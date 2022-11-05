"Halloween Ends" Didn't Feel Like A "Halloween" Movie

I’m not saying it was bad, but they could’ve done a lot better. Since Halloween Kills only came out last year, I thought the final installment would pick up where it left off. One last epic face-off between Laurie and Michael resulting in the Myers’ house burning down with the killer inside it. Or even a reveal that it was all in Michael’s head (which would explain why he seemingly couldn’t die). Instead, they gave Michael Myers a protégé?

The classic horror villain didn’t even make an appearance until halfway through the movie. Honestly, the whole thing leaned more on the psychological end of the horror spectrum, rather than the slasher side we’re accustomed to with Halloween movies. You almost feel bad for Corey and his bad luck spiral that started with a prank gone horribly wrong. Gradually it becomes obvious that something’s been switched off inside him. By the movie’s end, given that he’s been taking lessons from Michael, I’m not convinced Corey’s dead.

On to the Michael of it all, which to me was the best part of this. It hasn’t been confirmed whether he is or isn’t in fact supernatural, but unless the whole thing is in his head (seemingly not the case), it’s most likely that he is. With everything he’s previously survived and the way is hand was literally cut in half while he proceeded to choke Laurie at full strength, it makes no sense otherwise. We may never get a complete answer to that mystery, but I at least hoped there would be more of a focus on it.

All in all it wasn’t the worst way to end the series, but not very satisfying (except for the part where Michael got incinerated) for anticipating fans. It had the potential to be epic, especially with the buildup, but failed miserably.