Porterville Recorder
Arizona 4, Buffalo 1
Buffalo100—1 First Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 6 (Maccelli), 0:23. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 8 (Quinn, Dahlin), 14:26 (pp). 3, Arizona, Maccelli 1 (Hayton, Valimaki), 17:30 (pp). Penalties_Ritchie, ARI (Interference), 0:49; Crouse, ARI (Tripping), 4:36; Okposo, BUF (Roughing), 10:56; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 10:56; Mayo, ARI (Boarding), 14:08; Girgensons, BUF (Interference), 15:50. Second...
Porterville Recorder
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1
Winnipeg041—5 First Period_None. Penalties_Lundkvist, DAL (Slashing), 5:30; Harkins, WPG (Interference), 5:30; Dillon, WPG (Fighting), 16:57; Dellandrea, DAL (Fighting), 16:57. Second Period_1, Dallas, Robertson 9 (Hintz), 3:06. 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 7 (Appleton, Connor), 3:27. 3, Winnipeg, Dubois 6 (Perfetti, Wheeler), 4:37. 4, Winnipeg, Scheifele 8 (Connor, Appleton), 6:12. 5, Winnipeg,...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at...
Porterville Recorder
No. 11 Indiana 86, Vermont 49
VERMONT (0-1) Olson 1-3 1-2 3, Richason 3-6 0-0 8, Gilwee 4-9 0-0 11, Utterback 7-17 5-6 19, Vito 1-3 0-0 2, Priede 0-2 0-0 0, Celaya 0-1 0-0 0, Gonzalez 2-5 0-2 4, Matic 0-1 0-0 0, Dizon 0-3 0-0 0, Myklebust 0-1 2-4 2, Totals 18-51 8-14 49.
Porterville Recorder
New Jersey 3, Calgary 2
New Jersey021—3 First Period_1, Calgary, Kadri 7 (Lindholm, Andersson), 11:58 (pp). Penalties_Bastian, NJ (Interference), 3:59; Backlund, CGY (Cross Checking), 6:24; Haula, NJ (Hooking), 11:23; Weegar, CGY (Delay of Game), 14:42; Gilbert, CGY (Fighting), 17:53; Bastian, NJ (Fighting), 17:53. Second Period_2, New Jersey, Graves 3 (Tatar, Hischier), 5:14. 3, New...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles 1, Minnesota 0
Los Angeles001—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Zuccarello, MIN (Holding), 13:23; Zuccarello, MIN (Misconduct), 16:14. Second Period_None. Penalties_Dumba, MIN (Roughing), 11:57; Minnesota bench, served by Rossi (Misconduct), 14:48; Lemieux, LA (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:56. Third Period_1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 10 (Doughty, Kopitar), 13:57. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Minnesota 3-9-9_21. Los Angeles 10-9-11_30. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota...
Porterville Recorder
Montreal 3, Detroit 2
Detroit1010—2 Montreal won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Montreal, Hoffman 2 (Gallagher, Harris), 5:41. 2, Detroit, Czarnik 1 (Copp, Kubalik), 16:29. 3, Montreal, Hoffman 3 (Dvorak, Gallagher), 19:44. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (Interference), 7:11; Copp, DET (Hooking), 11:23; Dach, MTL (Interference on breakaway (Penalty Shot)), 12:52. Second Period_None. Penalties_Harris, MTL (Tripping), 8:07;...
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tampa Bay101—2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Foegele 1 (McLeod), 7:45 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Hagel 5 (Kucherov, Point), 9:53. Second Period_3, Edmonton, McDavid 14 (Nugent-Hopkins, Barrie), 2:09 (pp). 4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 9 (McDavid, Hyman), 4:07 (pp). Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Killorn 4 (Point, Perbix), 0:49. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-13-10_30. Tampa...
Porterville Recorder
Cates, Flyers hand Blues eighth straight regulation defeat
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist, Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves and the surprising Philadelphia Flyers handed the St. Louis Blues their eighth straight regulation defeat, 5-1 on Tuesday night. Wade Allison and Lukáš Sedlák also scored for...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
N.Y. Rangers120—3 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 5 (Parise, Pulock), 6:04 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 3 (Miller, Fox), 11:36. Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 5 (Panarin, Trocheck), 0:22 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Trocheck 5 (Panarin, Zibanejad), 13:47 (pp). Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Pelech 1 (Parise, Palmieri), 0:14. 6,...
Porterville Recorder
Kraken win fifth straight, beat Predators 5-1
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken are in a situation they really never faced in their inaugural season — learning to deal with success. Jordan Eberle scored two of Seattle’s four goals in the first period, including the first shot of the game, and the Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
Porterville Recorder
Southern Cal 86, CS Bakersfield 41
SOUTHERN CAL (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.180, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Adika 3-4, Perkins 3-4, Sissoko 1-1, Otto 1-1, Marshall 0-1, Littleton 0-6, Williams 0-1, Doumbia 0-2, Bigby 0-4) Blocked Shots: 7 (Marshall 4, Sissoko 1, Littleton 1, Love 1) Turnovers: 18 (Love 4, Sissoko 3, Doumbia 3, Adika...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Roenick scores his 500th NHL goal
1940 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 7-3 in a penalty free game at Forbes Field. Philadelphia’s George Somers hits a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter. Coley McDonough of the Steelers scores on a one-yard rush in the third quarter. 1945 — Top-ranked Army...
Porterville Recorder
NBAGL Glance
Cleveland at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m. Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Agua...
