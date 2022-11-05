ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

CFP selection chair explains why 'really, really good' Michigan team remains behind Ohio State

The Michigan football team is moving up the rankings, as the now 9-0 Wolverines climbed from fifth in the rankings to third in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release. But with the Wolverines first nationally in scoring margin and now 6-0 in Big Ten play with another lopsided road win, some wondered if Michigan would pass No. 2 Ohio State, too. Particularly after the Buckeyes struggled with a 21-7 win at Northwestern the same day Michigan beat Rutgers, 52-17.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Busch on the Michigan challenge, replacing Farmer, and not watching 'Hoosiers'

Bill Busch said there's "zero difference" going into a game when you're more than a four-touchdown underdog, as the Huskers are against Michigan this week. "Right now, our guys, I've mentioned before our players are up in our office all the time. They're in the hallway, they're around. They're watching film together. They're constantly coming into the room. If we're in a meeting, they'll come in and stick their head in ... so no different like that," Nebraska's defensive coordinator said. "That stuff, I learned that real fast ... we're not watching 'Hoosiers' or something before the game.'
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

State college basketball: Transfer-heavy Oakland men romp in 65-point blowout opener

MAC men Eastern Michigan 75, Wayne State 66: The Eagles soared past the Warriors in Ypsilanti, building a 15-point lead at the half before their Division II foe whittled it down with 46 second-half points, but the main attraction didn’t take the court: Former Ypsi high school standout Emoni Bates, who transferred from Memphis during the offseason and was briefly suspended over gun charges, did not play, reportedly due to coach Stan Heath’s decision. EMU had plenty...
YPSILANTI, MI
247Sports

Four-star Gavin Griffiths sings national letter of intent to Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers added a key piece to its future today as four-star small forward Gavin Griffiths signed his national letter of intent. Griffiths is the lone Rutgers commit in the class of 2023 and is currently the No.60-ranked prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. Griffiths has an even higher rating in the 247Sports composite version, as he checks in at No.36 in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-7, 185-pounder played his high school basketball at Kingswood-Oxford in West Hartford, Conn.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11

Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig

On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
straightarrownews.com

Detroit will rise again to be an industrial powerhouse

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan recently announced the city’s unemployment rate has fallen to 7%, matching a 20-year low. Automobile manufacturer Jeep just opened a new assembly plant in the city, the first of its kind in the last 30 years. And a University of Michigan forecast “maintains a faster recovery for Detroit than the State overall through 2023.” Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan believes the U.S. is in a phase of rapid industrial growth that will benefit cities like Detroit, with large-scale pre-existing industrial infrastructure.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection

The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia

It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
LIVONIA, MI
247Sports

