News-Medical.net
Novel gene editing therapy reduces circulating TTR protein levels in patients with ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy
A single IV infusion of NTLA-2001, a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing therapy, significantly reduced circulating transthyretin (TTR) protein levels in patients with ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy, a progressive and fatal cause of heart failure, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
myscience.org
Gene-editing therapy shows promise for debilitating genetic disorder
A first-of-its-kind gene-editing therapy for people with a disorder that causes heart failure is safe in the short term and may stop disease progression, according to early results of a UCL-led trial. Transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis is characterised by a build up in the heart of misfolded transthyretin (TTR) protein. Symptoms...
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
A woman died during an IVF procedure from a severe case of a condition called ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. OHSS can occur if IVF drugs overstimulate the ovaries, releasing chemicals that make blood vessels leak. According to a report, the unnamed woman was "healthy" before she had the procedure. A 23-year-old...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Medical News Today
Inflammatory bowel disease: How suppressing gut bacteria may help ease symptoms
Inflammatory bowel disease is a chronic condition affecting gut health and digestion. It can be difficult for people to manage their symptoms. Part of the key to understanding inflammatory bowel disease is examining the makeup of the bacteria in the gut among people with inflammatory bowel disease. A recent study...
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging
A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
Medical News Today
Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials
Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
2minutemedicine.com
Second-line immunosuppression associated with worse outcomes for immune-related adverse events in melanoma
1. Median overall survival was longer in patients receiving steroid-only treatment for adverse events associated with immune response. 2. Patients receiving steroids plus any immunosuppressant for treatment of immune-related adverse events had reduced median progression free survival. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Immune-related adverse events (irAEs) are hypothesized...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Medical News Today
Anemia of chronic disease: What to know
A person with anemia of chronic disease has decreased red blood cells despite having “normal” or increased iron stores in their body. It can occur in people with underlying inflammatory conditions, such as cancer and chronic kidney disease. Anemia is a condition where the body does not have...
MedicalXpress
Study finds antibody-associated vasculitis characteristics and treatments vary across lifespan
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, demonstrated an association between age of diagnosis and clinical characteristics and treatments in Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis patients. Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV) is a group of conditions characterized by the development of autoantibodies...
hcplive.com
Caregivers of Individuals With Phelan-McDermid Syndrome and FDA Discuss Treatment Potential
Nonprofit organizations combined efforts to plan a meeting to inform and educate the FDA and key stakeholders about the experience of caregivers and patients with Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS). Today, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hosted a meeting for families of individuals living with a rare neurodevelopmental disorder to...
hcplive.com
Jula Inrig, MD: New Data on the Burden of Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy
Dr. Jula Inrig highlights the key data presented at ASN Kidney Week on investigational candidate Sparsentan for IgA nephropathy. In this interview Jula Inrig, MD, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Travere Therapeutics, discussed data regarding immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy (IgAN) presented at the 2022 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Annual Meeting in Orlando.
hcplive.com
Study Identifies Bidirectional Association Between Systemic Sclerosis and Vitiligo
A new population-based study demonstrates an association between patients having systemic sclerosis and vitiligo, suggesting both conditions may need to be monitored for comorbidities. A recent study identified a bidirectional association between systemic sclerosis (SSc) and vitiligo. Vitiligo’s underlying pathogenesis has multiple factors, including T cell-mediated autoimmune responses, genetic predisposition,...
News-Medical.net
Microscopic IBD inflammation linked to women's elevated risk of giving birth preterm
Inflammatory bowel disease is a risk factor for giving birth preterm even when in apparent disease remission, a University of Gothenburg study shows. If corroborated, the results may eventually affect recommendations for women with ulcerative colitis who tries to conceive. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is chronic inflammatory disease with a...
cohaitungchi.com
Earlier Intervention for Type 1 Diabetes Sought with New Staging Classification
For many people, a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes occurs late in the development of the disease, even at the time when they have ended up in the emergency room with life-threatening complications. Now, clinical researchers nationwide are trying to highlight the early stages of the disease to promote early...
hcplive.com
David P. Hudesman, MD: An Exciting Time to Treat IBD
The approval of risankizumab represents the first ever IL-23 approved by the FDA for IBD. The advent and explosion of biologics in drug development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has transformed gastrointestinal care. In recent years a plethora of new drugs have come on the market for...
WebMD
How B-Cell Therapy Affects MS
After Cherie Binns had breakthrough multiple sclerosis symptoms while being treated with an interferon drug, she weighed her options carefully. In the end, her neurologist prescribed rituximab. It's a type of B-cell therapy, which gets its name because it targets the B cells that cause nerve damage when you have MS.
