Fans may wonder when the bleeding is going to stop for the West Virginia football team, but oddsmakers don’t see it getting better any time soon. The line for WVU’s upcoming game against Oklahoma opens with the Sooners favored by 9 points, according to Circa Sports. This is despite the fact the Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) will be at home and OU (5-4, 2-3) has also struggled this season.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO