Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska football keeps its composure amid uncertainty ahead of toughest game of season
Nebraska is preparing to enter the lion’s den, even if the Huskers try to convince themselves otherwise. What looked to be the hardest game on the schedule preseason should almost definitely live up to that billing. Michigan is ranked No. 3 nationally and hosts Nebraska on ABC. While the Wolverines are four-touchdown favorites, the brand-name matchup is sure to lure fans, and a 3:30 local kickoff time doesn’t hurt. All that is to say Michigan Stadium, which they refer to as “The Big House,” should be packed near its capacity of over 100,000 fans. It provides a unique locale and perhaps a grander stage than many of the Huskers have played on.
Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Move over, volleyball. The women in the state of Nebraska can play high-level basketball, too. The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha and No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln won their openers on Monday after appearing together in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas, with the Longhorns and Baylor, is the only other state with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.
What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?
As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?
Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball fights back to defeat Northwestern in five-set thriller
Nebraska volleyball found itself in a gritty, back-and-forth matchup with Northwestern on Sunday. The Huskers ultimately pulled off a five-set victory, their second of the year, but needed multiple comeback efforts to do so. In the first set, the Huskers jumped out to a 5-3 lead aided by a block...
Corn Nation
The Unbearable Lightness of Nebrasketball
Each and every year I sit in front of my computer and try and think of what to write about for the start of the Nebrasketball season. And every year I come up with something that has to do with how difficult it can be to be a fan or how this team “might” be better than last year’s squad.
News Channel Nebraska
Five Central Nebraska coaches picked as NSAA Coaches of the Year
LINCOLN - The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. Central Nebraska coaches are highlighted in bold. Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling. Kelly Cooksley, Broken...
Nebraska wards off comeback, gets by Maine
Sam Griesel scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half as Nebraska held off Maine 79-66 on Monday
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska Cracking Down on Alcohol in Student Section at Football Games
The University of Nebraska athletic department has warned students that increased security in the student section at Memorial Stadium will be targeting alcohol possession and consumption, as well as other misconduct, for the remainder of the season. As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (11/6): Nebraska, Creighton both winners
(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton both grabbed conference wins in college volleyball action on Sunday.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Big Ten Conference announces kickoff time for Nebraska-Michigan game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
3 News Now
MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa
For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska-raised Black trans leader Dominique Morgan continues local impact
Dominique Morgan is a well-known name for social advocacy, specifically in prison abolitionist movements and pro-LGBTQIA2S+ organizations, as a formerly incarcerated Black transgender woman herself. Now based in Atlanta, Morgan talked about how she recently used to be a changemaker from Nebraska when she was the director of Black &...
Daily Nebraskan
Democrat George Dungan III running for Nebraska Legislature
George Dungan III is entering the Nebraska political landscape for the first time, following a career as a public defender – disheartened by growing political division, he said. Dungan, a Democrat, is running to represent Nebraska’s 26th District as state senator, which encompasses northeast Lincoln and neighbors the University...
Kearney Hub
Republicans appear to have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. People are also reading…. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: The rise in temperatures before the great fall...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got a complex weather system setting up this week, as a warm front will lift through the area Tuesday to Wednesday and a potent cold front will swing through on Thursday. Therefore, the first half of the week will bring significantly above average high and low temperatures, breezy to windy conditions and the possibility for rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Once the cold front moves through on Thursday, things take a turn for the cold and windy...
KETV.com
2022 Nebraska midterm election results: Governor's race, congressional seats and more
OMAHA, Neb. — GOVERNOR | 1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | STATE, LEGISLATURE | DOUGLAS COUNTY | OMAHA CHARTER AMENDMENTS | SARPY COUNTY | LANCASTER COUNTY | DODGE COUNTY | CASS COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. Tuesday was midterm election day and ballots...
CBS Sports
Creighton vs. St. Thomas (MN): How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The #9 Creighton Bluejays and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at CHI Health Center Omaha to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Bluejays were 23-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Kansas Jayhawks 79-72. Meanwhile, St. Thomas (MN) struggled last season, ending up 10-20.
