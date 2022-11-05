DENTON, Texas (KBTX) - Denton Ryan senior and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced on Monday that he is no longer committed to Texas A&M. Hill Jr. originally chose the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns over the summer. According to multiple recruiting sites, Hill Jr. is the #1 linebacker in the nation in the class of 2023. In only 6 games played this year as a senior, he leads the team with 47 tackles.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO