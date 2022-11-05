Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
2024 4-Star West Virginia Target LB Cam Lindsey to Visit Mountaineers
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown will have one extra piece of motivation to ensure the atmosphere at Milan Puskar Stadium is a positive one this Saturday. A 4-star recruit will be in attendance when the Mountaineers take the field against Oklahoma. Cam Lindsey, who is a member of the...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Earned My Respect Today
Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images. Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s not easy to be Neal Brown right now. The West Virginia Mountaineers have failed in ways this season that he probably didn’t think imaginable prior to the start of the season. Brown has a very important job with a ton of pressure and responsibility, and the success of the team means so much to the great people of our state.
voiceofmotown.com
The Only Way for WVU Fans to Fix This Mess is to Stop Attending Games
Morgantown, West Virginia – I can’t believe that it’s gotten to this point. I can’t believe that this is where we are. Sitting in last place in the Big 12 Conference, no real hope of a bowl game, zero progress on the field, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the West Virginia football program.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU RB Tony Mathis Set to Return Against Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach brought with him some positive news for his team moving forward. Running back Tony Mathis, who has missed back-to-back games, will return to the field this Saturday against Oklahoma. Mathis’ absence wasn’t made official until the day before the game in Ames, Iowa.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Tre Mitchell Seen Warming Up Prior to Season Opener
Just an hour before West Virginia and Mount St. Mary’s tipoff the 2022-23 season, WVU F Tre Mitchell was warming up during shoot around. Mitchell has been out of action for the last few weeks with a foot injury. Mitchell was listed as a game-time decision on Monday morning...
wvsportsnow.com
Kickoff Time, Network for WVU’s Game with Kansas State Held for 6-Day Selection
ESPN and Fox Sports have decided to utilize their six-day window option for West Virginia’s game against Kansas State. The kickoff time and network for WVU’s home matchup with Kansas State will be announced after the Mountaineers battle the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday afternoon on Nov. 12. WVU...
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Mount St. Mary's
WVU head coach Bob Huggins gave some thoughts on Monday's win over the Mountaineers.
voiceofmotown.com
Inaction Shows How Little WVU Cares About Winning Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was the day! Everything was going to come to a head and finally, the West Virginia football coaching staff and Neal Brown in particular would be held accountable. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons was going to have to answer for the ridiculous contract extension and raise that he gave Neal Brown.
Metro News
WVU to host Virginia Tech Sunday in NCAA Tournament opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With an automatic bid already secured, Monday’s NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Selection Show was a was a stress-free event for the the Mountaineers. West Virginia secured their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance in 23 years with a 1-0, overtime win over TCU Sunday in the Big 12 Tournament final.
wvsportsnow.com
Oddsmakers Tag Oklahoma as Heavy Favorite Over West Virginia
Fans may wonder when the bleeding is going to stop for the West Virginia football team, but oddsmakers don’t see it getting better any time soon. The line for WVU’s upcoming game against Oklahoma opens with the Sooners favored by 9 points, according to Circa Sports. This is despite the fact the Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) will be at home and OU (5-4, 2-3) has also struggled this season.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 7
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The WVU women’s soccer team was awarded the number 7 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and a first round date with Virginia Tech on Sunday. Update (3:00 PM) – Several...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU LB, Army Veteran Will Schoonover Details Journey, Puts Football in Proper Perspective
West Virginia linebacker and Army veteran Will Schoonover educates on his personal journey and how time serving the country helps him keep everything in its proper perspective while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football...
West Virginia Women's Soccer Claims Big 12 Championship Title
It took 93 minutes in the Big 12 Championship title game to see the go-ahead goal, but the Mountaineers emerged victorious.
voiceofmotown.com
Marc Bulger Says He is Supporting Players AND Coaches
West Virginia University is faced with a major task this week. With the Mountaineer Football team sitting at 3-6 and 1-5 in Big 12 play, rumors are circulating that Neal Brown’s seat is scorching hot. Marc Bulger, the former WVU quarterback, spoke out about the situation and Neal Brown...
wvsportsnow.com
Poll: Who will Lead West Virginia in Scoring This Season?
West Virginia tips off their 2022-23 season on Monday night against Mount St. Mary’s as the Mountaineers begin to answer many questions to the rest of the country. WVU enters this season as one of the most difficult teams to figure out, according to EvanMiya. One of the question...
wvsportsnow.com
Reaction to WVU Women’s Soccer Winning Big 12 Championship
A team of Mountaineers are champions this year. The West Virginia women’s soccer team defeated TCU 1-0 in overtime on Sunday afternoon. WVU fans, staff, the official accounts of the team, university athletics and Big 12 conference all took to Twitter to congratulate the Mountaineers on the championship and celebrate the achievement.
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: Season Predictions for West Virginia Basketball, Opportunity to Bounce Back
West Virginia will tipoff the 2022-23 season on Monday night as they host Mount St. Mary’s. The Mountaineers will look to bounce back after a 16-17 record and last place finish in the Big 12 last season. Bob Huggins and his coaching staff have had a good offseason bringing...
2022-23 Record Predictions for WVU Basketball
Projecting how the Mountaineers will do this season.
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: WVU Basketball Season Preview
Detailing the roster for the 2022-2023 WVU basketball team, as well as talking expectations for the season and some conference news. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before West Virginia vs. Mount St. Mary’s
West Virginia will host Mount St. Mary’s on Monday night for the 2022-23 season opener. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. During the offseason, Bob Huggins and his coaching staff went out and recruited the transfer portal to retool a team that finished in last place in the Big 12. WVU lost Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien, Malik Curry, Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan to graduation; Jalen Bridges, Sean McNeil and Isaiah Cottrell to the transfer portal.
