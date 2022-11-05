ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Oglethorpe, GA

WTVC

Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

New inclusive playground coming soon to East Brainerd park

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — A new inclusive playground is coming soon to Heritage Park in East Brainerd thanks to a new group with a lot of passion. Harvesting Inclusive Play met for months to plan and fundraise for the project. The man behind the project, Skyler Phillips, has a son...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Bass Fishing Team Collects Toys for Forgotten Child Fund

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF)- The beginning of the Christmas season means it’s time for a lot of giving.A group of students from Sale Creek High School showed their Christmas spirit in a big way at Chester Frost Park on Sunday afternoon. The national champion Sale Creek High School Bass Fishing...
SALE CREEK, TN
franchising.com

Cicis Pizza in Chattanooga Welcomes New Ownership

Iconic Endless Pizza Buffet in Tennessee Now Under Ownership of Entrepreneurial Dream Team. November 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Cicis Pizza announced today the new ownership of its Chattanooga restaurant with husband-and-wife duo Meg and Aaron Wasik, who officially took ownership of the location on August 16. Cicis has been a staple in the Chattanooga community for over 20 years under the previous ownership of Steve and Barbie Potts. Steve passed away earlier this year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

620 acres added to land conservation on the Southern Cumberland Plateau

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Several organizations and individuals announce the protection of 620 acres on the Cumberland Plateau. TennGreen Land Conservancy, Robert D. McCaleb of Cleveland, TN, the Open Space Institute (OSI), and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee (TNC) all helped create a conservation easement for the Custard Hollow track.
CLEVELAND, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Man charged with raping, kidnapping in woman in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman who met a man while he was serving hot dogs to people near but not inside Chattanooga's Community Kitchen says he took her clothes, raped her, and held her against his will at his apartment for several hours. Chattanooga Police arrested 66-year-old Kenneth Jones,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN

