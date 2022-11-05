Loyola Chicago came away with a win in their season opener on Monday night, and the victory could very well wind up being their most thrilling of the year. Loyola Chicago defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 88-82 in overtime. It looked like the Ramblers were going to lose when Sheldon Edwards caught a long inbound pass and hit a turnaround buzzer-beater to tie the game at 77-77. Loyola Chicago had a total of just 1.8 seconds to get the shot off. You can see the play below:

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO