first district match against the Lady Lions back in September, but lost the rematch in October.
KBTX.com
Iola tops Normangee in four sets to advance to regional semifinals
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - No. 3 Iola volleyball beat No. 11 Normangee 21-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-15 in the regional quarterfinal round of the UIL 2A Playoffs Tuesday night in Franklin. The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Panthers in four sets all three times they played this season. Iola was the...
KBTX.com
Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in final DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings after the final week of the high school regular season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 10 following a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars...
KBTX.com
Achane closing in on 1,000 rushing for 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will head to Auburn on Saturday to take on the Tigers. Aggie running back Devon Achane rushed for 122 yards last week and for the second straight season is closing in on a thousand yards. In 2021 he finished with...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M cruises past ULM 87-54 in season opener
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball opened up year four of the Buzz Williams era with an 87-54 victory over Louisiana Monroe at Reed Arena Monday night. Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 18 points on 5-7 shooting and 4-8 from beyond the arc. Henry...
KBTX.com
Povzner named SEC Diver of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. Povzner received his first weekly honor of the season after impressive performances in a pair of dual meet victories for the Aggies last week.Povzner’s top performances of the week came against TCU, where he swept the springboards to help the Aggies knock off the No. 22 Horned Frogs.
KBTX.com
Aggies Earn Bid to NCAA Championship
INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M Aggies travel to Austin to play the No. 16 Texas Longhorns in an NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship first round match Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. First kick is at 5 p.m. Texas A&M drew an at-large bid to the NCAA...
KBTX.com
16 Aggie-owned companies in Brazos County make Aggie 100 list
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record number of Aggie-owned businesses across the Brazos Valley were recognized Friday night for being among the fastest-growing companies owned or led by graduates of Texas A&M. The list, called The Aggie 100, was revealed Friday night at Kyle Field to honor the 100 fastest–growing Aggie companies.
wtaw.com
Fishing Tournament Using College Station Hotel As Its Home Base
Thanks to the WTAW listener texting us photos of boats parked outside the College Station Hilton on Monday. City officials tell us that 27 anglers are here as their home base of a fishing tournament called the “Major League Fishing Fall Cup”. The six day competition is taking...
KBTX.com
Voters elect Bryan ISD and College Station ISD school board members
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-way race for the Place 5 seat on the College Station ISD school board saw Kimberly McAdams holding off contenders Morgan Mangan and Michael Martinez. McAdams was elected to her third term on the school board, her campaign rallying cry was advocating for teacher pay.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Comes up Short in Tough Sunday Match with Auburn
Auburn, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball dropped Sunday’s match versus Auburn 3-1 (25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31). The Aggies return home to Reed Arena next Saturday for a match against No. 12 Florida. Leading the way for A&M (12-13, 4-10 SEC) was Caroline Meuth as she logged 19 kills...
KBTX.com
I Heart Bryan hosts community ‘meet and mingle’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan is on a mission to bring residents together by hosting a community mixer. The group will kick off its “Belong in Bryan Meet & Mingle” event to introduce new residents to the community and all Bryan has to offer. The meet...
KBTX.com
Watson defeats Delasandro to win term as next Brazos County Pct.4 commissioner
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro competed to serve the residents as the next Brazos County Commissioner for Precinct 4. Watson walked away with 55% of the vote compared to 45% for Delasandro. Leading up to the midterms Delassandro ran unopposed. Getting to Tuesday’s victory...
KBTX.com
Five-Star Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. decommits from Texas A&M
DENTON, Texas (KBTX) - Denton Ryan senior and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced on Monday that he is no longer committed to Texas A&M. Hill Jr. originally chose the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns over the summer. According to multiple recruiting sites, Hill Jr. is the #1 linebacker in the nation in the class of 2023. In only 6 games played this year as a senior, he leads the team with 47 tackles.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for UMass Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against UMass on Saturday, Nov. 19 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+/ESPN+, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The Maroon & White travel to Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, while...
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
KBTX.com
Fisher: Aggies’ season has been “disappointing” not frustrating
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football will have its final road game of the season this Saturday when they travel to Auburn. Both the Aggies and Tigers are at the bottom of the SEC West standings and both are currently on five-game losing streaks. A&M hopes to snap...
KBTX.com
Duane Peters defeats Clyde Garland to win fourth term as Brazos County Judge
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County voters were tasked with choosing a judge to serve for the next for years. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters garnered 72% of the vote against opponent Clyde Garland, who had a noteworthy turnout for a Libertarian candidate in Brazos County. Peters has served the...
KBTX.com
Gospel Fest is less than a week away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars, Gospel Fest is less than a week away. Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise will host the 38th annual Gospel Fest, an evening filled with praise and worship. Throughout the day there will be church services, Christian education classes, and lunch. The evening...
Battalion Texas AM
Brazos County midterm results announced
Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election. Local election results will determine how the city of College Station and Bryan proceed regarding transportation, the Northgate district and infrastructure. Below are the unofficial results for Brazos County’s 2022 midterm local...
Comments / 0