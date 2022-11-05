Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Whitmer pledges focus on Michigan economy after reelection
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to “hit the ground running” after winning her second four-year term. She defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon Tuesday in a campaign that focused on their opposing views on abortion. Dixon said in a statement Wednesday that she had called Whitmer to concede. Whitmer made abortion a key issue in her campaign, highlighting efforts to keep the procedure legal in Michigan after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In her second term, she has said she will continue working to build back the state’s economy that was hit hard by pandemic lockdowns.
wcn247.com
Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge for a second time declared portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional, including state rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers, who quickly rewrote handgun licensing laws after the old ones were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Suddaby halted the state police and local officials named in the lawsuit from enforcing multiple provisions of the law.
wcn247.com
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Matt Rosendale won a second term in the U.S. House as he fended off a pair of challengers in the race for a newly drawn district representing the eastern portion of the state. A second race for the state’s western House district featuring Ryan Zinke remained too early to call Wednesday. Rosendale emerged during his first term as a hard-right conservative. He’s backed Trump’s false statements about the 2020 election and recently voted against U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, citing what he said are more pressing security needs along the southern border.
wcn247.com
Voters choosing new rep in redrawn Nashville district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans are choosing whether far-right conservative Andy Ogles or Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell will represent Nashville's newly carved up congressional district. Republicans are hoping to flip a seat in their push to reclaim control of the U.S. House ever since they split Nashville into three congressional districts. The move led to the retirement of longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, creating an open race in the new 5th Congressional District. No debate or forums took place between the two, prompting Campbell to accuse Ogles of ignoring at least seven invitations.
wcn247.com
After big S. Dakota win, Noem looks to tax cut, abortion ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem enjoyed a large reelection margin as she continued to angle for national prominence from her small state. The large win seemed to be proof of the popularity of her hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, but as she enters her second term, she will face challenges. Noem is looking to enact a historic tax cut and fend off attempts to soften the state’s abortion ban. But she will be working with Republicans in a Legislature that has not always been on board with the governor.
wcn247.com
SC Gov. McMaster seeks reelection, bidding to make history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is facing voters one last time, seeking to become the longest-serving governor his state has ever had. The Republican McMaster faces Democrat Joe Cunningham in Tuesday's election. The state hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since 1998. The 75-year-old McMaster is running for a second full term, which would give him 10 years in office since he finished the final two years of Nikki Haley's term. Cunningham is 40 years old and has taken up the age issue head-on. He has proposed a constitutional amendment to require South Carolina officeholders to leave their jobs at age 72.
wcn247.com
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. The efforts by elections officials in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. It's unclear just how many ballots are at issue across the state. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers of mail-in ballots are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
wcn247.com
8th journalist reported killed in Haiti so far this year
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Inter American Press Association says an eighth journalist has been killed in Haiti this year. The organization on Wednesday condemned the killing of Fritz Dorilas, who worked for Radio Télé Megastar. Local media reported that he was gunned down near his home in the capital of Port-au-Prince on Nov. 5. Dorilas was killed in the community of Tabarre, which has seen an escalation of gang warfare.
wcn247.com
GOP's Zeldin looks to block Hochul's path to history in NY
NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win an election for governor in New York. But first she has to get past Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul became the state's first female governor last year after her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned. Now the Democrat is trying to get voters to send her to a full term. Zeldin has focused his campaign on crime as he vies to become the state’s first Republican elected to lead the state in two decades. New Yorkers haven't elected a Republican governor since Gov. George Pataki won a third term in 2002.
wcn247.com
Rain, snow expected to taper off in California after storm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A drenched California has emerged from a powerful storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away in a canal. The National Weather Service says showers and mountain snow will taper off throughout Wednesday in Southern California, as will gusty northerly winds. After the storm pounded the region on Tuesday, dry and slightly warmer weather is expected to return through the rest of the week. In the San Francisco Bay Area, meteorologists say scattered showers are expected for Wednesday, along with frost and freezing temperatures in the inland areas through the rest of the week.
Comments / 0