Read full article on original website
Related
US Magazine
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
The Jay and Silent Bob actor and his wife announced their second child is on the way in a November 6 Instagram post. “Expecting Baby Mewes 2.25.23 #baby so happy my beautiful wife and I @jordanmonsanto. #two is coming,” he captioned a photo of himself proudly holding the film producer’s baby bump.
US Magazine
Stars — They’re Just Like Us!
Ioan Gruffudd carted his bags with girlfriend Bianca Wallace in Los Angeles on October 17.
US Magazine
Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children: Jessica Chastain, Kylie Jenner and More
The Pitch Perfect star revealed via Instagram in November 2022 that she welcomed her first child, a daughter, via surrogate. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson gushed at the time, introducing Royce Lillian to her followers.
KROQ Veteran Kevin Weatherly Relishes New Role as Underdog: ‘I’m Having a Blast’
When Audacy announced that Kevin Weatherly was coming back to his longtime home at Los Angeles’ KROQ after two years at Spotify, it signaled another return: to the programming that defined the alternative sound of Southern California for much of the 1990s and 2000s. It was a little over two years ago when KROQ decided to pivot from mainstays like Green Day, Sublime and Foo Fighters towards more pop-leaning fare like Post Malone and TikTok hits like POWFU’s “Coffee For Your Head.” The experiment wasn’t entirely a success as the format tweak alienated the station’s longtime listeners and changes in...
Millie Bobby Brown Said She Wanted To Play Britney Spears In A Movie, And It Seemingly Didn't Go Over Great With Britney
Britney seemingly replied to Millie's recent interview quote about wanting to portray Britney's story with respect.
Kristen Bell's Daughters Are Apparently Really Good At Insulting Her
Kristen Bell is mom to two girls — Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7.
Comments / 0