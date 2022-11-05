Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kmaland.com
Worth County prepares for district semifinal showdown with Platte Valley
(Grant City) -- The Worth County Tigers (8-2) are gearing up for a showdown with Platte Valley (9-1) in the Missouri 8-man District 4 semifinal game. On a cold and rainy evening last Friday, the Tigers dismantled Rock Port (6-4) in the district quarterfinals, winning 52-0 in a game that only lasted one half.
kmaland.com
East Mills' Williams closes volleyball career with KMAland Offensive Player of the Year
(KMAland) -- East Mills’ high-flying ambidextrous hitter is this year’s KMAland Offensive Player of the Year. Emily Williams closed an impressive career, reaching 1,000 kills without a full four years of volleyball due to injury and guiding another successful season for the Wolverines. “Getting 1,000 kills was big...
kmaland.com
Team Crees comes back to win 6th Annual KMA All-Star Volleyball Classic
(KMAland) -- A memorable comeback paved the way for Team Crees' title at the 6th Annual KMA All-Star Volleyball Classic Sunday. The squad led by Harlan Coach Elle Crees etched their name in lore by winning the event held at Glenwood High School. "These girls are awesome," Coach Crees said....
kmaland.com
Sacred Heart's Eickhoff, Lourdes' Meyer, Sterling's Richardson named to All-Pioneer First Team
(KMAland) -- Three KMAland Nebraska volleyball players were named to the Pioneer All-Conference First Team on Tuesday. Those honors went to Aspen Meyer (Lourdes Central Catholic), Olivia Eickhoff (Falls City Sacred Heart) and Macy Richardson (Sterling). Taryn Ottemann (Johnson-Brock), Makinley Scholl (Sacred Heart), Lauren Hams (Sterling) and Sofia Fulton (Lourdes)...
kmaland.com
Omaha's Konsmo earns national honor
(Omaha) -- Omaha women's soccer player Emma Konsmo was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week. Konsmo had 14 total saves for the Mavericks in two matches. She tallied a season-high eight saves in Omaha's Summit League championship match. View the full release from Omaha here.
Stanton, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The West Point-Beemer High School basketball team will have a game with Stanton High School on November 07, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
kmaland.com
Kearney Hub
Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'
It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
swishappeal.com
No. 21 Creighton, No. 23 South Dakota State clash in battle of highest-ranked non-Power 5/UConn teams
The Creighton Bluejays had never been to the Sweet Sixteen before last season and they made it all the way to the Elite Eight. Head coach Jim Flanery knows “the bar has been raised.”. The Bluejays return three members of their core group in Emma Ronsiek, Lauren Jensen and...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
Nebraska Football: Auburn media thinks Matt Rhule is Husker bound
While there’s still a pretty healthy debate in and around Lincoln about who will be the next Nebraska football head coach, at least a few Auburn media members, of all people seem to think that the Huskers already have their man. That man is also not Mickey Joseph, who has been rumored to have already gotten the job. Instead, the media members who think they’ve pegged the Cornhuskers head coach believe it will be none other than Matt Rhule.
North Platte Telegraph
For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start
On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Hanson widens lead in Douglas County Sheriff race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race for Douglas County Sheriff remained close as election results rolled in throughout the evening on Tuesday, but later ballot counts showed Republican Aaron Hanson taking the lead over Democrat Greg Gonzalez. The two candidates participated in a heated debate a few weeks ago. Results...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Nebraska Considering Two Former Big 12 Coaches: Report
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still searching for a full-time head coach after firing Scott Frost following a 1-2 start in 2022 and a 16-31 overall record. For now, Mickey Joseph is serving as the interim head coach and has led the Huskers to a 2-4 record since he took over and a 3-6 overall record. Barring the possibility of Joseph being named the full-time guy, Nebraska will be looking for its next head coach from somewhere outside of Lincoln.
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
Nebraska Football: Myles Farmer suspension the latest gut punch in season gone wrong
Nebraska football starting safety Myles Farmer will sit out the Michigan game after being charged with a DUI this past weekend. The news is yet another gut punch in what has been one gut punch of a season. There was excitement for the season and Scott Frost’s fifth year with...
klkntv.com
Head-on crash injures 2 & brings Lincoln intersection to a halt Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a head-on crash near South 17th and K Streets. We’re told two people were hurt when two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. Police say an elderly couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a third...
Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?
Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost reportedly in the running for USF
Could former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost already be lining up a new job? If a recent report is true, it looks like he could be getting close to finding a new home and it’s hard to argue that it isn’t a pretty decent fit. Frost, who was...
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
Comments / 0