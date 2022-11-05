Read full article on original website
2 suspects arrested in connection with Holyoke armed robbery
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a weekend armed robbery in Holyoke. On Sunday, police responded to Racing Mart on South Street after a panic alarm was sounded, which was followed by a report of an armed robbery. Officers arrived, secured the area, and...
Armed robbery suspect arrested at Enfield movie theater
ENFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - A man robbed a Subway in Enfield on Monday afternoon, according to police. Richard Rowland faces charges for robbing the restaurant on Enfield Street. Police received a call from an employee that Rowland fled the establishment with a knife in hand. Police said that he demanded...
2 arrested on drug charges after Chicopee traffic stop
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are facing several charges following a traffic stop in Chicopee. Chicopee Police said that officers on patrol saw a vehicle on the night of October 13 that had an expired inspection sticker. Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Jomar Rodriguez, 23, of Springfield.
Holyoke Police searching for armed robbery suspects
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a weekend robbery at a Holyoke gas station. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that a panic alarm was sounded, followed by a report of an armed robbery, at Racing Mart on South Street around 6 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived, secured the area,...
Springfield Police investigating deadly shooting on Walden Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Walden Street around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday for a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they found an adult male gunshot victim, who...
Councilors seek to postpone motion on July incident between Amherst teens and police
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On the agenda at Monday night’s Amherst Town Council meeting is a discussion in response to an interaction between police and teenagers over the summer. Western Mass News first brought you that story earlier this year in July after a video showed officers telling teenagers...
1 person hospitalized after Palmer crash
PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after an overnight crash in Palmer. The crash happened at the intersection of High and Commercial Streets. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a Jeep had gone off the road and crashed into a...
Investigation continues into deadly Millers Falls house fire
MILLERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead and a family is without a place to live after a two-alarm fire ravaged a Franklin County home Tuesday night. Emergency crews were called to 20 Bridge Street in Millers Falls around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday after a call came in to report a fire. A second alarm was called while Turners Falls firefighters were on the way after reports surfaced of people trapped inside.
Chicopee Police seeking vehicle involved in hit-and-run
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Chicopee. Chicopee Police said that the vehicle, which is believed to be a a Chevrolet Equinox, was last seen in the area of Burnett Road and they are still working to learn more about the vehicle’s license place.
1 dead in house fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls
Western Mass News was at Oliveira’s watch party in Ludlow Tuesday night where he claimed victory a short time ago. Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor and the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office.
Holyoke crews respond to Brookline Ave. for house fire
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Brookline Avenue Tuesday night for reports of an apartment fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night after smoke was spotted. Captain Rex told us that the fire originated in the...
Crews battle fire on Main Street in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon fire in West Springfield. West Springfield fire officials said they were called to a building on Main Street Monday afternoon, near the corner of Main Street and East School Street. The fire has been extinguished and no injuries have been...
Crews on scene for structure fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls
Tuesday Morning News Update
In this update, Springfield voters at one polling station experienced problems with a ballot machine, the big race locally to watch tonight is the one for governor and lieutenant governor, and Springfield Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting early this morning. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Oliveira claims victory for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Democrat Jacob Oliveira and Republican Bill Johnson have been vying for the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat this election season. Western Mass News was at Oliveira’s watch party in Ludlow Tuesday night where he claimed victory a short time ago. He walked into the...
Monday afternoon news update
Oliveira and Johnson face off for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has its eye on the race for an open State Senate seat Tuesday night. We talked about the seat held by State Senator Eric Lesser, who decided to run for lieutenant governor, but did not win the primary. These are the two candidates...
Getting Answers: Springfield road paving and infrastructure bill spending
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, questioning why specific roads in Springfield have not been paved after the state received infrastructure money. A viewer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Breckwood Boulevard in Springfield is one of...
Monday night news update
Bikers gather to ride for Brightside’s Hope for the Holiday Toy Drive
This week, we focus on the House race in the 8th Hampden District between independent Sean Goonan and Democrat Shirley Arriaga. Record Heat Again Today? Back To Reality By Election Day. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Record Heat Again Today? Back To Reality By Election Day. Wistariahurst Museum celebrates Indigenous...
