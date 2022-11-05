Read full article on original website
10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense
Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday. Here are 10 observations from the front...
10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps
The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes. And that is exactly what they did in Monday's 111-97...
Hawks reassign Wells to Rockford after he clears waivers
The Blackhawks have reassigned goaltender Dylan Wells to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Tuesday. He was placed on waivers on Monday and cleared 24 hours later. With Petr Mrazek (groin strain) being activated from injured reserve on Monday, the Blackhawks are slowly starting to...
Oilers’ Kane taken to hospital with wrist cut by skate blade
TAMPA, Fla, — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being cut by a skate blade on his left wrist early in the second period of the Oilers’ game against Tampa Bay. Kane went down to the ice when he got tangled with...
Zach LaVine out vs. Raptors as knee management continues
Even before Zach LaVine played in three games in four nights last week, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that LaVine's availability moving forward will be decided on a case-to-case basis, at least in this stage of the season. And thus, LaVine is out for Sunday night's road matchup against...
Did the refs miss a pass interference call on Claypool?
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears set up for a play on 3rd & 10 at their 42-yard line. Justin Fields aired out the ball to newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool, who appeared to be held back by Dolphins' corner Keion Crossen, and the pass fell incomplete. The video...
Drummond excited for return from left shoulder injury
Don't ask Andre Drummond how he returned to the Chicago Bulls' Oct. 28 loss to the San Antonio Spurs after spraining his left shoulder in the third quarter. "That was pure adrenalin," he said Wednesday of finishing his 17-point, 14-rebound performance that night after taking a hard fall on a Zach Collins shooting foul. "But I felt it right after the game was over."
5 best plays from Fields' record-breaking game
When a player sets a new NFL record, there are obviously going to be many outstanding plays that paved the way to history. That was the case when Justin Fields ran for 178 yards against the Dolphins, setting a new regular season record for QBs. If you’re into super specific NFL records, here’s a statline for you: Fields also became the first player in NFL history to run for 140+ yards and throw three touchdown passes. There were RPOs, scrambles, play fakes and of course some deep balls, too. It was hard to choose among the multitude of highlights, but these are our top five most impressive Justin Fields plays from Week 9.
How 8-0 NFL teams have fared throughout history
The Eagles are off to their best start in franchise history, winning the first eight games of the season and electrifying Philadelphia. They’ve done so in decisive fashion, posting the second-best point differential in the league and following the lead of third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. With the season officially...
LaVine displays full arsenal with first 30-point game
Zach LaVine posted his first 30-point game of the young season in the Chicago Bulls’ 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors Monday night at the United Center. But what stood out about the performance was the variety of ways LaVine scored. Most every tool in his bag worked. “They...
Flourishing Markkanen candid about struggles in Chicago
Lauri Markkanen is flourishing in Utah. Months after being included in the Cleveland Cavaliers' blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell, the sixth-year forward is averaging career highs in points (21.9), rebounds (8.8), assists (2.7) and field goal percentage (52.9) for a Jazz team that has shocked the league by sprinting out to a 9-3 start to the season.
Why are there no NBA games on Election Day?
If you take a quick glance at the 2022 NBA regular season schedule, you’ll notice that the slate for Tuesday, Nov. 8, is empty. That’s because that date marks Election Day for the 2022 midterms in the United States, and the league will not be holding any contests throughout the day.
Tagovailoa admits to good field conditions at Soldier Field
Last Wednesday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prefaced his concern about playing on the notoriously poor grass conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. “The first thing that came to mind was the field — obviously, the condition of the field,” Tagovailoa said to reporters on Wednesday. “For guys who...
Comments / 0