CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Chicopee. Chicopee Police said that the vehicle, which is believed to be a a Chevrolet Equinox, was last seen in the area of Burnett Road and they are still working to learn more about the vehicle’s license place.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO