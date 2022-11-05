ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US Magazine

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

The Jay and Silent Bob actor and his wife announced their second child is on the way in a November 6 Instagram post. “Expecting Baby Mewes 2.25.23 #baby so happy my beautiful wife and I @jordanmonsanto. #two is coming,” he captioned a photo of himself proudly holding the film producer’s baby bump.
Variety

KROQ Veteran Kevin Weatherly Relishes New Role as Underdog: ‘I’m Having a Blast’

When Audacy announced that Kevin Weatherly was coming back to his longtime home at Los Angeles’ KROQ after two years at Spotify, it signaled another return: to the programming that defined the alternative sound of Southern California for much of the 1990s and 2000s. It was a little over two years ago when KROQ decided to pivot from mainstays like Green Day, Sublime and Foo Fighters towards more pop-leaning fare like Post Malone and TikTok hits like POWFU’s “Coffee For Your Head.” The experiment wasn’t entirely a success as the format tweak alienated the station’s longtime listeners and changes in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy