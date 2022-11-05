Read full article on original website
Three Kroger Locations Unexpectedly, and Permanently, Closing
As a judge temporarily halts the Albertsons merger due to antitrust pressures, three locations are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, WDTV.com, KREM.com, and FOX5Atlanta.com.
