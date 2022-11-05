ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

CFP selection chair explains why 'really, really good' Michigan team remains behind Ohio State

The Michigan football team is moving up the rankings, as the now 9-0 Wolverines climbed from fifth in the rankings to third in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release. But with the Wolverines first nationally in scoring margin and now 6-0 in Big Ten play with another lopsided road win, some wondered if Michigan would pass No. 2 Ohio State, too. Particularly after the Buckeyes struggled with a 21-7 win at Northwestern the same day Michigan beat Rutgers, 52-17.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Irish LB Commit Drayk Bowen In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-2, 230-pounder from the class of 2023, who has been committed to Notre Dame since Nov. 3, 2021, returned once again to hang with his future teammates and coaches.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Red Letter-Of-Intent Day: Holtmann secures top-five class for 2023 cycle

Today is a red letter day for the Ohio State men’s basketball program and it comes on a day when the Buckeyes aren’t scheduled to play. No, the big news today is the start of the early signing period for basketball prospects. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann and assistants Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti are signing a four-man recruiting class today that is ranked fifth nationally in the 247Sports Composite class rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Loyola Chicago pulls off Christian Laettner shot to send game to OT

Loyola Chicago came away with a win in their season opener on Monday night, and the victory could very well wind up being their most thrilling of the year. Loyola Chicago defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 88-82 in overtime. It looked like the Ramblers were going to lose when Sheldon Edwards caught a long inbound pass and hit a turnaround buzzer-beater to tie the game at 77-77. Loyola Chicago had a total of just 1.8 seconds to get the shot off. You can see the play below:
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?

CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47.   Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

247Sports

