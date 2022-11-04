ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
famuathletics.com

Rattlers Struggle Offensively in Opener

EUGENE, Or. | The Rattlers could not get their offense clicking in their 2022-23 season debut at Oregon, losing 80-45. The Rattlers managed to take the lead at the beginning of the game, 5-4, a minute and a half into the game, but a three-pointer from the Ducks put the Rattlers behind, and they were not able to regain the lead. The Rattlers fell down 16 with 6:36 remaining and put together a 12-4 run over the next four minutes to bring the game within eight points(33-25), but couldn't come any closer after that as the Ducks extended the lead back to 11 (36-25) right before the half from an and-one layup.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Washington Makes History

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M and Alabama State's volleyball rivalry has been one for the books this season. They each manage one loss in their Southwestern Athletic Conference schedules, those setbacks occurring against each other, and the latest meeting fell 3-1 to ASU Sunday (Nov. 6). The decision capped the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Three Minutes with Morgan: Jay Randall

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 10 player of the week is Jay Randall of the Thomasville Bulldogs. In the Bulldog’s big win over Thomasville Jay had himself a night. He finished the night with four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side he had two interceptions. His performance helped lead his team to the 3A region title.
THOMASVILLE, GA
wcsx.com

Powerball Numbers…Finally!

After a delay due to one state not reporting in time – we now have the numbers for the 2 Billion dollar Powerball:. The Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was performed at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU announces new administrative restructuring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has been under much scrutiny in the last few months after a housing crisis and issues with compliance for athletes. However, FAMU’s President Dr. Larry Robinson says new leadership changes are just another step in ongoing improvement. Those administrative changes were announced...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Norman Park, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Thomasville High School basketball team will have a game with Colquitt County High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
THOMASVILLE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Student senators say money is missing

Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

John Dailey-Kristin Dozier showdown in Tallahassee Mayor race splits Democrats

The showdown between Democrats in Florida's capital city could signal which way the party is headed amid a bleak Midterm outlook. The Tallahassee Mayor’s race between incumbent John Dailey and challenger Kristin Dozier is a local election that will hinge on local issues, but the result could have implications for the Democratic Party at the state level.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Earl “Dennis” Poppell

Earl “Dennis” Poppell, 86, of Tallahassee, Fla., passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Nov. 3 after a six-year battle with dementia. Dennis was born on March 23, 1936, to Vince and Mertice Poppell in Lamont, Fla. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 34 years, Sandra Randolph Poppell; son, Dennis Wayne Poppell (Debbie) of Perry Fla.; daughters, Darlene Faris (Chris) and Sandra Chapman (Monte), both of Tallahassee; stepsons, Greg Randolph (Rachel) of St.Cloud, Fla., and Tim Randolph of Tallahassee; 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Murder charges now filed in Half Time Liquors shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The State Attorney has now upgraded charges in a deadly shootout in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors that left one man dead and eight others hurt. De’Arius Cannon and Tamylon Williams are now facing murder charges in the death of DeMario Murray and attempted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured. Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy