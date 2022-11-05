ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTOP

DC’s Grillfish and sister restaurant The Pig are closing

Seafood-centric D.C. restaurant Grillfish is closing after 26 years as a West End staple. Sister restaurant The Pig is ending its 10 year run in Logan Circle as well. Nov. 12 is the final day for both restaurants. Grillfish, which opened in 1996, was a pioneer in committing to using...
WASHINGTON, DC
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot

Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Shared Electric Moped Company Revel Is Leaving D.C.

Revel, the company that first brought its Vespa-like shared electric “moped” to the District in 2019, is now leaving the city. In an email to riders, the company said it would stop operation on Nov. 22, but didn’t cite a reason. “This was a really hard decision...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Former DC Health director joins GW School of Medicine

The former director of D.C. Health is joining the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences to serve as the new executive director of the Center for Population Health Sciences and Health Equity. Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt will oversee the academic medical enterprise’s research, education and community engagement programs...
DCist

Where To Eat Around D.C. This Week For DMV Black Restaurant Week

“The National” fried chicken sandwich at Mélange in D.C., which is participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week. That’s right, DMV Black Restaurant Week is back. The event, which began Sunday and runs through Nov. 13, is a homegrown effort to boost Black-owned businesses in the restaurant world and larger hospitality industry.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

FACELIFTS: Myths & Misconceptions with Somenek + Pittman MD

This Transformation Tuesday we're tackling a hot topic - facelifts! Are you too young for a facelift? Is there a right age? Will people know you had work done? Dr. Michael Somenek, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, joins Good Morning Washington to address the top "myths & misconceptions" around facelifts.
WASHINGTON, DC
archpaper.com

Washington Metro to debut Dulles Airport–linking Silver Line rail extension just ahead of Thanksgiving travel bedlam

Dutiful sons, daughters, and assorted relations descending en masse on the nation’s capital and the surrounding D.C. metro region via Washington Dulles International Airport over the frenzied Thanksgiving travel period will be able to take advantage of a new and anxiously awaited method of traveling to and from their ultimate destinations once on the ground.
