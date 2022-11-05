A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.

PITTSBURG, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO