Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34

Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons

(LOOTPRESS) Singer and former child star Aaron Carter reportedly passed away at the age of 34 on Saturday.

Carter, who first came to prominence as pop singer in the 1990s, was reported to have drowned in the bathtub at his Lancaster, California residence on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Law enforcement reportedly discovered no evidence of foul play at the scene of the incident.

The younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, the singer experienced a number of run-ins with the law during the 2000s, and has been candid in the past about his ongoing struggles with substance abuse.

The role of these issues in his untimely passing, if any, has yet to be disclosed at this time.

Carter’s early hits include “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” and a cover of The Strangeloves’ “I Want Candy.”

Additional LOOTPRESS pop culture coverage can be found here.