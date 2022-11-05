Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska football keeps its composure amid uncertainty ahead of toughest game of season
Nebraska is preparing to enter the lion’s den, even if the Huskers try to convince themselves otherwise. What looked to be the hardest game on the schedule preseason should almost definitely live up to that billing. Michigan is ranked No. 3 nationally and hosts Nebraska on ABC. While the Wolverines are four-touchdown favorites, the brand-name matchup is sure to lure fans, and a 3:30 local kickoff time doesn’t hurt. All that is to say Michigan Stadium, which they refer to as “The Big House,” should be packed near its capacity of over 100,000 fans. It provides a unique locale and perhaps a grander stage than many of the Huskers have played on.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska women’s basketball opens season with blowout victory over Omaha
For the first time in Nebraska women’s basketball history, every player that saw time made a three-pointer. The Huskers accomplished this while shooting 41% from deep as they cruised past Omaha 100-36. Junior guard Trinity Brady got the start in place of injured senior guard Sam Haiby in the...
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways and a question from Nebraska men’s basketball season-opening win
Nebraska men’s basketball returned to action on Monday after the women’s team christened Pinnacle Bank Arena with a 64-point win over Omaha. The Husker men weren’t as dominant, winning 79-66 against Maine, but there were a few positives among the many early developments. Here are three takeaways...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball avoids repeat opening night loss with win over Maine
Pinnacle Bank Arena was buzzing — possibly due to the first game with alcohol sales — as Nebraska opened up the 2022-23 season at home against Maine. The game opened with a red-light show and a generous amount of fog before a starting lineup of four new starters was announced alongside returning junior guard CJ Wilcher. One of the new additions, senior guard Sam Griesel — a Lincoln native — was met with a warm welcome from the Husker faithful.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball fights back to defeat Northwestern in five-set thriller
Nebraska volleyball found itself in a gritty, back-and-forth matchup with Northwestern on Sunday. The Huskers ultimately pulled off a five-set victory, their second of the year, but needed multiple comeback efforts to do so. In the first set, the Huskers jumped out to a 5-3 lead aided by a block...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska-raised Black trans leader Dominique Morgan continues local impact
Dominique Morgan is a well-known name for social advocacy, specifically in prison abolitionist movements and pro-LGBTQIA2S+ organizations, as a formerly incarcerated Black transgender woman herself. Now based in Atlanta, Morgan talked about how she recently used to be a changemaker from Nebraska when she was the director of Black &...
Daily Nebraskan
Democrat George Dungan III running for Nebraska Legislature
George Dungan III is entering the Nebraska political landscape for the first time, following a career as a public defender – disheartened by growing political division, he said. Dungan, a Democrat, is running to represent Nebraska’s 26th District as state senator, which encompasses northeast Lincoln and neighbors the University...
Daily Nebraskan
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Omaha
The No. 22 ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) defeated the Omaha Mavericks (0-1) with a blowout score of 100-36. The Huskers were dominant throughout, with junior forward Isabelle Bourne leading the team with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Daily Nebraskan
Daily Nebraskan inducts six alumni and a staff into its Hall of Fame
Six Daily Nebraskan alumni and its 1971-72 staffs were inducted into its Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Oct. 22. Beverly Deepe Keever, David Luebke, Matt Waite, Kent Warneke and Jeff Zeleny were Distinguished Alumni award winners. Not only did they make a difference to the Daily Nebraskan and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln but they had or have distinguished careers. Mark Billingsley was honored with the Legacy award for his vision and innovation in his photography before his untimely death while working on a special effects sequence for the Arnold Schwarzenegger film, The Running Man. The 1971-72 staff was recognized for exposing a Regent’s plagiarism and standing up to him.
Comments / 0