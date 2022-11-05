Read full article on original website
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
WJLA
Despite billions in Covid relief, little spent on DC area students' mental health needs
WASHINGTON (7News) — Sixteen months into the Covid-19 pandemic, schools were flush with tens of billions of dollars in federal aide. Yet financial reports, submitted to the U.S. Department of Education and reviewed by 7News, show little of that money spent on a key need: mental health. “It’s my...
WJLA
'Vote for Your Daughter': DC artist paints 51 fearless girls on US Capitol grounds
Washington, D.C. (7News) — A local Washington, D.C artist, Maggie O'Neill, is using her talent to send a powerful message on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections. The project she has been working on is called Vote for Your Daughter. The display is 51 life-sized statues that were...
WTOP
DC’s Grillfish and sister restaurant The Pig are closing
Seafood-centric D.C. restaurant Grillfish is closing after 26 years as a West End staple. Sister restaurant The Pig is ending its 10 year run in Logan Circle as well. Nov. 12 is the final day for both restaurants. Grillfish, which opened in 1996, was a pioneer in committing to using...
NBC Washington
DC Election Results: Bowser Wins 3rd Term as Mayor; Voters OK More Pay for Tipped Workers
Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser became the second mayor in Washington, D.C., history to be elected to a third term. Voters in the District were also making decisions on several D.C. Council seats, and a majority voted yes on whether tipped workers should receive minimum wage before their tips. Muriel Bowser...
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
Shared Electric Moped Company Revel Is Leaving D.C.
Revel, the company that first brought its Vespa-like shared electric “moped” to the District in 2019, is now leaving the city. In an email to riders, the company said it would stop operation on Nov. 22, but didn’t cite a reason. “This was a really hard decision...
WTOP
Former DC Health director joins GW School of Medicine
The former director of D.C. Health is joining the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences to serve as the new executive director of the Center for Population Health Sciences and Health Equity. Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt will oversee the academic medical enterprise’s research, education and community engagement programs...
Where To Eat Around D.C. This Week For DMV Black Restaurant Week
“The National” fried chicken sandwich at Mélange in D.C., which is participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week. That’s right, DMV Black Restaurant Week is back. The event, which began Sunday and runs through Nov. 13, is a homegrown effort to boost Black-owned businesses in the restaurant world and larger hospitality industry.
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
WJLA
Democrat Spanberger winner of Virginia Congressional District 7; Vega concedes
PRINCE WILLIAM CO. (7News) — Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger is the winner in Virginia's 7th District over Republican challenger Yesli Vega. Vega conceded in a statement on Wednesday. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who committed their time, treasure, and prayers to our campaign," Vega...
WTOP
Alexandria museum exhibit commemorates women’s 150-year-old health care enterprise
A new museum exhibit in Alexandria, Virginia, remembers the women who brought the city its first permanent health care facility. The exhibit, “Alexandria Hospital: Women Mobilize the Community,” recently opened at the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum. It marks the 150-year anniversary of the founding of the...
WTOP
‘We’re thriving in this community’: Bowser, neighborhood celebrate Arboretum Community Center
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Arboretum neighborhood, residents witnessed the grand opening of a new northeast D.C. community center that “has been a long time coming.”. Flanked by Mayor Muriel Bowser, vying for a third term as chief executive, and Ward 5 councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, one ANC commissioner...
WJLA
FACELIFTS: Myths & Misconceptions with Somenek + Pittman MD
This Transformation Tuesday we're tackling a hot topic - facelifts! Are you too young for a facelift? Is there a right age? Will people know you had work done? Dr. Michael Somenek, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, joins Good Morning Washington to address the top "myths & misconceptions" around facelifts.
WJLA
Va. attorney general & Alexandria leaders talk school safety, 'meeting was productive'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Alexandria on Monday, to meet with city and school system leadership and talk about the issue of school safety. The meeting came after a back-and-forth exchange between the attorney general and the mayor in August. That's when Miyares wrote...
popville.com
Some Cool Photos of Stephanie’s Grandma on a DC Rooftop in 1945 – Anyone recognize the building?
“PoPville, I’m curious if anyone recognizes this wall. The picture is of my grandmother around 1945 when she lived in DC.”. If you have a photo of a neat find from your house, place of work or neighborhood please send an email to [email protected] thanks. Please let me know where/what neighborhood you found it in too. Thanks.
Controversial DC tipping proposal goes before voters — again
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants goes before voters Tuesday, four years after approval of an identical ballot issue that was later overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 would eliminate the...
"My heart is broken" | 2 teens shot in broad daylight outside a rec center in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON — Two teenagers were shot in broad daylight outside the King Greenleaf Recreation Center in Southwest D.C. Police officers received the call of shots fired on the 1200 block of First Street Southwest just before 3:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers found the victims who were transported to...
Ex-D.C. drug kingpin once facing life in prison sees jail time drop significantly
WILLIAMSPORT – A former District of Columbia drug kingpin who two years ago had the expectation he would spend the rest of his life in prison could be a free man in less than 30 months. Rayful Edmond III, 57, has had the benefit of sentence reductions in Washington...
archpaper.com
Washington Metro to debut Dulles Airport–linking Silver Line rail extension just ahead of Thanksgiving travel bedlam
Dutiful sons, daughters, and assorted relations descending en masse on the nation’s capital and the surrounding D.C. metro region via Washington Dulles International Airport over the frenzied Thanksgiving travel period will be able to take advantage of a new and anxiously awaited method of traveling to and from their ultimate destinations once on the ground.
WJLA
'We've literally thrown everything at the problem': Mayor Bowser on DC juvenile crime
WASHINGTON (7News) — Election Day is Tuesday and a look at the crime numbers compared to the previous two years is unsettling. The city has a homicide rate that is much higher than it was during the two previous elections -- juveniles are a big element of that. According...
