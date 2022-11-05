Read full article on original website
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
New Jersey Globe
Kim defeats Healey in 3rd congressional district
The New Jersey Globe projects that Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) has won re-election, defeating Republican Bob Healey in the 3rd congressional district. As of 12:11 a.m. and with an estimated 77% of votes reported, Kim leads Healey by a margin of 55%-44%. That’s not including a large number of votes from Mercer County, which had a glitch that prevented votes from being tabulated as normal.
New Jersey Globe
Van Drew wins re-election in 2nd congressional district
The New Jersey Globe projects that Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis) has won re-election, defeating Democrat Tim Alexander in the 2nd congressional district. As of 10:10 p.m. and with an estimated 49% of votes reported, Van Drew leads Alexander by a 59%-40% margin, though that may change substantially as more votes come in.
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
New Jersey Globe
Kean unseats Malinowski in 7th congressional district
The New Jersey Globe projects that former State Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. (R-Westfield) has won the 7th congressional district, unseating Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) and flipping the district to Republicans. Kean was regarded as the favorite from the very beginning of the campaign cycle, so the victory is...
New Jersey Globe
Six names for the short list of potential Kean opponents in 2024
It won’t take long for Democrats to embark on a campaign to flip New Jersey’s 7th district seat in 2024, where Rep.-elect Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-Westfield) will likely find himself on the list of vulnerable incumbents even before he gets sworn in as congressman. Kean defeated two-term...
New Jersey Globe
Burgess wins remainder of Rice’s term in 28th legislative district
The New Jersey Globe projects that State Sen. Renee Burgess (D-Irvington) has won a special election for the 28th legislative district’s Senate seat, defeating Republican Joy Bembry Freeman. Burgess’ victory in the heavily Democratic Newark-based district means she’ll serve the remainder of former State Sen. Ron Rice (D-Newark)’s Senate...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Georgie Republicans worry about runoff as Trump-backed Herschel Walker falls short
Georgia Republicans woke up Wednesday morning filled with dread at the prospect of another runoff for a U.S. Senate seat and no small tinge of regret for having nominated a Donald Trump-backed candidate who underperformed the rest of their statewide ticket. Overall, it had been an excellent night for the...
Only 289 votes separate Will County Sheriff candidates as final 5% of ballots are tallied
It didn’t get much closer during the 2022 Illinois midterm election than the race for Will County Sheriff. Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly, a Republican, leads his Democratic boss Sheriff Mike Kelley by only 289 votes with 95% reporting.
