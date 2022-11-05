Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
WTVC
Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
WTVC
New inclusive playground coming soon to East Brainerd park
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — A new inclusive playground is coming soon to Heritage Park in East Brainerd thanks to a new group with a lot of passion. Harvesting Inclusive Play met for months to plan and fundraise for the project. The man behind the project, Skyler Phillips, has a son...
WAAY-TV
Jeff Cook, Fort Payne native and co-founder of the band Alabama, dead at 73
Jeff Cook, co-founder of the band Alabama, has died. The Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne, along with the band's publicity firm, confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson's Guitarist...
chattanoogapulse.com
The Chattanooga Beard (And Mustache) Contest Returns To The Chattanooga Market
This Sunday is yet another fan favorite theme at Chattanooga Market. It’s been two years since the Chattanooga Beard Contest was held, due to COVID. Market organizers are happy to be bringing it back this Sunday. The contest was developed to engage and entertain the community in support of...
WDEF
Chatt State recognizes ‘National First Generation College Student Day’
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – It is National First Generation College Student Day and nearly one in four Chattanooga State Community College students identify as the first in their family to attend college. Tuesday afternoon Chatt State offered a celebration of their First Gen students. Amanda Jordan with Chatt State...
fox5atlanta.com
Tydravevius Dozier funeral: Community remembers Chattooga High football player killed crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - The north Georgia community gathered to pay their final respects to a high school football player killed in a deadly crash. Dozens came to the Summerville Baptist Church for a celebration of life service for 14-year-old Tydravevius Dozier. Dozier along with 15-year-old Xavier Gray and 16-year-old...
This Charming Small Town In The Georgia Mountains Has Gorgeous Train Rides & Hidden Waterfalls
If you're looking to get away completely and escape into tranquil, natural beauty, there is no better destination than the North Georgia mountains. Blue Ridge, GA is a charming, small town nestled in the Northern part of the state. This hidden gem is perfect for a getaway from the hustle and bustle that comes with city life.
chattanoogacw.com
70-year-old Harrison man continues 40-year mission to keep his neighborhood clean
HARRISON, Tenn. — It takes more than a tough tumble to stop this John Smith. 70-year-old John Smith has been helping keep his neighborhood clean for 40 years. A few years back, he nearly died after falling while trying to trim his neighbor's tree, but that didn't slow him down.
WDEF
Bass Fishing Team Collects Toys for Forgotten Child Fund
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF)- The beginning of the Christmas season means it’s time for a lot of giving.A group of students from Sale Creek High School showed their Christmas spirit in a big way at Chester Frost Park on Sunday afternoon. The national champion Sale Creek High School Bass Fishing...
franchising.com
Cicis Pizza in Chattanooga Welcomes New Ownership
Iconic Endless Pizza Buffet in Tennessee Now Under Ownership of Entrepreneurial Dream Team. November 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Cicis Pizza announced today the new ownership of its Chattanooga restaurant with husband-and-wife duo Meg and Aaron Wasik, who officially took ownership of the location on August 16. Cicis has been a staple in the Chattanooga community for over 20 years under the previous ownership of Steve and Barbie Potts. Steve passed away earlier this year.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bradley County on Monday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that the accident happened on Interstate 75 at around 2:00 p.m.
Almost $150,000 worth of items stolen from Bartow County construction site, deputies say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the reported theft of over $140,000 worth of items stolen from a construction site in Adairsville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies were called to a construction site in the...
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
WDEF
620 acres added to land conservation on the Southern Cumberland Plateau
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Several organizations and individuals announce the protection of 620 acres on the Cumberland Plateau. TennGreen Land Conservancy, Robert D. McCaleb of Cleveland, TN, the Open Space Institute (OSI), and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee (TNC) all helped create a conservation easement for the Custard Hollow track.
6-year-old Georgia boy dead after finding gun he thought was ‘toy’ behind his home, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia boy was killed after he found a gun at his apartment complex and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun Police said they responded to reports of someone shot on...
fox13news.com
'Stranger Things' Creel House goes up for sale in Georgia; Take a look inside Vecna's lair
ROME, Ga. - Vecna's lair can be yours — if you dare. The iconic "Creel House" from the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things" has hit the market in Georgia, where much of the show was actually filmed. The 6,000-square-foot home, located at 906 East 2nd Avenue in Rome, Georgia,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
WTVC
Man charged with raping, kidnapping in woman in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman who met a man while he was serving hot dogs to people near but not inside Chattanooga's Community Kitchen says he took her clothes, raped her, and held her against his will at his apartment for several hours. Chattanooga Police arrested 66-year-old Kenneth Jones,...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
Comments / 0