Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
CFP selection chair explains why 'really, really good' Michigan team remains behind Ohio State
The Michigan football team is moving up the rankings, as the now 9-0 Wolverines climbed from fifth in the rankings to third in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release. But with the Wolverines first nationally in scoring margin and now 6-0 in Big Ten play with another lopsided road win, some wondered if Michigan would pass No. 2 Ohio State, too. Particularly after the Buckeyes struggled with a 21-7 win at Northwestern the same day Michigan beat Rutgers, 52-17.
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Running game issues; College Football Playoff rankings
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen joined Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Wednesday. Steve joined show host Mark Rogers as well as Tony Gerdeman from Buckeye Huddle for a one-hour discussion of Ohio State football. The panel discussed Ohio State's win over Northwestern, including the team's latest struggles in running the football....
Irish LB Commit Drayk Bowen In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit
Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-2, 230-pounder from the class of 2023, who has been committed to Notre Dame since Nov. 3, 2021, returned once again to hang with his future teammates and coaches.
Red Letter-Of-Intent Day: Holtmann secures top-five class for 2023 cycle
Today is a red letter day for the Ohio State men’s basketball program and it comes on a day when the Buckeyes aren’t scheduled to play. No, the big news today is the start of the early signing period for basketball prospects. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann and assistants Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti are signing a four-man recruiting class today that is ranked fifth nationally in the 247Sports Composite class rankings.
Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination
Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
Loyola Chicago pulls off Christian Laettner shot to send game to OT
Loyola Chicago came away with a win in their season opener on Monday night, and the victory could very well wind up being their most thrilling of the year. Loyola Chicago defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 88-82 in overtime. It looked like the Ramblers were going to lose when Sheldon Edwards caught a long inbound pass and hit a turnaround buzzer-beater to tie the game at 77-77. Loyola Chicago had a total of just 1.8 seconds to get the shot off. You can see the play below:
25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?
CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47. Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
