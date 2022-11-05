ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca football wins first Liberty League title in program history

By Alex Sims
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (ITHACA ATHLETICS)– For the first time since joining the Liberty League, the nationally ranked No. 11/12 Ithaca College football team has secured the outright title with a 31-28 victory at Union College on November 5. Ithaca earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championship for the first time since 2014 and improves to 9-0 this season to set up an undefeated matchup next week at Yankee Stadium against No. 9/11 Cortland for the 63rd Cortaca Jug Game.

IC trailed for the first time all season in Saturday’s contest against Union, and was behind, 21-14, at the half. The Bombers then forced an early turnover in the third quarter to swing momentum and imposed their will in the trenches to dominate the second half as IC ran for 133 yards over the final 30 minutes of action.

The Bombers received the opening kick, and a miscue started the ensuring drive at the 2-yard line. On the first snap, A.J. Wingfield hit Michael Anderson for a 40-yard completion, and then the Bombers used a pair of Union penalties to reach the Dutchmen 20-yard line. A few plays later, IC faced 3rd-and-5 from the 15 and the drive continued with a completion to Jon Crowley down to the 6-yard line. The Bombers then found the end zone with 10:37 remaining to take a 7-0 lead on a 5-yard run by Wingfield.

Union tied the game at 7-7 with 17 seconds remaining in the first quarter as Ike Irabor caught a shovel pass from Donovan Pacatte on 3rd-and 8 from the IC 16-yard line. Irabor hurdled an IC defender before diving into the end zone for the equalizer.

The Dutchmen took a 14-7 lead with 9:38 left in the half as Pacatte scored from 27 yards out on a quarterback draw. That touchdown by Union marked the first time that Ithaca has trailed in a game this season.

IC answered on a 1-yard run from Jake Williams with 7:05 to go in the half to knot the score at 14-14. The Bombers marched 65 yards on seven plays as Wingfield and Anderson connected for 27 yards to start things off. Crowley then hauled in a 19-yard completion down to the Union 17-yard line to set up an 8-yard run by Williams and 9-yard catch by Anderson to spot the ball at the 1-yard line for the ensuing score by Williams.

The lead flipped back to Union, 21-14, with 3:10 left in the half as Pacette hit Garrett Cafaro on a 23-yard completion down the middle of the field. The Dutchmen picked up two third down conversions on the drive, including a 3rd-and-10 on a 17-yard completion.

Union received the second half kick but quickly turned the ball over as Kevin Schoch intercepted a pass on 3rd-and-10 in the opening minute. The Bombers took over at the Union 23-yard line after a 17-yard return.

IC would capitalize on the takeaway and knot the game at 21-21 as Wingfield connected with Sam Kline on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 11:07 on the clock. The Bombers picked up a pair of third downs on the short drive, including the touchdown reception.

Union threatened to regain the lead with a decent drive, but on a 15-yard run by Pacette deep into IC territory, Michael Roumes ripped the ball away for a force and fumble recovery and brought it back to the IC 39-yard line with 9:31 on the clock.

The Bombers were unable to do anything with the second takeaway of the quarter, as Wingfield threw an interception near midfield and Union returned the pick down to the IC 25-yard line. IC’s defense held strong and forced a field goal attempt, which sailed wide from 28 yards with 6:54 left in the quarter.

After the missed field goal, Ithaca chewed up more than six minutes of the clock over 15 plays, which included a pair of fourth down conversions, and jumped back ahead, 28-21, on a 22-yard run by Conner Hayes with 32 seconds to go in the third quarter. The Bombers rushed for 70 yards on the drive, as Williams picked up 31 yards and Hayes had 27.

Union had to punt on its next drive early in the fourth quarter and the Bombers marched down to the Dutchmen red zone before settling for a 35-yard field goal by Nicholas Bahamonde with 11:25 left in the game to extend Ithaca’s lead to 31-21.

The Dutchmen punched in a late touchdown with 10 seconds left as Pacette and Irabor hooked up for the second time, but the ensuing onside kick was recovered by Ithaca to end the game after the IC offense came back on the field and set up victory formation.

Despite being outgained, 402-326, the two second half turnovers for Union and 11 penalties for 100 yards proved costly for the Dutchmen.

Wingfield went 13-for-24 for 153 yards through the air, while Anderson hauled in seven receptions for 98 yards.

Williams rushed for 99 yards on 21 attempts to lead the rushing attack as IC only lost four yards on the day. Wingfield also ran for 40 yards on 10 carries, while Hayes accounted for 27 on his lone drive as quarterback.

Jason Haber led the defense with seven total tackles, while Tommy Moran and Matt DeSimpliciis each had six. Roumes, Ben Stola, Michael Blanchard and Jason Green all recorded five tackles.

Kickoff for the 63rd Cortaca Jug is 12 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network.

