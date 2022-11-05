Bill Busch said there's "zero difference" going into a game when you're more than a four-touchdown underdog, as the Huskers are against Michigan this week. "Right now, our guys, I've mentioned before our players are up in our office all the time. They're in the hallway, they're around. They're watching film together. They're constantly coming into the room. If we're in a meeting, they'll come in and stick their head in ... so no different like that," Nebraska's defensive coordinator said. "That stuff, I learned that real fast ... we're not watching 'Hoosiers' or something before the game.'

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO