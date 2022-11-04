Read full article on original website
Rattlers Struggle Offensively in Opener
EUGENE, Or. | The Rattlers could not get their offense clicking in their 2022-23 season debut at Oregon, losing 80-45. The Rattlers managed to take the lead at the beginning of the game, 5-4, a minute and a half into the game, but a three-pointer from the Ducks put the Rattlers behind, and they were not able to regain the lead. The Rattlers fell down 16 with 6:36 remaining and put together a 12-4 run over the next four minutes to bring the game within eight points(33-25), but couldn't come any closer after that as the Ducks extended the lead back to 11 (36-25) right before the half from an and-one layup.
Washington Makes History
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M and Alabama State's volleyball rivalry has been one for the books this season. They each manage one loss in their Southwestern Athletic Conference schedules, those setbacks occurring against each other, and the latest meeting fell 3-1 to ASU Sunday (Nov. 6). The decision capped the...
Florida State Drops Embarrassing Opener to Stetson
Not a great start to the new season…
FSU football: Fans react to noon game time against Louisiana-Lafayette
FSU football has played six-night games this year, one at noon, and two at 3:30 p.m. The box office boys will return to a noon kickoff against Louisiana-Lafayette after back-to-back prime-time games against Miami and Syracuse. The game time announcement took place Monday afternoon. The only other noon kickoff was...
WATCH: Florida State's memorable celebration after taking down Miami
The Seminoles had a lot to be happy about after dominating the rival Hurricanes.
VIDEO: Xavier Restrepo, Will Mallory, Corey Flagg and Te'Cory Couch react to loss to Florida State
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, tight end Will Mallory, linebacker Corey Flagg and cornerback Te'Cory Couch react to the Hurricanes' 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday. Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game in their worst loss to...
Three Minutes with Morgan: Jay Randall
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 10 player of the week is Jay Randall of the Thomasville Bulldogs. In the Bulldog’s big win over Thomasville Jay had himself a night. He finished the night with four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side he had two interceptions. His performance helped lead his team to the 3A region title.
Powerball Numbers…Finally!
After a delay due to one state not reporting in time – we now have the numbers for the 2 Billion dollar Powerball:. The Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was performed at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning...
FAMU Engineering Student Wins $200K Grand Prize in Pharell Williams Black Ambition Initiative
Florida A&M University (FAMU) senior engineering student Zachary Gilchrist won this year’s Black Ambition Initiative, sponsored by Pharell Williams. Gilchrist won $200,000 to go toward launching the business for his product, The Move, a social media app for parties, events, and cool local areas built for college students. “This...
FAMU announces new administrative restructuring
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has been under much scrutiny in the last few months after a housing crisis and issues with compliance for athletes. However, FAMU’s President Dr. Larry Robinson says new leadership changes are just another step in ongoing improvement. Those administrative changes were announced...
Norman Park, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Student senators say money is missing
Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
John Dailey-Kristin Dozier showdown in Tallahassee Mayor race splits Democrats
The showdown between Democrats in Florida's capital city could signal which way the party is headed amid a bleak Midterm outlook. The Tallahassee Mayor’s race between incumbent John Dailey and challenger Kristin Dozier is a local election that will hinge on local issues, but the result could have implications for the Democratic Party at the state level.
Earl “Dennis” Poppell
Earl “Dennis” Poppell, 86, of Tallahassee, Fla., passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Nov. 3 after a six-year battle with dementia. Dennis was born on March 23, 1936, to Vince and Mertice Poppell in Lamont, Fla. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 34 years, Sandra Randolph Poppell; son, Dennis Wayne Poppell (Debbie) of Perry Fla.; daughters, Darlene Faris (Chris) and Sandra Chapman (Monte), both of Tallahassee; stepsons, Greg Randolph (Rachel) of St.Cloud, Fla., and Tim Randolph of Tallahassee; 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Black bear sighting reported in northeast Tallahassee
The Leon County Sheriff's Office shared via social media that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear roaming around northeast Tallahassee.
Bethel AME Church Tallahassee hosts 'Souls to the Polls' event Sunday
For the last 20 years, Bethel A.M.E. Church in Tallahassee has been encouraging people to vote by holding their own Souls to the Polls events.
Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
Murder charges now filed in Half Time Liquors shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The State Attorney has now upgraded charges in a deadly shootout in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors that left one man dead and eight others hurt. De’Arius Cannon and Tamylon Williams are now facing murder charges in the death of DeMario Murray and attempted...
Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured. Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted...
