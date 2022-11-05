Nebraska is preparing to enter the lion’s den, even if the Huskers try to convince themselves otherwise. What looked to be the hardest game on the schedule preseason should almost definitely live up to that billing. Michigan is ranked No. 3 nationally and hosts Nebraska on ABC. While the Wolverines are four-touchdown favorites, the brand-name matchup is sure to lure fans, and a 3:30 local kickoff time doesn’t hurt. All that is to say Michigan Stadium, which they refer to as “The Big House,” should be packed near its capacity of over 100,000 fans. It provides a unique locale and perhaps a grander stage than many of the Huskers have played on.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO