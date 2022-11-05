ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hawks reassign Wells to Rockford after he clears waivers

The Blackhawks have reassigned goaltender Dylan Wells to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Tuesday. He was placed on waivers on Monday and cleared 24 hours later. With Petr Mrazek (groin strain) being activated from injured reserve on Monday, the Blackhawks are slowly starting to...
Oilers’ Kane taken to hospital with wrist cut by skate blade

TAMPA, Fla, — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being cut by a skate blade on his left wrist early in the second period of the Oilers’ game against Tampa Bay. Kane went down to the ice when he got tangled with...
Drummond excited for return from left shoulder injury

Don't ask Andre Drummond how he returned to the Chicago Bulls' Oct. 28 loss to the San Antonio Spurs after spraining his left shoulder in the third quarter. "That was pure adrenalin," he said Wednesday of finishing his 17-point, 14-rebound performance that night after taking a hard fall on a Zach Collins shooting foul. "But I felt it right after the game was over."
5 best plays from Fields' record-breaking game

When a player sets a new NFL record, there are obviously going to be many outstanding plays that paved the way to history. That was the case when Justin Fields ran for 178 yards against the Dolphins, setting a new regular season record for QBs. If you’re into super specific NFL records, here’s a statline for you: Fields also became the first player in NFL history to run for 140+ yards and throw three touchdown passes. There were RPOs, scrambles, play fakes and of course some deep balls, too. It was hard to choose among the multitude of highlights, but these are our top five most impressive Justin Fields plays from Week 9.
How 8-0 NFL teams have fared throughout history

The Eagles are off to their best start in franchise history, winning the first eight games of the season and electrifying Philadelphia. They’ve done so in decisive fashion, posting the second-best point differential in the league and following the lead of third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. With the season officially...
Flourishing Markkanen candid about struggles in Chicago

Lauri Markkanen is flourishing in Utah. Months after being included in the Cleveland Cavaliers' blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell, the sixth-year forward is averaging career highs in points (21.9), rebounds (8.8), assists (2.7) and field goal percentage (52.9) for a Jazz team that has shocked the league by sprinting out to a 9-3 start to the season.
Why are there no NBA games on Election Day?

If you take a quick glance at the 2022 NBA regular season schedule, you’ll notice that the slate for Tuesday, Nov. 8, is empty. That’s because that date marks Election Day for the 2022 midterms in the United States, and the league will not be holding any contests throughout the day.
