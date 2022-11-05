ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska football keeps its composure amid uncertainty ahead of toughest game of season

Nebraska is preparing to enter the lion’s den, even if the Huskers try to convince themselves otherwise. What looked to be the hardest game on the schedule preseason should almost definitely live up to that billing. Michigan is ranked No. 3 nationally and hosts Nebraska on ABC. While the Wolverines are four-touchdown favorites, the brand-name matchup is sure to lure fans, and a 3:30 local kickoff time doesn’t hurt. All that is to say Michigan Stadium, which they refer to as “The Big House,” should be packed near its capacity of over 100,000 fans. It provides a unique locale and perhaps a grander stage than many of the Huskers have played on.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska men’s basketball avoids repeat opening night loss with win over Maine

Pinnacle Bank Arena was buzzing — possibly due to the first game with alcohol sales — as Nebraska opened up the 2022-23 season at home against Maine. The game opened with a red-light show and a generous amount of fog before a starting lineup of four new starters was announced alongside returning junior guard CJ Wilcher. One of the new additions, senior guard Sam Griesel — a Lincoln native — was met with a warm welcome from the Husker faithful.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska-raised Black trans leader Dominique Morgan continues local impact

Dominique Morgan is a well-known name for social advocacy, specifically in prison abolitionist movements and pro-LGBTQIA2S+ organizations, as a formerly incarcerated Black transgender woman herself. Now based in Atlanta, Morgan talked about how she recently used to be a changemaker from Nebraska when she was the director of Black &...
OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Democrat George Dungan III running for Nebraska Legislature

George Dungan III is entering the Nebraska political landscape for the first time, following a career as a public defender – disheartened by growing political division, he said. Dungan, a Democrat, is running to represent Nebraska’s 26th District as state senator, which encompasses northeast Lincoln and neighbors the University...
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Omaha

The No. 22 ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) defeated the Omaha Mavericks (0-1) with a blowout score of 100-36. The Huskers were dominant throughout, with junior forward Isabelle Bourne leading the team with 21 points and nine rebounds.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Daily Nebraskan inducts six alumni and a staff into its Hall of Fame

Six Daily Nebraskan alumni and its 1971-72 staffs were inducted into its Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Oct. 22. Beverly Deepe Keever, David Luebke, Matt Waite, Kent Warneke and Jeff Zeleny were Distinguished Alumni award winners. Not only did they make a difference to the Daily Nebraskan and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln but they had or have distinguished careers. Mark Billingsley was honored with the Legacy award for his vision and innovation in his photography before his untimely death while working on a special effects sequence for the Arnold Schwarzenegger film, The Running Man. The 1971-72 staff was recognized for exposing a Regent’s plagiarism and standing up to him.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy