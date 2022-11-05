ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Enjoy a Quality Meal at These 20 Popular Lunch Spots in New Hampshire

We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone and their mother raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and sure, folks say it's the most important meal of the day. Alternatively, sitting down to dinner after a long day, whether you're at home or out with friends, is a great way to unwind and bond with loved ones over some grub.
Cadrene Heslop

New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000

If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire

It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
KITTERY, ME
53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire

A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
PITTSBURG, NH
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine

Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
MAINE STATE
Two Hikers Rescued in Separate Incidents in New Hampshire

It was a busy weekend for New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division, which faced not one but two challenging rescues in the state’s towering White Mountains. The trouble began shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, when NHFG received a call informing them of an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Trail near Albany.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
Portland, ME
