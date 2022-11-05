Read full article on original website
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
CFP selection chair explains why 'really, really good' Michigan team remains behind Ohio State
The Michigan football team is moving up the rankings, as the now 9-0 Wolverines climbed from fifth in the rankings to third in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release. But with the Wolverines first nationally in scoring margin and now 6-0 in Big Ten play with another lopsided road win, some wondered if Michigan would pass No. 2 Ohio State, too. Particularly after the Buckeyes struggled with a 21-7 win at Northwestern the same day Michigan beat Rutgers, 52-17.
Busch on the Michigan challenge, replacing Farmer, and not watching 'Hoosiers'
Bill Busch said there's "zero difference" going into a game when you're more than a four-touchdown underdog, as the Huskers are against Michigan this week. "Right now, our guys, I've mentioned before our players are up in our office all the time. They're in the hallway, they're around. They're watching film together. They're constantly coming into the room. If we're in a meeting, they'll come in and stick their head in ... so no different like that," Nebraska's defensive coordinator said. "That stuff, I learned that real fast ... we're not watching 'Hoosiers' or something before the game.'
Michigan Recruiting Gaining Traction for the Future
James DeCarlo provides us with an update on the state of Michigan recruiting, focusing on their key targets in building for the future.
Mike Hart explains what makes RB Donovan Edwards so dangerous
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team’s elite rushing attack is led by Blake Corum, but when the Heisman candidate needs a breather, there’s little letdown for the Wolverines. Donovan Edwards has continued emerging as an offensive weapon, and he had one of his best games...
Michigan DB Will Johnson ‘living the dream’ with the Wolverines
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Will Johnson was the cornerstone of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class, and Jim Harbaugh knew from his first practices that the former five-star cornerback would make an immediate impact as a freshman. He has delivered. Johnson has contributed in every game this fall and earned...
Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination
Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
Tom Izzo officially welcomes the No. 3 recruiting class in the country
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo officially welcomed his stellar 2023 recruiting class officially today, the first day prospects in the 2023 recruiting class are allowed to sign. Five-star center Xavier Booker, four-star point guard Jeremy Fears, and four-star small forward Gehrig Normand signed their letters of intent on the...
Tom Izzo: "I get tired of Michigan State always looking like the bad guy" in regards to U-M tunnel incident
The Spartans' head basketball coach gave his two cents on the tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State's football teams...
National Signing Day: 7 programs with 'sneaky good' recruiting classes
As expected, the blue bloods have once again struck gold on National Signing Day. However, there are always a few unsuspecting programs that have put together very good recruiting classes. The early signing period begins today. As a result, 247Sports is taking a look at some of those schools who...
3 things we learned in Michigan Basketball win over Purdue Fort Wayne
Michigan basketball opened its season with a 19-point win over Purdue Fort Wayne and here is what we learned about the Wolverines. You always want to be careful not to overreact to the first game of the season, but Michigan basketball sure had some stellar moments in a 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.
State college basketball: Transfer-heavy Oakland men romp in 65-point blowout opener
MAC men Eastern Michigan 75, Wayne State 66: The Eagles soared past the Warriors in Ypsilanti, building a 15-point lead at the half before their Division II foe whittled it down with 46 second-half points, but the main attraction didn’t take the court: Former Ypsi high school standout Emoni Bates, who transferred from Memphis during the offseason and was briefly suspended over gun charges, did not play, reportedly due to coach Stan Heath’s decision. EMU had plenty...
Four-star Gavin Griffiths sings national letter of intent to Rutgers Basketball
Rutgers added a key piece to its future today as four-star small forward Gavin Griffiths signed his national letter of intent. Griffiths is the lone Rutgers commit in the class of 2023 and is currently the No.60-ranked prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. Griffiths has an even higher rating in the 247Sports composite version, as he checks in at No.36 in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-7, 185-pounder played his high school basketball at Kingswood-Oxford in West Hartford, Conn.
Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11
Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig
On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Detroit will rise again to be an industrial powerhouse
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan recently announced the city’s unemployment rate has fallen to 7%, matching a 20-year low. Automobile manufacturer Jeep just opened a new assembly plant in the city, the first of its kind in the last 30 years. And a University of Michigan forecast “maintains a faster recovery for Detroit than the State overall through 2023.” Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan believes the U.S. is in a phase of rapid industrial growth that will benefit cities like Detroit, with large-scale pre-existing industrial infrastructure.
Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection
The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
Livingston County’s most-famous roundabouts remain on list of most dangerous intersections in state
The roundabouts at Lee and Whitmore Lake roads in Green Oak Township have made the list of Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan. The roundabouts, located just off U.S. 23 near Costco and the Green Oak Village Place mall, have been controversial with area drivers since they opened. According...
Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia
It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
