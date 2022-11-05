Game recap: Florida State Seminoles complete biggest win over Miami Hurricanes since 1997

MIAMI GARDENS – The Florida State football team enters its game against Miami with a lot of trust from the public.

The Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) are a 7.5-point betting favorite for their road clash with the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2) in Hard Rock Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (TV: ABC).

Not since 2012 has FSU held a higher betting advantage when facing Miami on the road.

That confidence in the Seminoles partly speaks to how well they bounced back against Georgia Tech last Saturday. FSU snapped a three-game losing skid with that 41-16 win over the Yellow Jackets, totaling 642 yards of offense in the process.

There also are reasons to doubt the Hurricanes. They have played poorly enough to lose by double-digits to Middle Tennessee (45-31) and Duke (45-21). Miami also lost to 3-5 Texas A&M (17-9) and barely defeated two lackluster teams in Virginia Tech (20-14) and Virginia (14-12).

Whether the Hurricanes will have their starting quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke, also is in question. Though Van Dyke practiced this week, he has yet to play in a game since suffering a shoulder injury against Duke on Oct. 22.

ESPN reported Saturday morning that Van Dyke is a game-time decision.

If Van Dyke is unavailable to play, Miami will likely turn to Jake Garcia. He has completed 47 of 78 (60.3%) passes for 595 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions this season.

10:54 p.m. | FSU completes biggest win over Miami since 1997

FSU (6-3, 4-3 ACC) defeated Miami (4-5, 2-3), 45-3, in front of a sellout crowd of 66,200 at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

It's the biggest win for the Seminoles in this rivalry since they dropped the Hurricanes 47-0 in 1997.

Quarterback Jordan Travis completed 10 of 12 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. Running back Trey Benson recorded a career-high 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Running back Lawrance Toafili tallied a game-high 75 receiving yards on three catches.

Overall, FSU outgained Miami 456-188 in total yardage.

10:15 p.m. | Miami fans head for the exits

Miami had an opportunity to score its first touchdown of the game in the third quarter.

But the Hurricanes continued to make costly mistakes.

FSU safety Jammie Robinson sacked quarterback Jacurri Brown for a five-yard loss on a second-and-goal at the one-yard line. Miami then botched a snap, which led to defensive end Jared Verse recovering.

The play came near the end of the third quarter and prompted Hurricane fans to head for the exits. The Seminoles still have a 31-3 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

9:22 p.m. | FSU blowing out Miami, up 31-3 heading into halftime

The last time FSU played at Miami, a 52-10 blowout took place.

It looks like that will happen again, but with the roles reversed.

The Seminoles dominated the Hurricanes in the first half, leading 31-3 heading into halftime and outgaining them in total yardage (304-76) and yards per play (8.4-2.9).

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis completed 8 of 10 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Running backs Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili also have been impressive. Benson ran with power and authority, leading all rushers with 94 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Toafili has a game-high 75 receiving yards on three catches, along with five carries for 32 yards.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke went 4 of 8 for 24 yards before leaving the game. He appeared to reaggravate his throwing-shoulder injury. Backups Jacurri Brown and Jake Garcia shared time as his replacement but have struggled so far.

Cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. recorded an interception on Garcia.

8:30 p.m. | FSU enters second quarter with double-digit lead

FSU is getting whatever it wants offensively.

The Seminoles enter the second quarter with a 14-3 lead after gaining 160 yards and averaging 8.9 yards per play.

Quarterback Jordan Travis has yet to throw an incompletion, going 4 of 4 for 76 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown came on a 52-yard throw to wide receiver Ontaria Wilson. Fullback/linebacker DJ Lundy caught a two-yard touchdown later in the first quarter.

Starting running back Treshaun Ward and right tackle Jazston Turnetine have yet to play in this game. Trey Benson and Darius Washington took their place, respectively. Benson, has turned four carries into 52 yards. He had a 42-yard run early in the first quarter.

Miami has five penalties for 44 yards so far.

7:45 p.m. | FSU vs. Miami officially underway

Miami won the opening coin toss, deferred and will now kickoff to FSU to start the game.

It definitely looks like a sellout crowd in Hard Rock Stadium tonight.

7:15 p.m. | Final pregame availability update

The Seminoles might be the healthiest they have been since their spring game.

FSU defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, right tackle Jazston Turnetine, running back Treshaun Ward and every other starter was on the field, dressed out and participating in pregame warmups. Every player on the defense's two-deep depth chart also warmed up.

Miami left tackle John Campbell Jr. appeared to suffer an injury during pregame warmups and limped off the field. Left guard Jalen Rivers slid to left tackle. Laurance Seymore replaced Rivers at left guard.

Hurricane quarterback Tyler Van Dyke participated in pregame warmups and looks ready to go. Miami also announced him as the starter on the videoboard.

6:45 p.m. | Final update on Tyler Van Dyke, Treshaun Ward

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and FSU running back Treshaun Ward look to be ready to play.

Both players are now on the field, dressed out and participating in pregame warmups.

6:20 p.m. | Quick updates on Tyler Van Dyke, Treshaun Ward

It's still very early in pregame warmups.

But Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has not been on the field yet. His backup, Jake Garcia, was just seen throwing the ball and warming up.

Treshaun Ward just walked on to the field with his fellow FSU running backs and positions coach David Johnson. He did not join them when they took the field before the Georgia Tech game last Saturday.

5:30 p.m. | Pregame injury updates

Beyond Van Dyke, there are multiple FSU players who will be worth monitoring during pregame warmups.

Running back Treshaun Ward, who has missed the last two games with an apparent collarbone injury, is expected to return. How many reps Ward will receive, though, remains unclear. He practiced this week.

Right tackle Jazston Turnetine permanently left the Georgia Tech game last Saturday with an undisclosed injury. Versatile offensive lineman Darius Washington replaced him and held his own.

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett returned from a five-game absence against the Yellow Jackets but played in limited fashion. He still looks to be working his way back from the lower right leg injury he suffered against LSU on Sept. 4.

Reserve tight end Jackson West continued to be listed on FSU’s two-deep depth chart Monday, but he has not played in a game this season.

Winston Wright Jr., the first-year transfer from West Virginia, is still working his way back from the leg injury he suffered in a car accident in March. He has not played in a game this season

Offensive linemen Bless Harris and Kayden Lyles, and linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. are out for the season with undisclosed injuries.

