Fox 19
Warm Wednesday with big changes on the way!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunshine continues through the remainder of Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for Adams County in Ohio and Lewis and Mason counties in Kentucky until 6 p.m. Be fire wise today - it is strongly suggested that you don’t have an open flame out given how dry it is.
Fox 19
Mild, Sunny and Breezy Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday will be dry, but some clouds move in with east winds, making for a mild day in comparison to the rest of the work week. Gusts will be the the 20s. Highs will only be in the lower 60s, but still fair weather for Election Day.
Fox 19
Dry, Sunny, & Mild Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be mostly sunny with light northerly winds. Highs will still be well-above normal as thermometers in the afternoon will reach the mid 60s. Tuesday is still dry, but some clouds move in with east winds, making for a mild day in comparison to the rest of the work week. Highs will only be in the lower 60s, but still fair weather for Election Day.
Fox 19
Dry and warm start to the week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be quiet with mostly clear skies and lows down in the mid 40s. Monday will be mostly sunny with light northerly winds. Highs will still be well-above normal as thermometers in the afternoon will reach the mid-to-upper 60s. On Tuesday morning between 5:16 a.m....
Fox 19
FIRST ALERT: High winds with 50mph gusts expected Saturday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday is a FOX19 First Alert Weather Day due to high winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Saturday 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Non-thunderstorm winds gusts are expected of 50 mph. The winds could down trees or tree limbs, cause power outages and clog...
WLWT 5
Strong Wind and Showers Saturday
CINCINNATI — Bookends of beautiful weather. Friday and Sunday are great. Saturday brings wind driven rain.
WLWT 5
Strong cold front on the way
One more day of sunshine before a strong cold front sweeps through Cincinnati. That brings us wind driven rain!
WLWT 5
WATCH: Total Lunar Eclipse puts on a show over Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — You may have seen it or you may have slept through it. Tuesday morning's lunar eclipse put on quite a show in Cincinnati skies. Watch a time-lapse of the eclipse in the video player above. A lunar eclipse happens when the earth's shadow is cast onto the...
WLWT 5
Light Up the Fair: Northern Kentucky Christmas light display bigger than ever
One of Northern Kentucky's most popular Christmas traditions is back and brighter than ever. Light Up the Fair is Northern Kentucky's premier light show. More than one million lights adorn a 2-mile driving path at the Boone County Fair Grounds, and it's bigger and brighter than ever before. There's a...
WLWT 5
When Cincinnati can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025
CINCINNATI — Early risers get an extra treat on Tuesday, Election Day, and not just shorter lines at the polls. It happens with the earth's shadow is cast onto the moon's surface turning it different shades of red and orange. It will be visible in north America including Cincinnati...
Fox 19
Thousands without power in the Tri-State area due to strong winds
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands of people are without power as 50 mph winds blow through the Tri-State area. According to a Duke Energy employee, Sally Thelen, the company has been receiving calls about the power outages since Thursday. Duke Energy crews have been working throughout the week to get the...
Fox 19
Second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree takes folks back in time
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County hosted the second annual 1800s Harvest Jamboree to commemorate the historical tradition of harvest in this region two centuries ago on both Saturday and Sunday. Luke Ogonek, West Region Education Manager of Great Parks of Hamilton County, thinks this event is, “a...
WLWT 5
International Space Station captures photo of Cincinnati from 260 miles above
Have you ever wondered what Cincinnati looks like from space?. NASA shared a photo of Cincinnati and Covington that was captured from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above, officials with NASA stated. The image was captured on Sept. 30. On Tuesday, early risers across the north...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Bell Connector ridership reaches milestone in October
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time in the Cincinnati Bell Connector’s six-year history, ridership surpassed 100,000 passengers. In October, the streetcar served 103,700 passengers, which exceeded the previous all-time monthly record of 89,074 set in July, according to Roadmap Cincy. The streetcar’s uptick in ridership began in November...
spectrumnews1.com
Greyhound location change causes some confusion for riders
CINCINNATI — More than 100 million rides are provided every year by Ohio transit systems, according to data from the state department of transportation. Those services not only get people around cities, but across the country. Now a bus station people rely on is moving from the city to...
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked on I-75 in the West End due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in the West End after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported between the 9th Street and Western Hills Viaduct exits at 3:19...
AES crews working to handle power outages caused by high winds in region
MIAMI VALLEY — Power crews with AES are working to handle the thousands without power in the region Saturday afternoon. Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel shared how AES responds to outages and how to stay safe. Kabel said the majority of the outages are due to the...
WLWT 5
Reports of an outdoor fire on Alpine Avenue in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of an outdoor fire on Alpine Avenue in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Cincinnati is more than WKRP
View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
