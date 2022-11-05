Read full article on original website
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
WKYT 27
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington. The winning Powerball numbers from today’s drawing were: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball 10. The two tickets were sold at the Minit Mart on Towne Center Dr. and the Kroger on Leestown Rd. The tickets are...
wymt.com
UK punter to miss rest of the season following injury during Missouri game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s official. Officials announced Monday University of Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow will not play again this season. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Goodfellow is out with a leg injury he received while making a game-saving play in the Wildcats’ win again the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Saturday.
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
fox56news.com
Puppy plunge held in Lexington before resort pool closes
The Puppy plunge event gave dogs in need of homes in Lexington the chance to take a dip before pools close for the season. Puppy plunge held in Lexington before resort pool …. The Puppy plunge event gave dogs in need of homes in Lexington the chance to take a...
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday
Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility. One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though. Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media. Jim Weber...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Centre Daily
Georgia at Kentucky Game Time Announced
The game time for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs' contest at Kentucky has been announced has been announced. Georgia will head to Lexington on November 19th for their final regular season conference game of the season. For the fourth time this season, Georgia will kickoff at 3:30 on CBS...
aseaofblue.com
Mark Stoops calls for community to help with NIL
Looking ahead to Kentucky’s game against Vanderbilt this weekend, Mark Stoops had his weekly press conference on Monday. The biggest story to come from today’s press conference wasn’t Stoops’ comments on last week’s performance or injuries. It was NIL, and he seems to be particularly frustrated by the situation.
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology
The Kentucky Wildcats got their season off to a great start on Monday night with a 95-63 victory over Howard. Now that the season is officially underway, Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology on Tuesday and the Cats are Lunardi’s favorite to cut down the nets. Lunardi also has...
CBS Sports
College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts
Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing
LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
1,200-acre wildfire continues in Rockcastle County
Federal Forestry Fire officials are on the scene as the fire has grown to a size that area fire departments were unable to contain.
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Advocate
Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering
Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky
In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
