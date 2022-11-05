ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, NE

kmaland.com

Team Crees comes back to win 6th Annual KMA All-Star Volleyball Classic

(KMAland) -- A memorable comeback paved the way for Team Crees' title at the 6th Annual KMA All-Star Volleyball Classic Sunday. The squad led by Harlan Coach Elle Crees etched their name in lore by winning the event held at Glenwood High School. "These girls are awesome," Coach Crees said....
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Sacred Heart's Eickhoff, Lourdes' Meyer, Sterling's Richardson named to All-Pioneer First Team

(KMAland) -- Three KMAland Nebraska volleyball players were named to the Pioneer All-Conference First Team on Tuesday. Those honors went to Aspen Meyer (Lourdes Central Catholic), Olivia Eickhoff (Falls City Sacred Heart) and Macy Richardson (Sterling). Taryn Ottemann (Johnson-Brock), Makinley Scholl (Sacred Heart), Lauren Hams (Sterling) and Sofia Fulton (Lourdes)...
STERLING, NE
kmaland.com

Omaha's Konsmo earns national honor

(Omaha) -- Omaha women's soccer player Emma Konsmo was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week. Konsmo had 14 total saves for the Mavericks in two matches. She tallied a season-high eight saves in Omaha's Summit League championship match. View the full release from Omaha here.
OMAHA, NE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Stanton, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The West Point-Beemer High School basketball team will have a game with Stanton High School on November 07, 2022, 14:00:00.
STANTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'

It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects

Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Auburn media thinks Matt Rhule is Husker bound

While there’s still a pretty healthy debate in and around Lincoln about who will be the next Nebraska football head coach, at least a few Auburn media members, of all people seem to think that the Huskers already have their man. That man is also not Mickey Joseph, who has been rumored to have already gotten the job. Instead, the media members who think they’ve pegged the Cornhuskers head coach believe it will be none other than Matt Rhule.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start

On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Election Day 2022: Hanson widens lead in Douglas County Sheriff race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race for Douglas County Sheriff remained close as election results rolled in throughout the evening on Tuesday, but later ballot counts showed Republican Aaron Hanson taking the lead over Democrat Greg Gonzalez. The two candidates participated in a heated debate a few weeks ago. Results...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Nebraska Considering Two Former Big 12 Coaches: Report

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still searching for a full-time head coach after firing Scott Frost following a 1-2 start in 2022 and a 16-31 overall record. For now, Mickey Joseph is serving as the interim head coach and has led the Huskers to a 2-4 record since he took over and a 3-6 overall record. Barring the possibility of Joseph being named the full-time guy, Nebraska will be looking for its next head coach from somewhere outside of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest

Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
LINCOLN, NE

