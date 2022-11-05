ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Iola tops Normangee in four sets to advance to regional semifinals

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - No. 3 Iola volleyball beat No. 11 Normangee 21-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-15 in the regional quarterfinal round of the UIL 2A Playoffs Tuesday night in Franklin. The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Panthers in four sets all three times they played this season. Iola was the...
IOLA, TX
KBTX.com

Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in final DCTF rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings after the final week of the high school regular season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 10 following a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Achane closing in on 1,000 rushing for 2022

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will head to Auburn on Saturday to take on the Tigers. Aggie running back Devon Achane rushed for 122 yards last week and for the second straight season is closing in on a thousand yards. In 2021 he finished with...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M cruises past ULM 87-54 in season opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball opened up year four of the Buzz Williams era with an 87-54 victory over Louisiana Monroe at Reed Arena Monday night. Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 18 points on 5-7 shooting and 4-8 from beyond the arc. Henry...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Povzner named SEC Diver of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. Povzner received his first weekly honor of the season after impressive performances in a pair of dual meet victories for the Aggies last week.Povzner’s top performances of the week came against TCU, where he swept the springboards to help the Aggies knock off the No. 22 Horned Frogs.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Earn Bid to NCAA Championship

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M Aggies travel to Austin to play the No. 16 Texas Longhorns in an NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship first round match Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. First kick is at 5 p.m. Texas A&M drew an at-large bid to the NCAA...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

16 Aggie-owned companies in Brazos County make Aggie 100 list

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record number of Aggie-owned businesses across the Brazos Valley were recognized Friday night for being among the fastest-growing companies owned or led by graduates of Texas A&M. The list, called The Aggie 100, was revealed Friday night at Kyle Field to honor the 100 fastest–growing Aggie companies.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Comes up Short in Tough Sunday Match with Auburn

Auburn, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball dropped Sunday’s match versus Auburn 3-1 (25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31). The Aggies return home to Reed Arena next Saturday for a match against No. 12 Florida. Leading the way for A&M (12-13, 4-10 SEC) was Caroline Meuth as she logged 19 kills...
AUBURN, AL
KBTX.com

I Heart Bryan hosts community ‘meet and mingle’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan is on a mission to bring residents together by hosting a community mixer. The group will kick off its “Belong in Bryan Meet & Mingle” event to introduce new residents to the community and all Bryan has to offer. The meet...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Five-Star Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. decommits from Texas A&M

DENTON, Texas (KBTX) - Denton Ryan senior and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced on Monday that he is no longer committed to Texas A&M. Hill Jr. originally chose the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns over the summer. According to multiple recruiting sites, Hill Jr. is the #1 linebacker in the nation in the class of 2023. In only 6 games played this year as a senior, he leads the team with 47 tackles.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for UMass Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against UMass on Saturday, Nov. 19 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+/ESPN+, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The Maroon & White travel to Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, while...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Gospel Fest is less than a week away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars, Gospel Fest is less than a week away. Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise will host the 38th annual Gospel Fest, an evening filled with praise and worship. Throughout the day there will be church services, Christian education classes, and lunch. The evening...
BRYAN, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Brazos County midterm results announced

Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election. Local election results will determine how the city of College Station and Bryan proceed regarding transportation, the Northgate district and infrastructure. Below are the unofficial results for Brazos County’s 2022 midterm local...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

