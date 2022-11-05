Girls soccer: Bosan helps Millbrook top Haldane, advancing to first state semifinal

NEWBURGH - Emily Grasseler could do little more than envision what she believed should have been. It should have been Millbrook's breakthrough campaign. The girls soccer team should have had a chance at a state championship. It should have been her duty to lead them on a historic run.

But the standout suffered a knee injury that cost her the remainder of that season and her team those opportunities.

While on bed rest, and during the two-month rehabilitation process, Grasseler often had those laments. But the thoughts eventually were wrestled down by her belief in what will be.

"The fact that I'm able to actually live out what I envisioned is amazing," said Grasseler, who now is a year removed from the dislocated fibula. "I had the chance taken from me, so now it feels like we're making up for lost time."

The senior returned to athletics in January and shined, helping lead the basketball team to a state title. Now, it's about making that soccer dream into reality.

Heitmann hyped : Star erupts for five goals as Millbrook cruises in Section 9 final

Back on top : Haldane captures its first Section 1 title since 2019, after reign had ended

Grasseler anchored the midfield and Beth Bosan scored twice Saturday, leading Millbrook in a 4-0 win over Section 1's Haldane in the Class C regional final at Newburgh Free Academy. The victory clinched for the Blazers their first trip to the state semifinals.

"The feeling is incredible," said Millbrook coach Jerome Canzoneri, whose team lost in overtime to Haldane in the 2018 regional. "This success is also a tribute to the girls on this team four, five years ago who turned the program around. They built the foundation and put us in position to accomplish the things we are now."

What it means

The Blazers will face Section 2's Waterford-Halfmoon a state semifinal next Saturday, 10 a.m. at Cortland High School.

Millbrook lost in overtime of the Section 9 final in two of the previous three seasons. They won that title last week in a seven-goal rout and carried some of that dominance into the regional.

The Blazers have thrived this season despite having a 13-person roster. (Well, that's now 12 after one of its subs was lost to injury days ago.)

"It's hard, but there are some benefits because we all know that everyone here is important," Grasseler said. "I'll spend extra time working with (eighth-grader) Lilly Kozera after practice because I know she can be the difference between a win and a loss."

It was "risky," Canzoneri said, banking on the team going the entire season without major injuries. To help that, several of their practices were shortened and the players given additional rest days with the hope of them being close to full strength for a potential title run.

Player of the Game

Bosan put Millbrook on the board in the 25th minute, redirecting a pass from Hudson Heitmann into the right corner. She added another to create the margin with 13:42 remaining.

Aside from the production, her presence alone has bolstered the roster this season. The senior returned to soccer after a six-year hiatus following her transfer from Arlington last fall. Teammates joked that it wasn't entirely Bosan's decision to get back into the sport, as they demanded her help in earnest.

"I'm glad I joined," said Bosan, a basketball standout who now is in pursuit of another state title. "The rush you get when the clock runs out in these big games. Having been there before and knowing what it's like to win it all, you want that feeling again."

Turning point

The Blazers' midfield of Grasseler, Sadie Krueger and Sailor Heitmann was dominant, controlling the pace and possession, and creating several scoring chances throughout. Charley Moore was part of a defense that helped keep Haldane from crossing midfield in the first eight minutes and turned away their drives into the box late.

Bosan's first goal, Grasseler said, "had our energy through the roof."

By the numbers

Haldane (7-11) ― Ruby Poses made four saves and intercepted the ball to stop a breakaway as time expired in the first half.

Millbrook (14-2) ― Ella Wilson had three saves. Hudson Heitmann had a goal and an assist, and Krueger's goal made it 2-0 in the 49th minute.

They said it

"I told them this will be the best sports experience of your entire life," Grasseler said of her message to teammates who haven't competed in the state tournament. "We shouldn't be intimidated by anyone else who's up there. If we're here, it means we're meant to be here and we earned it."

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com ; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Girls soccer: Bosan helps Millbrook top Haldane, advancing to first state semifinal