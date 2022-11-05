ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield boys soccer wins first sectional title since 2001 with overtime goal

By Andy Mendlowitz, MyCentralJersey.com
 3 days ago

WESTFIELD – Ian Schultz had one thought while lining up for a corner kick midway through the second overtime in Saturday’s North 2 Group 4 final – find Noah Fischer’s head.

The Westfield senior lofted a well-placed ball and Fischer leapt and knocked it in past the goalie for the 2-1 win. Fischer lifted his arms, took off his shirt and ran to the edge of the track as he celebrated with the joyous Blue Devils fans.

This is Westfield’s first sectional title in boys soccer since 2001 and they will host a Group 4 semifinal on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Westfield and sixth-seeded Hunterdon Central faced off in an evenly played game on an unseasonably warm Saturday with both teams having 10 shots entering the second overtime.

Hunterdon Central took a 1-0 lead after a penalty on a slide set up a free kick from 21 yards out. Zach Perron put it to the upper right corner for the score with 16:39 left in the first half.

Westfield equalized the game in the 33rd minute when Benedict Nematadzira took a quick pass and boomed a shot from 20 yards out for the scored.

What does it mean

The Blue Devils (18-1-1) made program history in the tournament. Westfield beat 16th-seeded Watchung Hills 2-1 in the first round, ninth-seeded Edison 1-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Scotch Plains-Fanwood 2-1 in the semifinals.

Hunterdon Central (13-2-3) ended its season just short of the sectional crown. The Red Devils reached the final with wins over 11th-seeded J.P. Stevens 1-0, third-seeded Newark East Side 1-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Elizabeth 1-0 in the semis.

Key plays

Both teams had chances. Take these two flurries for each side. In the 12th minute, Westfield goalie Michael Lieberman saved a sharp corner kick to set up another corner that resulted with another shot that sailed right. He later came up with a diving save in the 26th minute and jumped up for a save a minute later.

Westfield’s Nematadzira scored with 24 minutes left, but the goal was disallowed because of an offsides penalty. Three minutes later, he missed with a shot that just went wide left.

Game balls

Both goalies and defenses kept the game a stalemate. Lieberman made eight saves in the win. Westfield’s Liam Carno, Zachary Preucil, Fischer, Drew Kornfeld and Cooper DelGandio helped clear Hunterdon Central’s challenges.

The Red Devils defenders also played strong, including Luke Berardi, Adam Cook, Brandon Michaels and Ryan Nourbakhsh. Daniel Kellogg recorded eight saves.

They said it

Fischer on scoring the winning goal, “I’m speechless. I’m absolutely speechless. Like you dream of this stuff. You absolutely dream of this stuff. It’s just amazing especially cause they knocked us out last year in the semifinals. To get revenge – it’s awesome.”

Fischer on the winning play, “He floated it to the back which I love and I just jumped over, I think, one or two guys. I love winning everything out of the air. My grandparents, they don’t like it at all, but I actually love it.”

Schultz on his corner kick that led to the winning goal, “The ball just slipped through. It was me and one of the defenders on Hunterdon and I forced him into pressure. He hit it out and as soon as I knew that we had that corner, I was going to put that ball right on Fischer’s head and I just knew he would be there, somewhere. I mean, just finding his head and I knew he would get to the end. That’s all that was going through my head right there.”

Schultz on playing HC, “We knew we had to match that physicality. Although we may not have the size, we just fought our butts off and we played our game. We tried to play the best we could. We adapted and just coming out on top was just a phenomenal feeling.”

Westfield coach Eric Shaw said, “I’ve been here 10 years and we’ve always had a good group of guys. I got text messages and emails today from guys I had my first year saying we’re rooting for you. Unlucky we didn’t get it in the past. I think it starts with all 24 guys that we have and today we used 19, I think today in a match like this. … It’s a team effort to get this far and to ultimate win it.”

What’s next

Westfield hosts the Group 4 semifinal next Wednesday against North 1 champion West Orange.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Westfield boys soccer wins first sectional title since 2001 with overtime goal

Comments / 0

 

