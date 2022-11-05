Read full article on original website
Rural Southeast Rochester Fire Torches Shed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire in rural southeast Rochester torched a shed Tuesday night. A Rochester Fire Department news release indicates crews responded to a residence in the 6500 block of 40th St. Southeast around 11:30 p.m. The 911 caller reported coming home from dinner at a neighbor’s house to find his woodshed that housed a home wood burner and a large amount of firewood had started on fire.
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
UPDATE: Multiple crews battle large fire at Kasson business Sunday evening
UPDATE (11/7/2022 10:30 a.m.) – Kasson Fire & Rescue provided an update Monday morning on a large structure fire that occurred on Sunday evening. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Kasson Fire along with Byron Fire, Dodge Center Fire and Mantorville Fire were all paged to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Hwy in Kasson.
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
Businesses, Property Destroyed in Large Kasson Fire
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- A large fire in Kasson is responsible for the destruction of several businesses and property. Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch said crews responded to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:30 Sunday evening. Firefighters from Kasson, Mantorville, Dodge Center and Byron fought the fire until 1:50 a.m.
Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
Busy Southeast Rochester Road Reopens
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A road construction project for a busy road in rural southeast Rochester has come to an end. Olmsted County Public Works announced Monday that County Rd. 1 Reconstruction project has finished. The road closed on June 27 to allow for resurfacing work, shoulder widening along with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 101.
What Happens When You’re ‘Minnesota Nice’ at a Busy Intersection
We're fairly easy-going here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? 'Minnesota Nice' is a real thing-- but it doesn't have any place at this busy Rochester intersection. While this phenomenon could likely take place at several Rochester intersections, I'm specifically talking the intersection of 9th Street Northwest and West Circle Drive-- adjacent to the Kwik Trip, just off Highway 14.
Austin man arrested after shots fired from house with children inside
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was arrested Saturday after discharging a firearm during a domestic altercation in SE Rochester. At about 2:58 a.m. Nov. 5, Rochester police responded to a home in the 900 block of 1st Street SE, where a 36-year-old Rochester woman told them 28-year-old Demonterious Jackson had fired a gun in the air to intimidate her.
Explosion Inside Enclosed Trailer Injures Two People in Houston County
Houston, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men from Wisconsin were injured after an explosion that occurred inside an enclosed trailer Friday evening. The Houston County Sherriff’s Office said first responders were dispatched to the Money Creek Haven Campground just north of Houston to the report that two people had just been burnt stemming from an apparent explosion that occurred in an enclosed trailer around 5:45 p.m.
Enjoy Amazing Christmas Lights While On A Carriage Ride In Wisconsin
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, and here is a wonderful event to add to the magic - a carriage ride to view the Rotary Lights in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, which is only about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. Enjoy 3 Million Christmas Lights at the Rotary Lights...
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
Rochester Man Charged for Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester man, who was arrested after a shooting and drug discovery over the weekend. Bail for 28-year-old Demonterious Jackson was set at $100,000 Monday. He was charged with felony firearm possession and 2nd-degree drug possession. The criminal...
Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand
A 16-year-old boy from Wabasha was injured Sunday after falling approximately 20 feet to the ground while climbing to his tree stand, according to authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. near a home on Brantner Road in Modena Township.
Elderly resident dies after house fire in southern Minnesota
An elderly resident was found dead following a house fire in Zumbrota early Thursday morning. According to the Zumbrota Police Department, officers responded to a fire alarm on the 600 block of 5th Street West at around 1:15 a.m. Dispatchers confirmed with a neighboring resident that smoke was coming from the home.
Plea Deal Reached For Rochester Break-in That Left Pet Cat Dead
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman who had been accused of killing a pet during a burglary earlier this year has entered into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors. 36-year-old Angela Spears entered guilty pleas on Friday to felony counts of possession of burglary or theft tools and...
Here’s How To Register to Ring Bells in Southeast Minnesota
Get your loose change out of those couch cushions and throw them in your car because you are going to need them in Rochester, Minnesota starting on Friday. The Ringing for The Salvation Army Is Going To Start in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday. One of my favorite memories with my...
