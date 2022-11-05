ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agua Caliente shares its indigenous culture with community at Kewet event in Palm Springs

By Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

The courtyard of Palm Springs High School on Saturday was filled with the sounds of bird singers, booths of American Indian merchants and the scent of foods during the Kewet Native American Learning Day and Market presented by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

The fourth annual Kewet, which is a Cahuilla word for "fiesta," featured 72 booths celebrating American Indian culture. Tribal Chairman Reid Milanovich said the event is important to him and all tribal members because it provides an opportunity to share their culture with the community and discuss other tribes, such as the Navajo.

"There's a lot of similarities not just in bead and basket work, but some of the designs and all these different things we're able to create. The ability to bring them in and give them the opportunity to share their culture as well, it's equally important," Milanovich said.

Kevin Jensen, a member of the Navajo tribe, had several beaded medallions, keychains, necklaces and other items for sale, including silver turquoise rings. Some of these items sold for as little as $45.

Jensen, from the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona, said many Navajo art forms such as beadwork, silverwork and turquoise jewelry have been counterfeited by manufacturers in Turkey, China and other countries. He said it's important to show the tribe's connection to such items.

"The art form of beading is coming from our culture and traditions," Jensen said. "Before all of that was introduced to our community, we had a lot of our traditional stones and seeds, such as juniper berries. Our art forms have been going on for centuries and [Saturday's market is a new way of identifying ourselves and embracing our culture, where we're coming from and how we're represented."

In early 2023, local residents and tourists will be able to visit the 48,000-square-foot Agua Caliente Cultural Museum in downtown Palm Springs, which Milanovich described as "one of the most important projects this tribe will ever build." *

"We're going to be able to educate the entire community about who we are as a people and we're going to share our culture through our own voice," Milanovich said. "There's a lot of museums, books and information out there that talks about the Cahuilla people, but it's often not told by the Cahuilla people. That is very important."

Correction: A previous version of this story mistakenly stated the size of the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum. It will be 48,000 square feet.

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Agua Caliente shares its indigenous culture with community at Kewet event in Palm Springs

